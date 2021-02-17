Feminist tub-thumpers to the rescue…

…of women whose allegations don’t harm the wrong side, that is
EVEN though his name was being jealously redacted by the media, in August 2014 Bill Shorten outed himself as the “senior Labor figure” at the centre of a Victoria police ‘investigation’ into an accusation that he had raped a woman at a Young Labor camp in 1986. Police concluded there was no prospect of a conviction – a very concise formula which most reporters felt obliged to re-write as cleared of. Some took the sub-editorial economies of partisan rehabilitation still further and favoured “exonerated.” Michelle Grattan’s main concern was Shorten’s political future rather than “the woman.” Then Prime Minister Tony Abbott was, after all, the Trump of the time and an angry accuser could derail the media’s push to demonise him out of The Lodge:
A central factor in how things move from here will be the woman’s reaction. Worrying from Shorten’s point of view are comments she made after learning the matter was advancing no further. The Australian quoted her on Thursday (before Shorten spoke) saying she was “really, really angry. This has been going on for 28 years. I think anybody who hears my story will know I am telling the truth”.
It’s hard to think some in the media won’t pursue the woman who, if she’s determined to try to damage Shorten politically, might make an appearance.
If she did offer more public statements, it would be a testing time for Shorten. But the woman – who waited a very long period to make her claims public – would also be exposed to closer scrutiny.
A very different – very woman-focused Michelle Grattan – has this morning analysed the Brittany Higgins rape claim which she presents as a scandal embroiling… Scott Morrison. No “closer scrutiny” today. For the record: there is as much proof Miss Higgins’ Parliament House paramour committed a sexual crime as there is that Bill Shorten did. Which is to say, none. That security personnel were aware she was wandering around dishevelled proves only that she was drunk. Who’s fault is that? Here’s a ‘cultural change’ suggestion: teach young women working in Canberra that life isn’t an ADF commercial; no, you can’t match it with the men at all things – most especially, drinking.
Higgins says she has changed her mind and now wants the AFP to investigate whether she consented to sexual intercourse while drunk two years ago. But she admits she has no clear recollection of what happened the night she somehow ended up in the Parliament House office of the Minister for Defence. As you do.
I don’t know about some of this. I happen to remember a young Winton dentist that could drink the largest ringer under the table. Then she would do the same to his mate.
Two years later? Couldn’t have seemed important at the time. Higgins has now made herself unemployable and a wary bloke won’t go near her. A life of self-imposed misery beckons.
Has Michelle made any complaint?
My problem with this latest case is that the security guards ushered in a drunk man and woman, and the woman so drunk almost paralytic by the sound of it, could hardly walk.
On so many levels this is very wrong. It makes you wonder, have they done this before?
She may or may not have been sexually abused but anything could happen to a grossly drunk young woman in these circumstances, females being so vulnerable in an intoxicated state.. Was there no-one there to think, get this dumb stupid drunk girl out of here into a cab to go home? Did they even think do this pair have drugs on them too?
No, they usher them into the Senator’s office for privacy!
Grattan is far from an unbiased journalist.
Every time I hear this story I’m reminded of the Pence Rule: don’t be alone with any woman who isn’t your wife.
The women might also want to have a rule: always have a reliable male chaperone and don’t drink like a fish in public.
I will say it again personal responsibility it seems it does not matter if one has thrown it to the wind then the the other person has to take the personal responsibility . Feminists you want equality then act like it .
The security guards should have, and no doubt did, get a bollocking after the event. It’s the sort of thing that could happen in a bad spy novel. Anyway, as reported, it seems it was broadly investigated at the time. It seems it didn’t go further at the time because the woman didn’t want to go to the police.
Also, for what possible reason would a bunch of drunk kids go to the office after a piss up? No suggestion of a work need. Raid the Ministerial wine cupboard or do a Jan Brown ne Murray on the Minister’s desk perhaps?
candy – agree completely.
This chick was so maggotted she can’t even remember going into her bosses’ office, and security even wondered if she needed an ambulance. What the hell were the security guards thinking?
What is also weird.. this event scarred her so much, she went back to work at the place again?
I can’t remember any of this but this moment definitely happened.
Given the festering cesspit that politics is.. I wonder what role her current boss/mentor (Michaelia Cash) has in this.
But not just an "office", but the office of the Defence Minister? Who let them in.
Whole thing is sus. Looked sus from the start.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a distinct class system at Parliament House according to which ‘political staffers’ treat security guards like Hillary Clinton treated the Secret Service. With contempt.
no doubt she woke up in the morning with her head over the toilet bowl, some suspiciously askew clothing and other evidence of nocturnal events.
Well, Minister Reynolds office. It shows how important defence is to this lot doesn’t it? As if the sub purchase isn’t enough evidence.
Of course, the ADF has have a time machine and can peddle back two years.
Yes, as you do. Especially if your drink has been spiked and a bloke who was supposed to be taking you home took you instead to a place where he could take advantage of you. I wonder why that same bloke has now admitted himself to a Sydney hospital.
Do you have any evidence her drinks were spiked, Terry?
And why would a bloke who had spiked a woman’s drinks to have sex with her take her to… Parliament House, using his security pass and being marked by security personnel and CCTV cameras?
Drink spikers do that all the time in Canberra, do they?
Just in time for the election that might be happening this year. Conservatives women problem and all. But no matter what happened Scotty from marketing needing to be told by his wife that he needed to investigate just shows how useless this man is. Seriously even a marketer should have known that an investigation was needed if only for optics? Liberals a party so stupid that they can’t even be handed a win and jump on hand grenades at every opertunity.
