Cold snap in Texas is not a joke

Posted on 10:50 am, February 17, 2021 by Rafe Champion

Texas’ grid failure could quickly morph into a public health crisis as millions freeze with temperatures near zero.  The story. Mocking laughter is the first response to pictures of ice-covered windmills in Texas but it has gone beyond a joke. Texans are not prepared for cold weather like the states further north. How many will die before the nightmare ends?

Texas Deploys National Guard As ‘Grid Chaos’ Has Millions Freezing In Darkness

Four million customers without power in Texas

More than four and a half million customers across the US continue to be left without power as of Tuesday morning as harsh weather conditions continue to sweep large portions of the country.

Over four million of those outages are seen in Texas, which remains under a winter storm warning following record lows in the state on Monday.

“To those who have lost power, I know you are frustrated, I know you’re miserable, I know you’re uncomfortable,” Lina Hidalgo, the top public executive of Harris County, Texas, said on Monday.

The official added that “things will likely get worse before they get better” before the harsh conditions let up across the state in the coming days.

No problem with wind power! Read all about it at RenewEconomy.

32 Responses to Cold snap in Texas is not a joke

  1. max
    #3759234, posted on February 17, 2021 at 10:56 am

    From zerohedge:

    Here are the key takeaways from rolling blackouts in Texas:

    CenterPoint Energy Warns Power Shortages Could Last “Several Days”
    Power Grid Crisis Spreads To Mexico
    15 States Have Power Outages Due To Extreme Weather
    Gov. Greg Abbott Requests LNG Exporter Freeport To Limit Gas Intake
    Gov. Greg Abbott Declares ERCOT Reform
    4.423 million Customers In Texas Without Power
    Bloomberg’s Javier Blas Warns “Blackouts Have Spread Again”
    General Motors Idles Arlington Assembly Factory
    Oncor Electric Delivery Warns Of “Controlled Outages” Across State
    Temperatures In Tyler, Texas -3F On Tuesday Morning
    ERCOT Hopes To Restore Power With More Generators Returning To Grid
    The Southwest Power Pool Said Blackouts To Continue For The Second Day
    Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo Tweets Weather-Related Death
    Refinitiv Data Shows Arctic Air To Remain In Texas Until End Of Week
    ERCOT Wholesale Electricity Prices Topped $9k Per Megawatt-Hour Overnight
    Rolling Blackouts Morph Into Down Celular Networks
    Texas Prepares For Second Winter Storm

  2. max
    #3759241, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:00 am

    On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.

    Congres and White House are adorned by a downright morons

  3. min
    #3759243, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Rafe I saw somewhere a frozen turbine being sprayed with chemicals from a helicopter to help it function . Comment with it was fossil fuelled machine machine spraying chemicals made from fossil fuels on a object that needs fossil fuels fuels to make it . Renewables explained.

  4. stackja
    #3759244, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:01 am

    Texas needs some global warming.

  5. Rex Mango
    #3759248, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Joe Biden & couple of Exec Orders is just the thing for this crisis.

  6. Tezza
    #3759264, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:12 am

    The ABC radio news reporting of this very serious event this morning made no mention of windmills being frozen, or their importance in Texas’s overall power supply. It was just a cold snap, apparently, so weather, not climate, and not an energy policy failure.

  7. Cardimona
    #3759266, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:13 am

    I sent this to my regional newspaper yesterday morning but I’m on their banned list again so it wasn’t printed…

    Letters to the Editor – Pity the Texans

    The Editor

    On Tuesday morning (our time) millions of Texans were shivering without electricity in their snow-covered houses.

    Why? Texas is enduring an unprecedentedly cold winter. Windfarms are down to 10 percent of their capacity and solar panels are under snow or ice. The lack of electricity supply has resulted in rolling blackouts.

    I feel sorry for innocent Texans who were told twenty years ago that “their kids wouldn’t know snow” and who believed the stories about weather-dependent generation systems providing “cheap, reliable power”.

    Clearly, neither “global warming” nor “renewables are better” is actually true, and Texans are finding that out the hard way.

