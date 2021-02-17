Cold snap in Texas is not a joke

Texas’ grid failure could quickly morph into a public health crisis as millions freeze with temperatures near zero. The story. Mocking laughter is the first response to pictures of ice-covered windmills in Texas but it has gone beyond a joke. Texans are not prepared for cold weather like the states further north. How many will die before the nightmare ends?

Texas Deploys National Guard As ‘Grid Chaos’ Has Millions Freezing In Darkness

Four million customers without power in Texas More than four and a half million customers across the US continue to be left without power as of Tuesday morning as harsh weather conditions continue to sweep large portions of the country. Over four million of those outages are seen in Texas, which remains under a winter storm warning following record lows in the state on Monday. “To those who have lost power, I know you are frustrated, I know you’re miserable, I know you’re uncomfortable,” Lina Hidalgo, the top public executive of Harris County, Texas, said on Monday.

The official added that “things will likely get worse before they get better” before the harsh conditions let up across the state in the coming days. No problem with wind power! Read all about it at RenewEconomy.