NOTHING will happen to the security slugs for being part of letting a pissed idiot into a secure area; i.e. a ministerial office, the DEFENCE ministerial office, no less. A brief sban of th eroster archives will identify exactly who was “on duty” on that occasion.
This whole rock show is a shambles.
See also Short Willie and his nocturnal frolics.
That dopey senior coalition chap plays “hide the sausage” with some stray “assistant” and gets nailed to the wall, briefly.
The rest of these vermin are probably doing lines and running orgies in the Parliamentary library and NOTHING happens. Who do they think they are? French politicians?
Well, most of them seem to be very fond of the Napoleonic Code, for starters.
Australia is NOT a serious country; it is now barely a country at all.
“Do you know who I am? I’ll have your job for this! You’ll be out on your ear!”
The feminists and others who are using Brittany Higgins to attack Morrison and his government will dump her as soon as they’re ready to move on to another issue.
I hope she has loyal people to look after her when that time comes.
In the meantime, the government needs to get back on to the front foot and hammer the point that the obsession about who knew what when is really about partisan politics, not about the treatment of staffers – unless it becomes demonstrably apparent that Ms Higgins did, in fact, want to the police and/or go public quite some time ago, but was dissuaded from doing so by the government or others acting on its behalf.
Walter Plinge
#3759863, posted on February 17, 2021 at 9:19 pm
Well said.
It is difficult to believe that all involved are being other than economical with the truth.
It is also difficult to believe that money is not now the driver. It is not for mere academic interest that Ms Higgins wants to know whether she consented to sexual intercourse while intoxicated. I suggest that not even the wisdom of Solomon could determine that at this distance in time. But “all women are to be believed” is very difficult to combat today.
Given that they both gained access to the minister’s office, more likely than not because of Ms Higgins’ influence, I’d put my money on hormones.
Indeed. Security guards’ heads should roll. In fact, that should have happened two years ago. But they’re unionised and that means they’re being protected.
The Morrison government is being unfairly targeted by Labor and the media but only comparatively speaking. They deserve what they’re getting.
because he can see his whole life being torn down around him, maybe ?
What evidence do you have that her drink was not spike, CL? The effects of alcohol or rohypnol are not dissimilar. Reports all say that neither had their security pass/ID/access key on the night. From the reported behaviour of the security staff it is surprising that it was not a case of multiple (alleged) [email protected]
Interesting development today is the reporting as fact that steam cleaning of the Minister’s office was carried out on an urgent basis next day. You think that item of interest and the resultant disappearance of evidence of the (alleged) [email protected] wasn’t included in the subsequent discussions with the girl?
There are major difference between the cases.
Other than her word the complainant in the Shorten case would have great difficulty proving Shorten was even in the room with her never mind having sex consensual or not. There was zero evidence or witnesses to support her claim and it appears she did not tell anybody about it until 7 months later.
In the Parliament House case there are security staff that place the guy in the office and that some sort of sexual activity took place. This nay have been backed up by video footage which would have shown her state. If she was so drunk that she could not remember what happened how could she give consent. For this aspect the security staff could have given evidence. However it seems to me the security staff have some conflict as why did they let the pair in to Ministers Office and then did not call ambulance when found her. If it was apparent consensual sex why was the issue of calling an ambulance even raised ? Security do not come out of this very well at all and I suspect that it was not in their interest for any case to go to court as their actions were far from what you would expect.
It seems she did not know what security had observed and might have thought it was her word against his. If she had decided to pursue the case early on at least she had some corroboration whereas there is none in the Shorten case.
The Shorten case female made her report 30 years after the alleged incident. If you think he should face trial then you also believe actor Jeff Jarret should have. He was acquitted. Call me old fashioned but I prefer the old system where a bit of corroboration was required. Michael Smith has an article explaining the law changes due to Metoo where basically the laws view is now that the female should be believed.
“For the record: there is as much proof Miss Higgins’ Parliament House paramour committed a sexual crime as there is that Bill Shorten did. Which is to say, none. That security personnel were aware she was wandering around dishevelled proves only that …
They may want it but the minute they can’t cope they play several victim cards and run to tattle so someone else can fix it for them. Much feminist.
Much more likely they were removing the vomit from the carpet and furniture rather than any evidence of non consensual sex.
Excellent points, Brett.
But I don’t believe – and didn’t believe at the time – that Bill Shorten should have been tried. The cases are being compared not because they are in any way alike as justiciable accusations. I agree the Higgins case is – or could have been – stronger.
The point I’m making is that the media and Labor are habitually choosey about which untested allegations are worth getting exercised about and which aren’t.
But your argument is solid – enough to sway me towards the complainant, actually. Bear in mind I have no brief to defend the Morrison government. I couldn’t care less about its fate. After John Jarratt, Geoffrey Rush, Craig McLachlan, George Pell etc, a degree of scepticism has set in. Maybe we have to be on guard against being too sceptical.
C.L.
It seems Terry subscribes to The Second Set of Books.
https://freedomaustralia.freeforums.net/thread/882/second-set-books?page=1&scrollTo=2079
NFA.
Still playing the grifting game I see.
Some things never change.
Labor’s view on sex crimes is much like Kamala Harris’s. Believe the female against Biden until he appoints you as VP and then the allegation is no longer relevant and can be forgotten. It is all about the politics not the actual crime or alleged crime.
However you can’t support Metoo and then say Shortens case can be ignored.
Only going on what reading here but can’t work out if the Parliament House female now wants to pursue the case with Police or maintain her privacy.