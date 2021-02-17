Cold snap in Texas is not a joke

Texas’ grid failure could quickly morph into a public health crisis as millions freeze with temperatures near zero. The story. Mocking laughter is the first response to pictures of ice-covered windmills in Texas but it has gone beyond a joke. Texans are not prepared for cold weather like the states further north. How many will die before the nightmare ends?
Texas Deploys National Guard As ‘Grid Chaos’ Has Millions Freezing In Darkness
Four million customers without power in Texas
More than four and a half million customers across the US continue to be left without power as of Tuesday morning as harsh weather conditions continue to sweep large portions of the country.
Over four million of those outages are seen in Texas, which remains under a winter storm warning following record lows in the state on Monday.
“To those who have lost power, I know you are frustrated, I know you’re miserable, I know you’re uncomfortable,” Lina Hidalgo, the top public executive of Harris County, Texas, said on Monday.
The official added that “things will likely get worse before they get better” before the harsh conditions let up across the state in the coming days.
No problem with wind power! Read all about it at RenewEconomy.
From zerohedge:
Here are the key takeaways from rolling blackouts in Texas:
CenterPoint Energy Warns Power Shortages Could Last “Several Days”
Power Grid Crisis Spreads To Mexico
15 States Have Power Outages Due To Extreme Weather
Gov. Greg Abbott Requests LNG Exporter Freeport To Limit Gas Intake
Gov. Greg Abbott Declares ERCOT Reform
4.423 million Customers In Texas Without Power
Bloomberg’s Javier Blas Warns “Blackouts Have Spread Again”
General Motors Idles Arlington Assembly Factory
Oncor Electric Delivery Warns Of “Controlled Outages” Across State
Temperatures In Tyler, Texas -3F On Tuesday Morning
ERCOT Hopes To Restore Power With More Generators Returning To Grid
The Southwest Power Pool Said Blackouts To Continue For The Second Day
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo Tweets Weather-Related Death
Refinitiv Data Shows Arctic Air To Remain In Texas Until End Of Week
ERCOT Wholesale Electricity Prices Topped $9k Per Megawatt-Hour Overnight
Rolling Blackouts Morph Into Down Celular Networks
Texas Prepares For Second Winter Storm
Rafe I saw somewhere a frozen turbine being sprayed with chemicals from a helicopter to help it function . Comment with it was fossil fuelled machine machine spraying chemicals made from fossil fuels on a object that needs fossil fuels fuels to make it . Renewables explained.
The ABC radio news reporting of this very serious event this morning made no mention of windmills being frozen, or their importance in Texas’s overall power supply. It was just a cold snap, apparently, so weather, not climate, and not an energy policy failure.
I sent this to my regional newspaper yesterday morning but I’m on their banned list again so it wasn’t printed…
Mobile phone and internet are down for a lot of my colleagues in Houston
Thanks for that link Cardimona; I found the original article from The Independant on the wayback machine, thanks to a link in the comments on WUWT.
The RenewEconomy take may be sort-a correct, as far as it goes.
But they have totally missed their blind spot in blaming the shutdown of gas supplies for the blackouts.
The whole renewable energy proposition expects that fossil fuels will NOT be used because they will be totally phased out. In the short-term, the writers may be correct but they ignore the longer-term prospect that if their policies are fully implemented then this scenario will be of their own making rather than a decision of those “evil fossil fuelers” and climate change “deniers.”
The useful idiots are all pointing to the failure of coal and gas plants while saying wind was only minorly effected.
Funny how they ignore the fact that wind is only a small percentage of Texas’ generation capacity and if they had closed down more coal and gas plants they would be in an even worse position.
Also, here is the picture of the wind farm and the helicopter requested above:
https://twitter.com/lukelegate/status/1361149723072208896
Conclusions from Dr Zharkova in 2019 though her methods were disputed by her conclusions see to be spot on:
The resulting summary curve reveals a remarkable resemblance to the sunspot and terrestrial activity reported in the past millennia including the significant grand solar minima: Maunder Minimum (1645–1715), Wolf minimum (1200), Oort minimum (1010–1050), Homer minimum (800–900 BC) combined with the grand solar maxima: the medieval warm period (900–1200), the Roman warm period (400–10BC) etc. It also predicts the upcoming grand solar minimum, similar to Maunder Minimum, which starts in 2020 and will last until 2055.
And it is not only in the US…
Europe has had exceptionally cold conditions with snow being reported in most unusual places. My fave if cross country skiing across the Charles Bridge in Prague.
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/world/heavy-snow-creates-severe-traffic-disruptions-in-germany/
And there is heavy snow today in Greece
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56089815
And its been going on for a while… A couple of weeks ago Istanbul had unusual snow and it even snowed in the Sahara.
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/29271/20210123/sahara-desert-experienced-snow-4th-time-42-years.htm
The helicopter picture is not from Texas or even the US…. Sweden apparently!
Dont get me wrong I think wind, solar, batteries are a recipe for disaster, but using that pic as an example weakens criticism. The renewies will focus on the wrong photo being used rather than the underlying issue.
Also Texas is not connected to the wider USA for electricity, which is all the more reason to have better capacity in their system.
“The useful idiots are all pointing to the failure of coal and gas plants while saying wind was only minorly effected.”
Err, yes – and no.
When wind is normally 25% of your production and it falls to 5%, while it may not be unusual, it is a problem – mainly because the wind generators have harpooned the FF plants ability to make a profit, meaning some closed and the remaining plants can barely survive financially (like here). And like here, when gas (used for heating as well as power generation) demand soars, gas power plants can’t get enough, especially when remote valves are frozen in place and can’t be changed without the big, burly gas workers turning up and (wo)man-handling them.
So yes, it is certainly true that FF supply issues are not related to wind turbines directly, but it most certainly is true that they (wind) have profit-stripped the FF plants making them run on razor thin margins with no cash for the sort of maintenance that would prevent the FF issues causing the blackouts.
Alas, the only “fix” is to ensure that both politicians and the MSM are at the top of the list for blackouts – then you will never hear the end of it, and no amount of money will be too much to get things back on track.
There are some long term all-time cold records being SHATTERED!
Also Texas is not connected to the wider USA for electricity, which is all the more reason to have better capacity in their system.
That’s interesting- so they have an independent grid. I saw a power station at Austin- not sure if it was still in use.
The Thames has also frozen over for the first time in 60 years.
And Korea – where Seoul had a coldest day in over 35 years a month ago, and the cold snaps continue
http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20210108000598
http://www.arirang.co.kr/News/News_View.asp?nseq=272516
And also in Japan – which following that large earthquake the other day also is looking at power issues.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-power-cold-weather-idUSKBN2AG14U
Of course – it’ll be another record setting hot year!
No, it isn’t, he hasn’t been the governor for yonks. Greg Abbott is the one who recently received a green award so I would point a finger there.
Great, something to look forward to in my old age. I better keep warm now while I can.
“What’s the Biden death count up to now?”