    (102 words)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcJ7hohtsAE

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/11/12/one-of-the-longest-running-climate-prediction-blunders-has-disappeared-from-the-internet/

  8. Nob
    #3759272, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Mobile phone and internet are down for a lot of my colleagues in Houston

  9. H B Bear
    #3759274, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:21 am

    We are too stupid to survive?

  10. Mark M
    #3759279, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:27 am

    The notion that Swampy Joe Xiden could prevent freezing weather in Texas whilst simultaneously cooling the planet is incredibly stupid.

  11. Annie
    #3759289, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:36 am

    Thanks for that link Cardimona; I found the original article from The Independant on the wayback machine, thanks to a link in the comments on WUWT.

  12. John A
    #3759290, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:36 am

    No problem with wind power! Read all about it at RenewEconomy.

    The RenewEconomy take may be sort-a correct, as far as it goes.

    But they have totally missed their blind spot in blaming the shutdown of gas supplies for the blackouts.

    The whole renewable energy proposition expects that fossil fuels will NOT be used because they will be totally phased out. In the short-term, the writers may be correct but they ignore the longer-term prospect that if their policies are fully implemented then this scenario will be of their own making rather than a decision of those “evil fossil fuelers” and climate change “deniers.”

  14. V
    #3759293, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:41 am

    The useful idiots are all pointing to the failure of coal and gas plants while saying wind was only minorly effected.

    Funny how they ignore the fact that wind is only a small percentage of Texas’ generation capacity and if they had closed down more coal and gas plants they would be in an even worse position.

    Also, here is the picture of the wind farm and the helicopter requested above:
    https://twitter.com/lukelegate/status/1361149723072208896

  15. Ian Macculloch
    #3759299, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Conclusions from Dr Zharkova in 2019 though her methods were disputed by her conclusions see to be spot on:
    The resulting summary curve reveals a remarkable resemblance to the sunspot and terrestrial activity reported in the past millennia including the significant grand solar minima: Maunder Minimum (1645–1715), Wolf minimum (1200), Oort minimum (1010–1050), Homer minimum (800–900 BC) combined with the grand solar maxima: the medieval warm period (900–1200), the Roman warm period (400–10BC) etc. It also predicts the upcoming grand solar minimum, similar to Maunder Minimum, which starts in 2020 and will last until 2055.

  16. Michel Lasouris
    #3759307, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Well done ,Joke Biden. Not a month into your “Presidency” and you’re already killing Texan Americans.
    I so miss the last Press Secretary…now we have that awful “Ranga”‘

  17. Rorschach
    #3759316, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    And it is not only in the US…

    Europe has had exceptionally cold conditions with snow being reported in most unusual places. My fave if cross country skiing across the Charles Bridge in Prague.

    https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/world/heavy-snow-creates-severe-traffic-disruptions-in-germany/

    And there is heavy snow today in Greece

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56089815

    And its been going on for a while… A couple of weeks ago Istanbul had unusual snow and it even snowed in the Sahara.

    https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/29271/20210123/sahara-desert-experienced-snow-4th-time-42-years.htm

  18. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3759317, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Texas is not one of the states paedo biden cheated in so they can freeze , now if it was pelosis third world California or Killer cuomoms Noo York ,a different story . Sweden and Germany have the same problem ,little sun snow covered panels frozen windmills . Meanwhile in china the renewable power goes on ,fueled by Australian coal , right comrades .

  19. Slim Cognito
    #3759324, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Any word from the doom pixie?

  20. Econocrat
    #3759325, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    What’s the Biden death count up to now?

  21. Bradley Ashworth
    #3759331, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    The helicopter picture is not from Texas or even the US…. Sweden apparently!
    Dont get me wrong I think wind, solar, batteries are a recipe for disaster, but using that pic as an example weakens criticism. The renewies will focus on the wrong photo being used rather than the underlying issue.
    Also Texas is not connected to the wider USA for electricity, which is all the more reason to have better capacity in their system.

  22. jo
    #3759336, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    min
    #3759243, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:01 am
    Rafe I saw somewhere a frozen turbine being sprayed with chemicals from a helicopter to help it function . Comment with it was fossil fuelled machine machine spraying chemicals made from fossil fuels on a object that needs fossil fuels fuels to make it . Renewables explained.

