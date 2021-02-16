Garage bags used as PPE

Posted on 12:52 pm, February 16, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

Dear god …

64 Responses to Garage bags used as PPE

  2. Roberto
    #3758300, posted on February 16, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    How can they see where they’re going? Or do they cut out holes for the eyes?

  3. Rex Mango
    #3758302, posted on February 16, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    The optics on this don’t look great.

  5. mh
    #3758314, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    Just brilliant.
    Thanks, Dan.
    🍿🍿🍿

  6. JohnL
    #3758315, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    KKK flour bags would have been more suitable, they already have the holes for eyes cut out.

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3758316, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Optics may be bad but protective level is high over a short distance. It would be better if people could see though! They could cut a small clear shield in the bags to provide vision. It would take clear packing tape, scissors and 5 minutes for me to do a good sealed job of it for the airbag short transit.. Dopey health authorities are finally taking notice that Covid transmits in airborne gusts and getting the positives out of quarantine hotels to reduce risks via aircon. What I have been saying for ages needs to be done.

  8. Strayan Drongo
    #3758318, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    Apparently it’s because they don’t want anyone to know who they are, with how the world is going, I wouldn’t want anyone to know I had covid either.

  10. mh
    #3758325, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    All Victorians will be wearing them soon.

  11. Rex Mango
    #3758328, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Abundant caution due Covid have been wearing garbage bag on my head for quite a while now & you do get used to it. Does get sweaty though and you tend to walk into walls.

  12. JohnL
    #3758331, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare, you are soo clever. One wonders why are you not a CMO!

  14. John64
    #3758337, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Maximum Leader is in total control. He can impose any indignity hat he wishes on the citizenry.

  15. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3758338, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Nicole Flint was ahead of the curve on this one – and as well we laughed when the nuclear milkman made his regrettable comment about forcing various telecommunications imbeciles to wear red undies on their heads – the grotesque deformed jug eared imbecile has now finally seized his “hold my beers” moment.

  17. Paul
    #3758345, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Gold Standard garbage bags, if you don’t mind.

  18. Rex Mango
    #3758348, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    This borders on cruel & unusual punishment from medieval times. Forced to parade in public with garbage bag placed upon head until one repents.

  19. Chris M
    #3758352, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Well it’s not such a serious disease.

    You can still come into the US congress and vote against Trump whilst +ve.

    But perhaps a more ecological material would be preferable such as hemp or recycled biowaste haha.

  21. cuckoo
    #3758358, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    In tomorrow’s Age ladypages: 20 ways to look fabulous in a garbage bag.

  22. Mother Lode
    #3758370, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    I have wondered whether getting your mask wet is like being waterboarded.

  24. Perplexed of Brisbane
    #3758388, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    No, this has worked before. With acupuncture in tandem. And a headbutt.

    Well it did on the Young Ones!

  25. C.L.
    #3758389, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    20 ways to look fabulous in a garbage bag.

    It’s doable.

  26. Penny
    #3758392, posted on February 16, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    This is an absolute joke, it must stop now
    Covid positive doesn’t necessarily mean infection, it a positive PCR, 35 to 45 amplifications done in Australia ( as in an email from Greg Hunt) with that rate of amplification it could be anything, dead viral fragments which won’t be infectious, if they are asymptomatic they will not be infectious
    No one who is asymptomatic should be in hotel quarantine. Anyone who is sick should be seen by a doctor and assessed if they need to be in quarantine, preferably in their own home and given ivermectin or HCQ and vitamin D and zinc
    The updrafts in lifts be they in hospitals or hotels are known vectors of pathogens
    Why are we not abiding by the Bio Security Act of 2015 ???
    LOCKDOWNS HAVE TO STOP
    HOTEL QUARANTINE HAS TO STOP
    STOP USING NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE PCR TEST

  27. Rex Mango
    #3758398, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    CL, you need to embed:

  28. candy
    #3758404, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    How long would have it taken to get some PPE gear across from a local hospital anyway. It’s COVID, money no object.

  31. duncanm
    #3758414, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Cue Dylan Voller level outrage in 3..2..1..

    (crickets)

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3758417, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    JohnL, go bag your head. It could do with it. I do know something of that whereof which I speak, Dumbo. Even when I am semi-joking about a quick fix for emergency garbage bag day. 🙂

    Penny, mostly I agree with you. But we do not know what stage of infectivity, if any, that these people are in, so I would advise due caution. I have done home quarantine and if it had good surveillance it would be ideal for most people.

  34. Penny
    #3758429, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    https://www.pscp.tv/w/cvmkvTFETEtCZEFyWk9ERUp8MWpNSmdwWkJMT214TH0m1UcVEuqNJ1_smXXd2YAUKr4l0_Xnfhf-9ed3YRyu?t=27m8s

    Dr Lee (pathologist) at the end explains what happens when you play with nature with lockdowns, there is no evidence for lockdown

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3758438, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    We in Australia are currently sitting ducks with no herd immunity and no vaccines for population protection. Without quarantine we would have a quick spread in the community. This would be fine for all those but the vulnerable, but that is still a lot of sick people. Early treatment and preventative treatment for those health likely to get high exposure and thus viral loads would be necessary.

    Lockdowns and strict quarantining has created a false sense of biological security which we do not have.

  36. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3758441, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Oops . . Those health workers

    And other high exposure groups.

