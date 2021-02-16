Arky: The twelve things that comprise the Shit Vortex

1. Education as indoctrination.
A large chunk of the population, given an alternative would take their children out of a system where an indoctrination in Marxist ideology has replaced useful content. Unfortunately the state has an iron grip on education, making it both compulsory and awful. Well-meaning but ignorant teachers, adopting a lecture style suitable for academically normal females and fuelled by a desire to improve the world, are making the classroom intolerable for a majority of males and a significant chunk of girls.
2. Deindustrialisation.
As we near the end stages of de-industrialisation the effects bleed into other areas making recovery impossible: without the industries to feed with fresh minds the education system is freed to concentrate on ideology. Without useful work to go to men are increasingly in despair. We suffer an increasing shortage of skills. It will become impossible to reconstruct the industries we have offshored or to create new ones. The knowledge is no longer there on the scale required to do so. We are one severe break in supply chains away from total disaster and totally dependent on our enemies for the basics of life.
3. The lack of understanding between the rich and the poor.
A smaller and smaller group of people are acquiring more and more of the things that used to be owned individually, in particular housing. But worse still, the lives that the haves and the have nots live are increasingly incomprehensible to the other. The poor have no understanding of how or why the rich structure their affairs the way they do, or how compounding works or depreciation or why they might not want Brexit or hate Trump. The rich do not understand that the ordinary person relies on the second hand market for his vehicle, cannot utilise debt as leverage to invest, cannot install rooftop solar on a rental property, cannot finance an EV and when divorced is thrust into a lifelong financial apocalypse.
4. Foreign influences.
In the old days we understood who had a motivation to disrupt our society and we took concerted action to prevent them so doing. From Napoleon to the Soviet bloc, we had a mostly united front against external corruptors. However, that is not the case with China. A decision was made to make China an integral part of our economic system. We have become enmeshed with the CCP on so many levels that it becomes impossible to protect society from their influence. Our corporations, sports organisations, media and universities have myriad reasons to bow to the CCP and no incentive to stand against them. That our leaders have begun to grasp the fact that the CCP does not view us in the friendly light we bestow upon them (doing so in the hope that they will emerge into a free and open society) is too little, far, far too late.
5. The breakdown in trust between the sexes.
From the absolute hiding that is inflicted upon men in divorce courts, to the #metoo stupidity, to the putrid hook up culture that young people partake of, those Youtube channels, of which there are many, that showcase the argument that men would indeed be insane to marry the modern female have a good case.
A good but toxic case. No society can survive the type of mistrust being fostered between man and woman that we are currently enduring. Marriages do not survive on love, they survive on trust. Love waxes and wanes. Trust allows couples to build an enduring structure of financial security and family.
6. The green stupidity.
Left well alone, the market would have responded to increasingly hard to extract energy reserves with alternative technologies. Maybe even with solar and wind in some circumstances. But the true believers in a bright new green future couldn’t wait for that. They had to invent some ridiculous global apocalypse in the form of CO2 to give them the moral authority to interfere in energy markets. It has been an utter disaster, accelerating deindustrialisation of the West, increasing the power of the CCP and indoctrinating our children with unscientific crap, all while ensuring that energy poverty is a certainty in the near future for the majority of mankind.
7. Top down replacing representation.
The response to the covid left many perplexed. How and when did we give away our rights? How can a single government employee order something that causes such chaos and destruction, all without any input from the populace, and over an ever extending timeline? Many here ask: “How the fuck did THIS happen? The truth is, a cultural shift occurred two decades ago, whereby the many allowed the technocratic few to simply take over. A small representative example: school staff meetings went from open forums to highly organised and choreographed events with the result of the discussion known beforehand. The management techniques to organise compliance were devised by academics, propagated in management schools and implemented throughout society. Thus the era of the technocrat was ushered in, with all of us complicit.
8. Cultural Marxism and Identity Politics.
Enough has been written and said about this poisonous movement, that at this point, even talking about it at all is redundant and counter- productive. Suffice to say that it is the ideological precondition for genocide and the chief obsession of the academic class.
9. Welfarism.
A rich society can afford to provide the unfortunate few with a safety net. That it has now expanded to be a major chunk of the economy is a crime. Like most of these points, it is now irreversible without major catastrophe.
10. War.
Two decades of waste. Providing both the means and the moral justification for opening the borders to ever increasing numbers of refugees alien to our previously existing culture (as flawed as that culture had already become). A complete and utter farce and disaster profiting the amoral few at the expense of ordinary people at home and in the target countries.