    Surely a wind powered helicopter.

  23. Kneel
    #3759338, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    “The useful idiots are all pointing to the failure of coal and gas plants while saying wind was only minorly effected.”

    Err, yes – and no.
    When wind is normally 25% of your production and it falls to 5%, while it may not be unusual, it is a problem – mainly because the wind generators have harpooned the FF plants ability to make a profit, meaning some closed and the remaining plants can barely survive financially (like here). And like here, when gas (used for heating as well as power generation) demand soars, gas power plants can’t get enough, especially when remote valves are frozen in place and can’t be changed without the big, burly gas workers turning up and (wo)man-handling them.
    So yes, it is certainly true that FF supply issues are not related to wind turbines directly, but it most certainly is true that they (wind) have profit-stripped the FF plants making them run on razor thin margins with no cash for the sort of maintenance that would prevent the FF issues causing the blackouts.

    Alas, the only “fix” is to ensure that both politicians and the MSM are at the top of the list for blackouts – then you will never hear the end of it, and no amount of money will be too much to get things back on track.

  24. Rorschach
    #3759339, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    There are some long term all-time cold records being SHATTERED!

    000
    SXUS74 KFWD 160711
    RERDFW

    RECORD EVENT REPORT
    NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
    1251 AM CST TUE FEB 16 2021

    …RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE FOR 2/15 SET AT DALLAS FORT WORTH…

    A RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE OF 4 WAS SET AT DALLAS FORT WORTH YESTERDAY.
    THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 15 SET IN 1909.

    …RECORD LOWEST MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE FOR 2/15 SET AT DALLAS FORT
    WORTH…

    A RECORD LOWEST MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE OF 14 DEGREES WAS SET AT DALLAS
    FORT WORTH YESTERDAY FOR THIS DATE. THIS BREAKS THE OLD RECORD OF 31
    DEGREES SET BACK IN 1909.

  25. miltonf
    #3759340, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Also Texas is not connected to the wider USA for electricity, which is all the more reason to have better capacity in their system.

    That’s interesting- so they have an independent grid. I saw a power station at Austin- not sure if it was still in use.

  26. dover_beach
    #3759343, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    This is Rick Perry’s fault.

  27. V
    #3759348, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    The Thames has also frozen over for the first time in 60 years.

  28. Rorschach
    #3759370, posted on February 17, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    And Korea – where Seoul had a coldest day in over 35 years a month ago, and the cold snaps continue

    http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20210108000598
    http://www.arirang.co.kr/News/News_View.asp?nseq=272516

    And also in Japan – which following that large earthquake the other day also is looking at power issues.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-power-cold-weather-idUSKBN2AG14U

    TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s overstretched electricity grid is likely to receive another Arctic blast in the coming days, which is already pushing up wholesale prices and may stress generators as they struggle to keep units running after a powerful quake.

    The country’s power generators were caught on the hop trying to get cargoes of LNG on demand last month. Operations of some U.S. LNG export terminals have been suspended as freezing weather in Texas sent power prices surging by 10,000%.

    ….

    The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings of snow storms, blizzards and high waves over a wide swathe of northern eastern and western Japan.

    Blizzard conditions are expected to be the worst in “several years” and people should stay in shelter, the weather agency said.

    Of course – it’ll be another record setting hot year!

  29. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3759412, posted on February 17, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    marxism will save the day with a renewed fight against prosperity

  30. Crossie
    #3759416, posted on February 17, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    dover_beach
    #3759343, posted on February 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm
    This is Rick Perry’s fault.

    No, it isn’t, he hasn’t been the governor for yonks. Greg Abbott is the one who recently received a green award so I would point a finger there.

  31. Crossie
    #3759417, posted on February 17, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    It also predicts the upcoming grand solar minimum, similar to Maunder Minimum, which starts in 2020 and will last until 2055.

    Great, something to look forward to in my old age. I better keep warm now while I can.

  32. Bruce
    #3759447, posted on February 17, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    “What’s the Biden death count up to now?”

    Hard to say. All the body-count “clickers” have frozen solid.

