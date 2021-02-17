More on the Texas chainsaw energy massacre

Rolling blackouts are being seen in Texas where wind/solar normally account for 23 per cent of electricity. I have a piece in The Spectator addressing this.

Texas saw 98 per cent of its wind/solar capacity closed down by the freezing conditions.

Texas, like Australia, heavily subsidises renewables. Wind and solar farms get some 44 per cent of their revenues from regulatory requirements on energy retailers, a similar level to Australia. In both cases, the result has been a breakneck expansion of supply that has undermined commercial provision.

As in Australia, the supply of subsidised wind has forced out coal generation. In Texas, has fallen from 38 per cent to 20 per cent of supply (gas is nearly half of electricity supply). As in Australia, the consequent loss of reliability has fathered other interventions and subsidies. These paper-over the cracks but intensify long term problems.

Markets provide security of supply and low costs in other goods and services. They used to do so in electricity before governments, inspired by fear of “market failure”, pressure from subsidy-seekers and green alarmists, destroyed the incentives for generators and retailers to anticipate and meet demands at lowest costs.