Covid and the political economy of mass hysteria

This is the best single article on the Chinese flu I have seen from anywhere and from anyone, and here it is by Adam Creighton in The Australian: Coronavirus lockdown lunacy is frying our minds. I hope my saying so doesn’t put the moz on him, but let me take you to the text.
The west, and Australia and New Zealand in particular, are suffering mass psychogenic illness, where only sociology, psychology and the perverse incentives of large welfare states, can explain the ongoing obsession with COVID-19 and our medieval responses to it after almost a year of improved treatments and new information.
Great start, but it gets even better.
For three German and Spanish economists, it’s time to ask this question: have we forgotten the rationality that’s meant to define policymaking in advanced liberal democracies? Their new research paper, COVID-19 and the Political Economy of Mass Hysteria, lays out how our biological tendency to overreact coupled with a social and mass media that profit from panic, plus powerful welfare states, make mass psychosis likely, and hard to reverse.
It does seem that we are locked in with the lockdown mentality and the probability of reversal in the short-term seems very unlikely. We are in the grip of mass lunacy. To continue:
Some seriously weird behaviours have emerged…. Australia and New Zealand have incurred costs equivalent to a world war — and more than any other nation has — fighting a pandemic that has killed not even 1000 people, with a median age in the mid-80s, between them. And this is widely seen as brilliant.
What he means, of course, is that in reality we are collectively speaking utter fools.
Having insisted early last year that lockdowns were necessary to “flatten the curve”, rolling capital city “snap” lockdowns of millions of people have become the norm, at extraordinary economic, psychological and social cost, without a single person in ICU across either country.
Yet the hysteria goes on, and on.
The venerable Economist magazine even wrote last week that 150 million people would die (three times the number killed by the Spanish flu) from COVID-19 without strong government action, a claim breathtaking in its absurdity. Globally, 2.4 million people have died from or with COVID-19, yet every year other communicable diseases kill more. A death is a death, whatever its cause, yet the world is not shut down. It’s time our leaders started pouring cold water over an electorate that’s worked itself into a lather.
Our leaders should level with voters that we can’t remain an open liberal society without incurring further deaths and cases from COVID-19. Let vulnerable groups be vaccinated, and let everyone else get on with their life. The three authors, at universities in Spain and Chile, argue that hysteria dissipates more quickly in nations that respect civil liberties, where the minority who wish to behave rationally “can just ignore the collective panic and continue to live their normal lives”, illustrating to the hysterical majority that they too can safely return to normal.
And if you are interested in the paper Adam cites, you can find it here: COVID-19 and the Political Economy of Mass Hysteria. This is the abstract. “Nocebo”, by the way, means “detrimental effect on health produced by psychological or psychosomatic factors such as negative expectations of treatment or prognosis”.
In this article, we aim to develop a political economy of mass hysteria. Using the background of COVID-19, we study past mass hysteria. Negative information which is spread through mass media repetitively can affect public health negatively in the form of nocebo effects and mass hysteria. We argue that mass and digital media in connection with the state may have had adverse consequences during the COVID-19 crisis. The resulting collective hysteria may have contributed to policy errors by governments not in line with health recommendations. While mass hysteria can occur in societies with a minimal state, we show that there exist certain self-corrective mechanisms and limits to the harm inflicted, such as sacrosanct private property rights. However, mass hysteria can be exacerbated and self-reinforcing when the negative information comes from an authoritative source, when the media are politicized, and social networks make the negative information omnipresent. We conclude that the negative long-term effects of mass hysteria are exacerbated by the size of the state.
There will come a time when our generation will be seen as the biggest bunch of fools in the history of the world, even more inane than the folks who used to burn witches at the stake.
Dan Andrews’ technique: treat ’em mean, keep ’em keen. It works.
Adam has been consistently excellent and courageous on this topic.
We are fortunate enough to live in regional Vic and have been less impacted than those in Melbourne. Recently we started meeting up with friends still living in Melbourne and it was noticeable how much the lockdown had affected them. Quite a few of them had become obsessive about it and a bit gun shy of public places.
These are otherwise bright people with successful careers. I guess it brings out who is resilient and who is a bit fragile. I cant imagine what the bottom half of the bell curve makes of all this and how much they just sit and wait for the next Dan Directive.