11. Gambling replacing investment.
As our countries de-industrialise the number of actual productive things one can invest in dwindles. Bubbles in assets appear. The old way of investing: buying and holding a productive asset and earning a modest return is replaced by the need to make fantastic returns in non-productive assets. Mal-investment and speculation increase. A generation in debt and born into a society built on mis-incentives cannot even fathom the real value in real productive activity, indeed is unable to perceive the difference between productive activity and mania.
12 The collapse of personal responsibility.
Eating at the very heart of what it means to exist as a human being, the undermining of individual responsibility can be seen everywhere. That heinous murder no longer warrants the death penalty. That cabinet responsibility replaces ministerial responsibility. That no one resigns anymore. That young people are no longer disciplined or punished. That effort is not rewarded, but networking is. That every company organises its workforce into teams modelled after the Japanese management techniques of the 1980s, but implements them incorrectly, and without the understanding of the differences between Japanese society and our own.
These are the components of the shit vortex.
Within each are feedback mechanisms that worsen the results with time. Each component interacts with other components in the vortex to make things even worse.
These are the things that are killing us, and there is no obvious way out of any of it.
All of this – every element – was foreseen and warned against by that most unfashionable of men: Bartholomew Augustine Santamaria.
sort of like Petersens 12 rules for life in reverse, as observed,
the drivers behind such imho are the Frankfurt school : Ayn nailed them but then we have had the Gramscian march through the meeja with the resultant lack of oppositional thought in journalists
the renaissance of objectivist thought is desperately needed : Rand foresaw that the control abilities of the left exceed the right, as naively – like McConnell – the right frequently fights fair to its detriment – of course the Orange Man Bad could dish it out –
Rands solution was to leave the Gramscian infested to fail : (or become a Sino-cure)
Musk is striking out for Mars : not completely clear what politics will be allowed on the Red planet ….
now lets have 12 solutions
1. Trump media
2.
well thats pretty much exactly how things are…
what to do when society goes full retard?
create a new one
from the ground up.
imagine:
there is a possibility that the military could take over in US and hold new elections that are transparent. this would mean every congress and senate member would instantly be fired…and they would have to stand for re-election. most would not get back in. instead a wave of outsiders, fresh blood, untainted. will this happen? who knows? but sometimes you got to go full retard to force the awareness of the need for -and possibility of – change.
society has never been appealing to me,,,just found it idiotic and shallow since the age of 16.
now more feel this way than ever before which is a good thing.
reminds me of henry miller, from tropic of capricorn:
‘Nobody knows what it is to sit on his ass and be content, that happens only in the films where everything is faked, even the fires of hell. The whole continent is sound asleep and in that sleep a grand nightmare is taking place’
‘Unless the nightmare is strong enough to wake you up you go right on retreating, and you either end up on a bench or you end up as vice-president. It’s all one and the same, a bloody fucking mess, a farce a fiasco from start to finish. I know it as I was in it, because I woke up. And when I woke up I walked out on it. I walked out by the same door that I had walked in – without so much as a by your leave, sir!’
excellent, and right on the money, Arky.
As chrism says, places on this planet for the pilgrims to escape to have mostly been exhausted, with the possible exception of some Eastern European hold-outs.
Who Is Lord: Christ or Caesar?
if you answer is Christ, you will have freedom under God.
if your answer is Caesar, than you will have what Caesar give to you.
Thank you, Arky, for this comprehensive, insightful and depressing analysis of many of the issues that have brought us to the point of, probably, no return. I fear for my grandchildren’s future and, like you, I see no obvious way out of it.
These are the things that are killing us, and there is no obvious way out of any of it.
When you realise that back of all this is a spiritual vacuum you get a different perspective on it.
the drivers behind such imho are the Frankfurt school : Ayn nailed them but then we have had the Gramscian march through the meeja with the resultant lack of oppositional thought in journalists
Correct, but the march through the institutions was devised by Rudi Dutschke, a Democratic Socialist who fled East Germany just days before the wall began to be erected.
It doesn’t help that fighting back (verbally and metaphorically, of course – back away from the pitchforks and burning brands!) against the various forms of fascism (aka “The Socialist Spectrum”) is often cancelled, no matter how mild. This comment on a piece in the Oz about the depravity that is Venezuela, How Venezuela never runs out of money (theaustralian.com.au) was rejected.
“It’s funny how 2 billion poor souls, right now, are ground under the jackboots of leftist socialist oppression (China, Venezuela, North Korea, Burma, etc etc etc), yet, amazingly, “right wing” (sic) extremism, a few guys in basements hiding swastikas from their mum, is the main problem.”
