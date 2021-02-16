Garage bags used as PPE

HAPPENING NOW: COVID-19 positive patients are currently being transferred out of the Holiday Inn, in the heart of Melbourne, with garbage bags over their heads. @ChristineAhern #9News pic.twitter.com/4jQRLZ6GMI
— 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 15, 2021
Optics may be bad but protective level is high over a short distance. It would be better if people could see though! They could cut a small clear shield in the bags to provide vision. It would take clear packing tape, scissors and 5 minutes for me to do a good sealed job of it for the airbag short transit.. Dopey health authorities are finally taking notice that Covid transmits in airborne gusts and getting the positives out of quarantine hotels to reduce risks via aircon. What I have been saying for ages needs to be done.
Apparently it’s because they don’t want anyone to know who they are, with how the world is going, I wouldn’t want anyone to know I had covid either.
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare, you are soo clever. One wonders why are you not a CMO!
Maximum Leader is in total control. He can impose any indignity hat he wishes on the citizenry.
Nicole Flint was ahead of the curve on this one – and as well we laughed when the nuclear milkman made his regrettable comment about forcing various telecommunications imbeciles to wear red undies on their heads – the grotesque deformed jug eared imbecile has now finally seized his “hold my beers” moment.
Covid positive doesn’t necessarily mean infection, it a positive PCR, 35 to 45 amplifications done in Australia ( as in an email from Greg Hunt) with that rate of amplification it could be anything, dead viral fragments which won’t be infectious, if they are asymptomatic they will not be infectious
No one who is asymptomatic should be in hotel quarantine. Anyone who is sick should be seen by a doctor and assessed if they need to be in quarantine, preferably in their own home and given ivermectin or HCQ and vitamin D and zinc
The updrafts in lifts be they in hospitals or hotels are known vectors of pathogens
Why are we not abiding by the Bio Security Act of 2015 ???
LOCKDOWNS HAVE TO STOP
HOTEL QUARANTINE HAS TO STOP
STOP USING NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE PCR TEST
Penny, mostly I agree with you. But we do not know what stage of infectivity, if any, that these people are in, so I would advise due caution. I have done home quarantine and if it had good surveillance it would be ideal for most people.
https://www.pscp.tv/w/cvmkvTFETEtCZEFyWk9ERUp8MWpNSmdwWkJMT214TH0m1UcVEuqNJ1_smXXd2YAUKr4l0_Xnfhf-9ed3YRyu?t=27m8s
Dr Lee (pathologist) at the end explains what happens when you play with nature with lockdowns, there is no evidence for lockdown
We in Australia are currently sitting ducks with no herd immunity and no vaccines for population protection. Without quarantine we would have a quick spread in the community. This would be fine for all those but the vulnerable, but that is still a lot of sick people. Early treatment and preventative treatment for those health likely to get high exposure and thus viral loads would be necessary.
Lockdowns and strict quarantining has created a false sense of biological security which we do not have.
Oops . . Those health workers
And other high exposure groups.
The Age
‘FIRM, DECISIVE AND COURAGEOUS’
Dan nominated for leadership prize
Daniel Andrews is the only Premier to be nominated for a prestigious award for his leadership during the pandemic.
By JOSEPH LAM, RACHEL BAXENDALE
The left have outdone themselves. Gold Standard idiocy on their heads
The standard PPE for all transferees was a surgical mask and hand sanitizer.
Two of the people being transferred chose to wear black garbage bags because they didn’t want to be identified.
Did the MSM lie? The chick from Nein tweeted a video showing one person leaving the hotel in a black garbage bag. I wrote a comment stating why that person and one other chose to do so.
Terry – regardless of PPE gear.. it is disgusting that the Melbourne quarantine process could not ensure these people were transferred in privacy, if they requested it.
Load them into vehicles the underground carpark, FFS. There appears to be a perfectly serviceable entrance on Flinders Lane.
Andrews treats all Victorians like garbage so it’s appropriate that those with COVID symptoms, or in quarantine are treated the same. Well done Dan. Your sense of compassion for the victims you have created is now publicly evident.
