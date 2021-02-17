Meanwhile, as Biden bores world pretending to be President…

This is unbelievable! 45 returns to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, after an awesome day out on the links….to this….❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/QJwR3hAgMs
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 15, 2021
This is unbelievable! 45 returns to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, after an awesome day out on the links….to this….❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/QJwR3hAgMs
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 15, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
If taxes made the world get cooler the place would be an ice-box.
Hiden and leftwingers would hate this.
Did Obama ever get this during his presidency, let alone after?
Trump could easily become President pro tempore.
Our ABC paid John Sullivan from Antifa, who was at the vanguard of the Capitol riot, $US2,500. Sullivan also received very large payments from CNN and NBC. He was accompanied in the riot by a CNN reporter who, on breaching the Capitol building, is on camera as shouting: ‘We did it!’.
Michael Smith has the invoice from Their ABC.
Excellent. The more the better.