‘deindustrialization’ – the rhetorical device of right wing (as well as old-fashioned left wing)socialism. DLP nonsense. All too common on what was once a libertarian/classical liberal/conservative themed blog. It is code for ‘jobs for and/or payments to unskilled white blokes that pay them more than they’re worth’, and is a direct appropriation from the Left.
It can only be achieved by the very measures Arky decries elsewhere as eroding individual freedom and responsibility, and at the expense of the skilled, business-owners, consumers, farmer, miners and women.
Great post Arky. I dare say something libertarians and conservatives can agree nearly if not all 100% on.
Elon Musk says regular flights to Mars in 2023.
Maybe I should get off this rock.
It’s not gambling when it’s a certainty.
(From a financial article in the Oz) “Last year the US printed 60 per cent more money than there was in circulation.”
Puzzled Investor: “So why bother investing and taking a risk? We just need to get the government to send us the money directly!”
Renewable Energy Cartel: “Way ahead of you, mate!”
Pyrmonter
You don’t need to believe in autarky to believe in deindustrialisation.
Just look at the green policies killing oil, gas, minerals, farming, forestry and fishing.
Not to mention the cruelling of building dams, nuclear power and general domestic & commercial construction.
Dannograd.
Enabled by Scomoron.
Does Pyrm0nter wear bespoke or industrial bow ties?
Hankering for the Pyrmont slums of yore?
Pyrmonter
#3758227, posted on February 16, 2021 at 12:11 pm
your observation is correct.
but you have problem — you assume that people want freedom — this is wrong –people want safety and salvation — if there is no God –they will ask man (supermen, dictator, man on the white horse), or state for salvation.
Interestingly, this point was raised in an episode of the Walking Dead, when the hippie woman turns up at the Hilltop and passes on to Maggie a large volume of what the former refers to as “the knowledge”*. This describes all the skills that any society emerging from a subsistence existence would need to apply to more rapidly transform itself into one capable of both mass production of food and the development of necessities such as medicines, pure water storage and distribution, large scale dwelling construction and 24/7 electrickery.
*Presumably a sly nod to this book: “The Knowledge: How to Rebuild Our World from Scratch”.
Ruinables is not a free market.
Big Govt paid Big Pharma for the Rona bulldust vax.
Next?
This time the only way out, is through.
And once we’re through – if we’re ever through – we need to impose correction, retribution and purges of such thoroughness that generations pass before there’s any risk of another such political class arising to dream of starting this over afresh. Because unless we’re happy for Australia to become a vassal state of China, the country’s going to have to be disassembled right down to the level of heritage national character and then rebuilt from scratch.
So, I’m not counting on it.
I think we’re somewhere between Decadence and Decline & Collapse in Glubb’s 7 stages of empire.
Are their ways out other than downwards?
https://quillette.com/2020/09/30/pasha-glubb-and-avoiding-the-fate-of-empires/
For John Kerry and his mates.
I must be in the grips of insanity because my reaction to all of this is buy more bitcoin.
Also, there is the small fact that this entire generation of children has been completely destroyed by Big Pharma. There is barely a healthy child left with disability, mental illness and chronic disease the rule rather than the exception.
We. Are. So. F**ked.
I have been speaking for years in my friendship/family circle about this stuff – but not as concise as you have put.
A few of them talk about how wonderful their wealth is going, but give scant regard to asset price inflation. I sometimes ask “How do you know your wealth has gone up”? They look at me like an idiot and point me to either the stock market prices or property prices. I just ask them “How do you know the thing your measuring your stuff against hasn’t devalued? Perhaps your property price hasn’t lifted but instead all currencies are in greater circulation and so wealth hasn’t changed or perhaps even gone down.
I think too many people see value and comfort in paper money and don’t fully understand an economy. They think that because their Superannuation balance is higher that their retirement is provided for. To these people you can store away your wealth. They don’t think therefore that the falling ratio of workers to retirees over time is going to be a problem.
People also tend to think that we could all have no pollution if those dinosaurs in the fossil fuels lobby would just get out of the way and allow us to go 100% renewable tomorrow.
How many A$ will you need to draw from your super fund for your steak dinner in 2035 with zero net emissions? Everyone thinks they will still be eating steak.
I had a massive argument with a lefty mate on this steak dinner stuff. He was talking about how there needed to be more government leadership to meet our 2030 Paris climate goals.
