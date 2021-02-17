More on the Texas chainsaw energy massacre

Posted on 2:15 pm, February 17, 2021 by Alan Moran

Rolling blackouts are being seen in Texas where wind/solar normally account for 23 per cent of electricity.  I have a piece in The Spectator addressing this.

Texas saw 98 per cent of its wind/solar capacity closed down by the freezing conditions. 

Texas, like Australia, heavily subsidises renewables. Wind and solar farms get some 44 per cent of their revenues from regulatory requirements on energy retailers, a similar level to Australia. In both cases, the result has been a breakneck expansion of supply that has undermined commercial provision.   

As in Australia, the supply of subsidised wind has forced out coal generation. In Texas, has fallen from 38 per cent to 20 per cent of supply (gas is nearly half of electricity supply).   As in Australia, the consequent loss of reliability has fathered other interventions and subsidies.  These paper-over the cracks but intensify long term problems.

Markets provide security of supply and low costs in other goods and services.  They used to do so in electricity before governments, inspired by fear of “market failure”, pressure from subsidy-seekers and green alarmists, destroyed the incentives for generators and retailers to anticipate and meet demands at lowest costs.

8 Responses to More on the Texas chainsaw energy massacre

  1. pbw
    #3759432, posted on February 17, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    I’ve just heard from someone in Texas that

    natural gas wells are freezing. 70-80 of Texas’ 680 power generation facilities are down, so we have a shortfall of 45,000 MW of power, of which 15,000 MW is from wind and 30,000 MW is from coal and natural gas.

    This sounds odd to me, but these are very odd times in the power generation industry. I responded that I found it strange that Texas did not even have two days of reserve gas supply in storage. Does anyone (Alan?) have any more information about this? Is ERCOT telling porkies?

  2. Alan Moran
    #3759445, posted on February 17, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    pbw
    Coal should not be a problem. Gas is certainly down as a result of freezes and product committed to gas heating and interstate supply. Full story will emerge though Public Utility Chair put the blame on wind.

  4. Bruce
    #3759485, posted on February 17, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    “Green nightmare!”

    It’s more like “Green Dreams”. (Ask your Vet).

    Sounds more like political engineering. Regulate a,d mandate something into a situation where there is insufficient “margin”, then use that crisis to double down on the totalitarian scumbaggery.

    MORE taxes, MORE bureaucracy, MORE regulations, MORE fines and penalties. LESS accountability, LESS system “hardening”, LESS reality.

  5. Rohan
    #3759498, posted on February 17, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    Bruce, you’ve pretty much generated a condensed version of Arky’s Shit Vortex

  6. Kim
    #3759511, posted on February 17, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    All true. But the biggest issue was that water contained in natural gas froze pipelines and cut off the base load power.

  7. old bloke
    #3759533, posted on February 17, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    I watched some of Alex Jones rant yesterday (sorry, can’t remember who posted it) and he said that Obama shut down quite a few coal generators in Texas which is the cause of their present problems. Previously, Texas was an energy exporting state, now they are reliant on other states to generate their electricity.

    Interestingly, Alex had two natural gas backup generators which he found were not suited for the task (keeping his studio working), so he had to hire a diesel generator to turn the lights back on.

  8. MACK
    #3759559, posted on February 17, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    Looks like a second night with no renewables generation in SA. https://reneweconomy.com.au/nem-watch/