  37. mh
    #3758442, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    The Age

    ‘FIRM, DECISIVE AND COURAGEOUS’

    Dan nominated for leadership prize
    Daniel Andrews is the only Premier to be nominated for a prestigious award for his leadership during the pandemic.
    By JOSEPH LAM, RACHEL BAXENDALE

  38. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3758450, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    Well said, Candy. PPE would do the trick, but no-one thought ahead. Par for the Covid course, the knee jerk reaction.

  39. thefrollickingmole
    #3758456, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Awesome stuff.
    Because nowhere in the medical system is there any masks/ equipment made for the job

  40. Buccaneer
    #3758467, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Please, no one tell Dan the science suggests that vacuum sealing those bags will reduce the risk of transmission…

  41. calli
    #3758475, posted on February 16, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    Not good enough!

    I demand they use the heavy duty green yard bags with the yellow pulls.

    To be sure, to be sure.

  43. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3758479, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    Lol, Buccaneer. Ssssh now about making a good seal around those bags or Australia’s Greatest Leader will be onto it in a flash to show how far he is prepared to go in his ‘elimination’ drive. He’s currently looking for some new material for his next TV show.

  44. Mark M
    #3758489, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    I’m old enough to remember ye good ole days, when it was safe to wear a scarf to fight off the dreaded plague.

  45. Buccaneer
    #3758492, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    You are so onto something there Lizzie, I’d even watch his next presser if they put one of those bags over his head and pulled the string.

  46. win
    #3758495, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    How soon will black garbage bags replace masks?

  47. incoherent rambler
    #3758498, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Gold!

    standard

  48. Pyrmonter
    #3758502, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Cue ‘IStandWithDan’ – ‘this is the gold standard’.

  49. Peter S
    #3758503, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Dear god indeed… But maybe thay just didn’t want to be on TV in tonight’s news!

  50. Paul
    #3758504, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    The left have outdone themselves. Gold Standard idiocy on their heads

  51. Terry Pedersen
    #3758507, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    Much ado about nothing.

    The standard PPE for all transferees was a surgical mask and hand sanitizer.

    Two of the people being transferred chose to wear black garbage bags because they didn’t want to be identified.

  52. cuckoo
    #3758508, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    If Cuomo can get an Emmy for his press conferences, how about a Logie for the Maximum Leader?

  53. Rex Mango
    #3758511, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Boring in the office, but this story has kept a smile on my face all day. Who could be under that bag & what loon thought it a good idea?

  54. John A
    #3758531, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    cuckoo #3758508, posted on February 16, 2021, at 3:43 pm

    If Cuomo can get an Emmy for his press conferences, how about a Logie for the Maximum Leader?

    Don’t encourage him!!

  55. duncanm
    #3758534, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Terry Pedersen
    #3758507, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:43 pm
    Much ado about nothing.

    are you trying to tell us the MSM lied?

  56. NuThink
    #3758562, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    stackja
    #3758293, posted on February 16, 2021 at 12:55 pm
    Dan is a comedian.

    Move a few characters around and we get

    comie dan

  57. Terry Pedersen
    #3758563, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Terry Pedersen
    #3758507, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:43 pm
    Much ado about nothing.

    are you trying to tell us the MSM lied?

    Did the MSM lie? The chick from Nein tweeted a video showing one person leaving the hotel in a black garbage bag. I wrote a comment stating why that person and one other chose to do so.

  58. NuThink
    #3758571, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    Will four corners (or what ever that ABC program was called) on the spit masks in the Northern Territory now investigate Dan for the make shift spit masks.
    We could also recall MT to clamour for a Royal Communism so that all the usual suspects can jump on the gravy train – for our benefit of course..

  59. duncanm
    #3758584, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    Terry Pedersen
    #3758563, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:40 pm
    Terry Pedersen
    #3758507, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:43 pm
    Much ado about nothing.

    are you trying to tell us the MSM lied?

    Did the MSM lie? The chick from Nein tweeted

    try reading the tweet:

    HAPPENING NOW: COVID-19 positive patients are currently being transferred out of the Holiday Inn, in the heart of Melbourne, with garbage bags over their heads

  60. duncanm
    #3758588, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    Terry Pedersen
    #3758507, posted on February 16, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    Two of the people being transferred chose to wear black garbage bags because they didn’t want to be identified.

    Terry – regardless of PPE gear.. it is disgusting that the Melbourne quarantine process could not ensure these people were transferred in privacy, if they requested it.

    Load them into vehicles the underground carpark, FFS. There appears to be a perfectly serviceable entrance on Flinders Lane.

  61. grumpy
    #3758591, posted on February 16, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Follow the science?!
    FMD

  62. Tintarella di Luna
    #3758601, posted on February 16, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    20 ways to look fabulous in a garbage bag.

    It’s doable.

    Ooooooh C.L. an ambush

  63. Robbo
    #3758631, posted on February 16, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    Andrews treats all Victorians like garbage so it’s appropriate that those with COVID symptoms, or in quarantine are treated the same. Well done Dan. Your sense of compassion for the victims you have created is now publicly evident.

  64. Terry Pedersen
    #3758682, posted on February 16, 2021 at 6:10 pm

    try reading the tweet:

    HAPPENING NOW: COVID-19 positive patients are currently being transferred out of the Holiday Inn, in the heart of Melbourne, with garbage bags over their heads

    Now you’re reminding yourself of what you should have done. Poor old duncan, gone off half-cocked again.