I said BS. You need to apply more leadership. What are you doing? How many steaks did you have last year and how many do you plan to have in 2030 and 2050. If the answer isnt 30% less steaks in 2030 and 100% less in 2050 then we cant meet those goals. He proffered some BS about carbon credits
As Machen observed earlier in this century,
“The grace of God is rejected by modern liberalism. And the result is slavery — the slavery of the law, the wretched bondage by which man undertakes the impossible task of establishing his own righteousness as a ground of acceptance with God. It may seem strange at first sight that “liberalism,” of which the very name means freedom, should in reality be wretched slavery. But the phenomenon is not really so strange. Emancipation from the blessed will of God always involves the bondage to some worse taskmaster.”
Geez I got out of bed this morning, didn’t read the papers or watch TV, feeling positive. Then I read this and it brought back the nightmare. Euthanasia is looking like an option. I see they’ve opened a facility in Seattle that converts your dead body along with chip bark, pathogens et al, into dirt for about USD5,000. It takes a month or so after which your family can pick up your 1 cubic metre of soil and use it to grow their vegetables. Kinda brings a smile to my face, productivity in the after life.
max
#3758274, posted on February 16, 2021 at 12:46 pm
As Machen observed earlier in this century,
Max where did this quote come from?
Three words:
The Fourth Turning
In time, even the Shit Vortex will pass, but until then we each will need to strap our seat belts on because the immediate future will be a hell of a bumpy ride.
I also think a part of it is the government being extremely comfortable with gdp via migration.
I do believe they are comfortable with sending thousands of “old Australians” to bankruptcy via regulation and corona bullshit because they have convinced themselves that new migrants are so much more entrepreneurial.
Often they are, because they are used to ignoring government rules that hold them back where those born here have been subjected to “ obey” since kindy.
They just loathe Australians on a visceral level.
Sh1tholers can probably spot a loophole a mile away.
This +100000.
When I discuss this very thing I get the fish impersonation when I point out that during the 19th century up until WW1 in the Empire, and the establishment of the Fed, the there was very little inflation over the WHOLE century, and what you could purchase for a pund or a dollar was nearly constant the whole time.
J. Gresham Machen, Christianity and Liberalism (Grand Rapids, MI: Eerdmans, [1923] 1946), 144.
J. Gresham Machen, Christianity and Liberalism
Freedom of thought in the middle ages was combated by the Inquisition, but the modern method is far more effective. Place the lives of children in their formative years, despite the convictions of their parents, under the intimate control of experts appointed by the state, force them then to attend schools where the higher aspirations of humanity are crushed out, and where the mind is filled with the materialism of the day, and it is difficult to see how even the remnants of liberty can subsist. Such a tyranny, supported as it is by a perverse technique used as the instrument in destroying human souls, is certainly far more dangerous than the crude tyrannies of the past, which despite their weapons of fire and sword permitted thought at least to be free.
Thanks to Spurgeon for forwarding to Sinclair.
A great summation, to which i would add with some trepidation:
13. Far too many women in Politics, Big Business, the Judiciary, Universities etc. and not enough involved in the rearing of children properly. Note I didn’t say all, just too many. They want it all and they want it now in that they want to be a man up until 40 or so and then hope to become a mother when they realise it isn’t all beer and skittles.
Some of these are a bit overhyped, but all of them are worth keeping in mind.
On point 2 clearly the Australian motor vehicle industry is stuffed, and when it comes to basic metals like steel, aluminium, copper, zinc we are hanging in there barely. It’s not as simple as that though, because when you go to buy tools there has never been a time where such a large variety of tools are available for extremely reasonable prices. If you want to make something there are astounding options like 3d printing, or online job shop orders. Circuit boards for example … used to be that every single prototype was individually hand made but now you click click put it together on a CAD system and you can get professional quality boards delivered in the post.
From that perspective, change is inevitable, some people roll with it, others don’t.
On the topic 11 of investment and risk … that’s also inevitable and there has never been a time where starting a business is risk free, there’s never been a time when putting your money in the bank is risk free either. At the very least inflation, tax and fees will nibble away your cash savings (and these are not new, there was price inflation under King John … silver pennies slowly got smaller over the decades … once upon a time a “Pound Sterling” literally meant a pound weight of silver, but that was a long time ago). Banks have failed at many times in history … the real problem on topic 11 is that people have been promised safe reliable investment, but the promise was not delivered. That promise was never honest in the first place.
bollux – far too many childless women as well, especially in politics.
..
Good luck with your assumption that that will continue as the CCP turns supply chains inwards to cater to a growing consumer society.
