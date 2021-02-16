Yankee go home

Walter Russell Mean has an excellent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal this morning.
[The Biden regime] is also discovering that U.S. allies are not quite as happy with Mr. Biden’s Feb. 4 announcement that “America is back” as many Democrats might have hoped.
One of the better things about the Trump presidency was that he was an old fashioned isolationist. Trump did not want to be the ‘Leader of the Free World’. I always thought it somewhat amusing that lefties carried on that he wasn’t behaving like a global leader.
So here is the rap sheet.
In Asia the administration’s Myanmar policy—imposing sanctions that signal displeasure without materially affecting the army’s ability to rule—has attracted little enthusiasm. On Feb 15, India’s foreign minister hailed Indo-Japanese cooperation on regional infrastructure projects that link Myanmar with its neighbors, a not-so-subtle signal that India intends to go on cooperating with Myanmar no matter what Washington wants. Simultaneously, the large portion of the Indian press that supports the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is aflame with resentment that Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, seems to be siding with protesters against BJP policies.
European leaders are also dismissive of American moralism. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the importation of U.S.-academic and cultural wokeness as a threat to the French way of life, while pragmatists on the Continent are pushing to strengthen economic relations with Russia and China—virtually ignoring the Biden administration’s efforts to raise the pressure on human-rights abusers in Moscow and Beijing. With the U.S. trade representative’s recent announcement that Trump-era retaliatory tariffs on European wine, cheese and food imports aren’t going away soon, this has been one of the shortest and coldest diplomatic honeymoons on record.
In the Middle East, Iran is showing no eagerness to ease the administration’s path back into the 2015 nuclear deal. And both Israel and the conservative Arab states resent the American shift in that direction. As for restless NATO ally Turkey, Mr. Biden promised during the campaign to help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opposition. The new administration has so far criticized a crackdown on pro-LGBTQ student demonstrators and called on Ankara to release the dissident Osman Kavala.
Closer to home, the unceremonious cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline miffed Canadians. The Biden administration appears headed for a fight with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over deforestation in the Amazon basin—a sensitive issue for the Brazilian right. Mexico’s left-populist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador delayed congratulating Mr. Biden on his election, passed a law limiting U.S.-Mexican collaboration over drug trafficking, and offered political asylum to Julian Assange.
On the other hand, at least relations with Cuba are expected to improve.
Australia isn’t explicitly mentioned in the piece, but …
Americans often assume that other countries see U.S. leadership as a global public good, are grateful to Washington for providing it, and like us more the more we lead. It doesn’t always work that way. Other governments tend to see U.S. leadership as, at best, a necessary evil. Only a very few countries, most of them small and weak, like the idea of an American-led world order, and virtually all of our allies want as much order with as little leadership as they can get.
… that bit in the bold – that’s us.
In the meantime, Emmanuel Macron is exactly correct. America exporting cultural wokeness is not just a threat to the French way of life, it is a threat to our entire civilisation. Biden and the Democrats are the party of American wokeness.
Biden has so far refused to phone the leaders of Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Biden like Woodrow Wilson and FDR?
Both had policies that lead to World War.
But, but I thought Trump was bad for the USA’s allies!
Identity politics most dangerous thing to come out of the USA since Barry Manilow.
Let’s not over-react. Barry Manilow had two good songs.
i don’t think australia is small and weak. that is a ridiculous assertion that is not supported by the data.
Laughable fact free tosh.
Didn’t France export those ideas to America first?
Walter Russell Mean = Mead.
Many country leaders like in Mexico and Brazil greatly appreciated President Trumps approach, he respected them and they got on very well with him.
The French often come up with loopy ideas, and the French are distastefully proud of their intellectual class, but even while singing their praises they have always been sensible enough to not actually implement them.
Our elites create no new ideas but snatch desperately at any idea that wafts their way from France (or NY), not really understanding fully its consequences (having only seen the answer sheet and not the workings), and demand they be implemented.
That is us only because we are utterly hopeless at defending ourselves and have no strong next-door neighbours to cover our ass. No infrastructure, unarmed population, multi-culti unpatriotic ethnic makeup, far away from anyone who’d give a damn enough to help.
It’s a left-wing ideal but has been applied and reinforced by our supposed political-right just as much.
Allowing and facilitating arms for self-defense might be a minor late adjustment we can make. That way when the Chinese invade at least we can wage a guerilla resistance…. if we had the means to make our own fighting equipment.
Biden is an evil old man. A parasite who has done nothing but damage and no honest work. What sort of morons in Delaware would keep electing him decade after decade.
“Identity politics most dangerous thing to come out of the USA since Barry Manilow”.
So funny!
Victorian elected a very disappointing Lieboral government in 2011.
“Let’s not over-react. Barry Manilow had two good songs”.
And we all thought you were so cool, Sinclair.
what would happen if the new Constitution was passed? The American people would lose their rights and freedoms.
I had rather be a free citizen of the small republic of Massachusetts, than an oppressed subject of the great American empire.
This being the beginning of American freedom, it is very clear the ending will be slavery, for it cannot be denied that this constitution is, in its first principles, highly and dangerously oligarchical;
Americans mail-voted for more endless war. Ideally our invite gets ‘lost in the mail’, but….
exactly. The left here was always railing against US power over Aus. affairs.
Allowing and facilitating arms for self-defense might be a minor late adjustment we can make
Do Army Reserve people get to keep their guns at home??
Give Joe time – he’s only just in the seat.
And let’s be fair he’s also been very distracted as Democrats have been trying to “unify” the country by putting Donald Trump on trial in the Senate’s kangaroo court in an attempt to disenfranchise 75 million voters in the future.
Let’s not be too modest, Joe can do far worse than this. His most destructive foreign relations work is ahead of him. It’s likely to involve actually doing nothing. He’s so good at that.
What hypocrisy when Biden also came to power only weeks ago through an election overthrowing coup.
Another thing , that Manilow guy hides in lifts ,sending people to sleep with his music .
I agree with one quibble re Macron: the US wokeness to which he so rightly objects is an echo of the lunacies peddled by the French left intelligentsia for decades. Soixant huitards of the world unite!
Yep, and here is a classic example.
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2021/02/it-costs-50000-extra-for-lgbtqi-groups-to-deal-with-covid-19.html
“Let’s not over-react. Barry Manilow had two good songs”.
And we all thought you were so cool, Sinclair.
yeah, but which two? That is the ultimate window to his soul.
1. Mandy.
2. I Write the Songs. But he didn’t write it.
Has this been reported on the Cat yet?
https://www.lowellsun.com/2021/02/15/steve-bannon-speaks-to-boston-republicans-trump-will-lead-us-in-2024/
Return of The Pepe delayed for 2 years by the sounds of it.
One line of thinking is that the hit “Mandy” was about a dog, in which case these lyrics may involve a tad more than being daggy:
(Chorus)
Oh, Mandy
Well, you came
And you gave without taking
But I sent you away
Oh, Mandy
Well, you kissed me
And stopped me from shaking
And I need you today
Oh, Mandy
Afraid that doesn’t fly, Unbalanced. Barry Manilow didn’t write Mandy.
Shoulda said: “That dog won’t hunt”.
True. But he sang it with as much passion as he could muster.
Biden and the Democrats are the party of American wokeness.
Which is why our media has welcomed his administration so uncritically.
And another thing…no, Myanmar’s military is not “testing” the Biden regime, nor is Vladimir Putin in his treatment of Navalny.
The world does not revolve around the US; sometimes nations or forces within them do things because that’s who they are.
