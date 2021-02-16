Arky: The twelve things that comprise the Shit Vortex

1. Education as indoctrination.

A large chunk of the population, given an alternative would take their children out of a system where an indoctrination in Marxist ideology has replaced useful content. Unfortunately the state has an iron grip on education, making it both compulsory and awful. Well-meaning but ignorant teachers, adopting a lecture style suitable for academically normal females and fuelled by a desire to improve the world, are making the classroom intolerable for a majority of males and a significant chunk of girls.

2. Deindustrialisation.

As we near the end stages of de-industrialisation the effects bleed into other areas making recovery impossible: without the industries to feed with fresh minds the education system is freed to concentrate on ideology. Without useful work to go to men are increasingly in despair. We suffer an increasing shortage of skills. It will become impossible to reconstruct the industries we have offshored or to create new ones. The knowledge is no longer there on the scale required to do so. We are one severe break in supply chains away from total disaster and totally dependent on our enemies for the basics of life.

3. The lack of understanding between the rich and the poor.

A smaller and smaller group of people are acquiring more and more of the things that used to be owned individually, in particular housing. But worse still, the lives that the haves and the have nots live are increasingly incomprehensible to the other. The poor have no understanding of how or why the rich structure their affairs the way they do, or how compounding works or depreciation or why they might not want Brexit or hate Trump. The rich do not understand that the ordinary person relies on the second hand market for his vehicle, cannot utilise debt as leverage to invest, cannot install rooftop solar on a rental property, cannot finance an EV and when divorced is thrust into a lifelong financial apocalypse.

4. Foreign influences.

In the old days we understood who had a motivation to disrupt our society and we took concerted action to prevent them so doing. From Napoleon to the Soviet bloc, we had a mostly united front against external corruptors. However, that is not the case with China. A decision was made to make China an integral part of our economic system. We have become enmeshed with the CCP on so many levels that it becomes impossible to protect society from their influence. Our corporations, sports organisations, media and universities have myriad reasons to bow to the CCP and no incentive to stand against them. That our leaders have begun to grasp the fact that the CCP does not view us in the friendly light we bestow upon them (doing so in the hope that they will emerge into a free and open society) is too little, far, far too late.

5. The breakdown in trust between the sexes.

From the absolute hiding that is inflicted upon men in divorce courts, to the #metoo stupidity, to the putrid hook up culture that young people partake of, those Youtube channels, of which there are many, that showcase the argument that men would indeed be insane to marry the modern female have a good case.

A good but toxic case. No society can survive the type of mistrust being fostered between man and woman that we are currently enduring. Marriages do not survive on love, they survive on trust. Love waxes and wanes. Trust allows couples to build an enduring structure of financial security and family.

6. The green stupidity.

Left well alone, the market would have responded to increasingly hard to extract energy reserves with alternative technologies. Maybe even with solar and wind in some circumstances. But the true believers in a bright new green future couldn’t wait for that. They had to invent some ridiculous global apocalypse in the form of CO2 to give them the moral authority to interfere in energy markets. It has been an utter disaster, accelerating deindustrialisation of the West, increasing the power of the CCP and indoctrinating our children with unscientific crap, all while ensuring that energy poverty is a certainty in the near future for the majority of mankind.

7. Top down replacing representation.

The response to the covid left many perplexed. How and when did we give away our rights? How can a single government employee order something that causes such chaos and destruction, all without any input from the populace, and over an ever extending timeline? Many here ask: “How the fuck did THIS happen? The truth is, a cultural shift occurred two decades ago, whereby the many allowed the technocratic few to simply take over. A small representative example: school staff meetings went from open forums to highly organised and choreographed events with the result of the discussion known beforehand. The management techniques to organise compliance were devised by academics, propagated in management schools and implemented throughout society. Thus the era of the technocrat was ushered in, with all of us complicit.

8. Cultural Marxism and Identity Politics.

Enough has been written and said about this poisonous movement, that at this point, even talking about it at all is redundant and counter- productive. Suffice to say that it is the ideological precondition for genocide and the chief obsession of the academic class.

9. Welfarism.

A rich society can afford to provide the unfortunate few with a safety net. That it has now expanded to be a major chunk of the economy is a crime. Like most of these points, it is now irreversible without major catastrophe.

10. War.

Two decades of waste. Providing both the means and the moral justification for opening the borders to ever increasing numbers of refugees alien to our previously existing culture (as flawed as that culture had already become). A complete and utter farce and disaster profiting the amoral few at the expense of ordinary people at home and in the target countries.

11. Gambling replacing investment.

As our countries de-industrialise the number of actual productive things one can invest in dwindles. Bubbles in assets appear. The old way of investing: buying and holding a productive asset and earning a modest return is replaced by the need to make fantastic returns in non-productive assets. Mal-investment and speculation increase. A generation in debt and born into a society built on mis-incentives cannot even fathom the real value in real productive activity, indeed is unable to perceive the difference between productive activity and mania.

12 The collapse of personal responsibility.

Eating at the very heart of what it means to exist as a human being, the undermining of individual responsibility can be seen everywhere. That heinous murder no longer warrants the death penalty. That cabinet responsibility replaces ministerial responsibility. That no one resigns anymore. That young people are no longer disciplined or punished. That effort is not rewarded, but networking is. That every company organises its workforce into teams modelled after the Japanese management techniques of the 1980s, but implements them incorrectly, and without the understanding of the differences between Japanese society and our own.

These are the components of the shit vortex.

Within each are feedback mechanisms that worsen the results with time. Each component interacts with other components in the vortex to make things even worse.

These are the things that are killing us, and there is no obvious way out of any of it.