A market of 1.4 billion ethnic Han mandarin speakers v 400 million in the Anglosphere that they hate and want to supplant.
Good luck 3D printing your power tools man.
By the way, where do you think the 3D printer cartridges will be coming from?
We ain’t making them here with solar power and the deadshits out of a gender studies class.
@ egg
My ties come from supposedly post-industrial London (I suspect a sweatshop of some sort, but still)
@ max
What safety is there in reliance on the discretions of the state or some tribal god? The point of freedom is that it lets us know ourselves, taking responsibility for our own actions, and not shirking that responsibility and throwing it on to the ‘Other’ – government, central banks, taxpayers etc.
Elon Musk’s evil plan – the B-ark.
“A market of 1.4 billion ethnic Han mandarin speakers v 400 million in the Anglosphere that they hate and want to supplant.”
One overplayed , China is far more diverse than that and the other underplayed in numbers and capability. Demographics is going to wash over China in the coming years. It will be yet another aspect that will make things interesting.
China demographics.
..
Europe demographics.
..
Australia demographics.
..
Native born in UK: 59 million.
USA: 290 million
Canada 30 million.
NZ: 3.5 million.
Australia 17.5 million
Total = 400 million.
Two thirds of the Chinese population could instantaneously drop dead and they would still outnumber us.
The idea that they will give two shits for the Anglosphere as a market once they have finished the process of extracting the intellectual property is ridiculous
bollux
#3758347, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:28 pm
Spurgeon Monkfish III
#3758371, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:46 pm
bollux – far too many childless women as well, especially in politics.
Agreed. The now perfumed edifice is slowly collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. There are none so blind as those who will not see.
It was never the Divine Will that they lead. Weak men have from time to time capitulated to them, as did Adam at the time of the Fall.
From 2,700 years ago, Isaiah 3:12, ESV –
Great post, one phenomenon you might consider adding is one I call the leftist ratchet, It broadly could be described as the process of ensuring any flaws, mistakes or missteps of Marxist travellers are minimised, ignored or memory holed and similar flaws mistakes or missteps by non marxists are blown beyond all proportion. It allows Cuomo and Andrews to continue in power unmolested, it’s the basis of trump derangement syndrome and saw 100 days of ‘mostly peaceful protests’ somehow not remotely close in seriousness to a few nut jobs taking selfie’s in 5he White House while destroying some property and making empty threats
Thank you everyone for these all these brilliant comments, including the contrary ones.
Agreed.
You say, it will be hard to get back those skills. I’m not sure. Just as others have acquired new skills in those countries that have or are re-industrializing, we could too. That’s if we really wanted to.
Blame this on the Left peddling bullshit that the economy is a zero sum game. Also, people don’t seem to understand how wealth and income in created. See also, Education.
Yea
Don’t marry them. I’m not advocating this in any strong way, but if I’m asked I would certainly tell a dude not to marry.
It’s causing de-industrialization too.
Agreed.
Just as the left is pushing that Trump supporters should be jailed. Anyone peddling any of this crap should be sent to GITMO.
Agreed.
I dunno. Call me a war monger, but I kind of like the idea of shooting up shitholes.
I disagree.
Day trading etc isn’t really investing. Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter much and it’s good because there’s more liquidity around to support markets.
Yep. There also needs to be consequences.
Pyrmonter say: some tribal god
Who Is Lord: Christ or Caesar? there is no third option
Mark Twain, who wrote:
“Man is not to blame for what he is. He didn’t make himself. He has no control over himself. All the control is vested in his temperament – which he did not create – and in the circumstances which hedge him round from the cradle to the grave and which he did not devise and cannot change by any act of his will, for the reason that he has no will. He is as purely a piece of automatic mechanism as is a watch, and can no more dictate or influence his actions than can the watch.”
true freedom means responsibility and accountability.
Where radical individual “freedom” triumphs, irresponsibility reigns, and also the tyrant state. Tyrant states triumph in the name and under the banner of “Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality.” The great crimes of the modern era have commonly been committed in the name of liberty.
It means biblical education. It means discipline, and training in godly responsibility.
biblical education, being family-centered and emphasizing the responsibility of parents and children, was productive of responsible people. A person reared and schooled in the doctrine that he has a responsibility to care for his parents as need arises, provide for his children, and, to the best of his ability, leave an inheritance of moral discipline and example as well as material wealth, is a person highly attuned to responsibility. In such an educational system, the state is not the responsible party but the family is, and the man has a duty to be a competent and provident head of his household, and the wife a skilled helpmeet to her husband.