I found myself trying to make alternate arrangements to see a businessman who has an office in one of the major shopping centres, not because I am scared of covid but because I’m scared of being isolated for fourteen days if some infected dickhead quarantine worker’s misses goes to buy buns and toilet paper at the same center. I cannot afford the luxury of being in isolation.
Well you can also include the imbeciles who imagine that building windmills and solar panels is going to affect the temperature of the planet and if we don’t we are all going to die. No matter how much contrary evidence you show these people they won’t waver from this belief.
Unfortunately they are dragging us all down with their madness.
I’m surprised they even published his article…even the Oz now has so much rubbish
It may be insane (‘mad’, ‘deranged’) to burn at the stake people you consider witches but it is by no means inane (‘lacking meaning or purpose’), especially not for those poor souls burnt alive, and not even for the societies gripped by such collective mania.
The current hysteria, too, is not inane. If it were we would have nothing to worry about.
I’ve heard it said that the hysteria when AIDS appeared in the eighties was backed by the gay lobby and fellow travellers to deflect blame onto heterosexuals.
I’m surprised they haven’t resurrected the AIDS reaper. I’m sure that’s been said here before.
What’s concerning is that climate, plastic bags and corona are only three examples of mass hysteria and overreaction in the last 15 years.
Imagine being a family in Mildura that had been planning for months for a wedding, a 21st or a 50th anniversary, or planning for a week or so for a funeral, to be held on Saturday 13th.
On Friday 12th, Maximum Leader announces that because a week ago one single person tested positive in Melbourne, and over the next several days the positive tests in Melbourne had skyrocketed to about 13 in a state of over 6.6 million people, so that, even though you were over 500 kilometres away from any positive test he was cancelling your function on 24 hours’ notice.
The sad thing is that some people would react by thinking “only the government can save us! All hail Maximum Leader!”
We have a friend living in the extreme S-W of WA. Where she lives there has NEVER been a single case of CV-19.
One of her closest friends is having a big birthday party to celebrate her 80th. Our friend won’t go. Why? There will be people who have flown into Perth from intrastate and interstate — and she won’t be near anyone who has been on an aircraft, because CV-19.
We already were the biggest bunch of fools in the history of the world, well before the China virus came along.
Dunno how people in the future will explain the current state of affairs.
I’ve just started reading The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic, by Cooper and Navarro-Génie, who are Canadians. I think it was published last December.
Will any of this stuff make any difference? Has anything made a difference to the Global Warming moral panic?
Its not because were scared of covid-19, but dear leader keeps changing the rule’s! Your wedding, birthday, anniversary and funeral out in regional Victoria, are not really affected by 1 or “2” cases of the Wuhu flu.
But as individuals, what the hell can you do, when a couple cop cars turn up to close a hi vis clothing store down in a 12000 pop town????
The owner was beserk, with rage! And I don’t blame him, yet other businesses were open and trading!!!!!
Lock down the house of said infected person, code red the suburb, code orange the surrounding suburbs, code yellow next out surrounding suburbs, and then code green the outer ones from that! Idk, something simple like this could work at a minimum???
Isn’t that what NSW is sort of doing?
I’ve spent a lot of time talking to people about this slow motion train wreck.
The front line workers get it, they think Dan’s a Dickhead who’s wrecked everything.
The office types, not so much, they think Dickhead Dan saved them.
But as individuals, what the hell can you do, when a couple cop cars turn up to close a hi vis clothing store down in a 12000 pop town????
Fucking ignore them. Oh, and in a small town, you have an advantage, you know where the fuckers live.
That piece was up there with Adam Creighton’s best. I read it yesterday in The Oz, just before driving our son to the local regional airport on his latest attempt to get back to work in WA. He flew back to NSW in December for Christmas/New Year with our family when state borders were open, having been locked into WA since Jan 2020,, and has been cooling his heels here ever since.
Fortunately he has been on full pay as he has essential skills for his work in the Pilbara, but internal border closures have played havoc, not only getting back to WA where he resides, but going through QLD en route on Jan 9 the day the palace chook locked down the city without warning, so that he had to book the next flight back here to Newcastle and wait it out until McDuck lifted WA quarantine restrictions for NSW as of this week.
Adam Creighton called it correctly as mass psychogenic illness. Politically induced.