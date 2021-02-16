The constituency

NSW opposition leader, Jodi McKay, is in trouble for penning a letter in support of a convicted sex offender. McKay claims she wasn’t writing in ‘support’ but just providing documents for her constituent.

I write on behalf of my constituent [redacted]… a 22 year old detainee at Villawood Immigration Detention Centre

Since when did an MP think that a foreigner is a constituent? McKay is elected to represent the CITIZENS of Strathfield, not so-called asylum seekers. The House of Representatives practice says this of MPs:

Represents the people—Members may present petitions from citizens and raise citizens’ concerns and grievances in debate. Members also raise issues of concern with Ministers and government departments.

McKay is paid to represent the citizens of her electorate, and should stick to her knitting.