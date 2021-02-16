The constituency

NSW opposition leader, Jodi McKay, is in trouble for penning a letter in support of a convicted sex offender. McKay claims she wasn’t writing in ‘support’ but just providing documents for her constituent.
I write on behalf of my constituent [redacted]… a 22 year old detainee at Villawood Immigration Detention Centre
Since when did an MP think that a foreigner is a constituent? McKay is elected to represent the CITIZENS of Strathfield, not so-called asylum seekers. The House of Representatives practice says this of MPs:
Represents the people—Members may present petitions from citizens and raise citizens’ concerns and grievances in debate. Members also raise issues of concern with Ministers and government departments.
McKay is paid to represent the citizens of her electorate, and should stick to her knitting.
This is very common – I was once appearing before the Canadian parliament and one of the MPs told me about a large ethnic community in his constituency and how he felt he had to represent their relatives back in their homeland.
Ignore future voters at your peril.
The constituent in this instance was the bleeding heart who requested her to write a cover letter for documentation relating to the detainee’s application to remain in Australia despite his criminal record.
Poor wording on her behalf which she won’t likely repeat.
The larger matter of public interest in this case are 1) why hasn’t this fellow been deported; and 2) what do the Catholci CHurch, the Uniting Church and Hillsong, who apparently have provided letters of support for him, know about his criminal record?
Translated from politico-speak, he wanted to keep the votes of the ethnic minority formly in his pocket.
ALP does it their way. Usually not a problem.
Jodi is just supporting a foreigner willing to do the jobs that the lazy good for nothing anglos won’t do.
Abbott and Howard wrote a court reference for Cardinal Pell who was convicted at the time (and appealing that conviction).
They were given gyp by the usual suspects (including Mark Latham).
Politicians and former politicians do this sort of thing at their peril.
All the crap will diminish if we ever have political term limits Two terms in a three year cycle and one in a four or six year cycle ,wath them abolish four year term elections .
This should apply to all federal and state governments ,and two terms maximum six years in local councills . Do away with seat warming aparatchiki.
President of the USA is limited to two terms in a lifetime .
“willing to do the jobs that the lazy good for nothing anglos won’t do.”… like commit sex offences?
Stupidest comment of the day is awarded to ““willing to do the jobs that the lazy good for nothing anglos won’t do.”… like commit sex offences?” A sex offence however disgusting and angering is not a job.
Any virtue signalling bleeding heart ‘yooman rites’ people involved or does this person read/write English and know all procedures of the land he doesn’t belong in?
Some appalling (read brain dead) comments here.