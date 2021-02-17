The success of wind power in South Australia? Plus Tasmania, battery of the nation?

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE! The familiar call-signal of Professor Farnsworth of Futurama.

In your face Texas, see what the South Australians have achieved!

The Australian Energy Market Operator, in its latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics report, confirms that South Autralia served all of its electricity demand for more than an hour shortly after mid-day on October 11 through rooftop and utility scale solar. AEMO says this is a world-first in a grid of this size, and occurred in a December quarter when South Australia posted the lowest wholesale electricity prices in the country – thanks to the growing share of wind and solar and the increase in rooftop solar PV which is reducing grid demand.

What could go wrong?

Lets have a look at the last few days at breakfast and dinnertime. From dinnertime on Sat 6 Feb to breakfast time this morning I took 19 readings (3 missed due to various distractions).

There are two interconnecters and sometimes one is importing while the other is exporting.

On 15 occasions SA was importing, on 2 occasions the flows balanced and on 2 occasions SA was exporting.

SA is importing as I write, and this is approaching noon when the sun is shining. My screenshots are coming up black so I can’t save the picture.

The import/export story comes from the AEMO Dispatch Summary and the mix comes from the Fuel Mix tab on the same page. The wind contribution did not exceed 74% on any occasion. Out of 19 readings 12 exceeded 50%. Wind and gas dominate at the start and end of the day, with field solar rarely over 10%. Rooftop solar is not counted in that display.

The bottom line is that SA was not independent of fossil fuel on any occasion that was observed and what is more on 14 occasions out of 19 the state had to import (presumably) fossil fuel. What happens when Victoria has no coal power to contribute?

CHECKING TASMANIA’S IMPORT/EXPORT PERFORMANCE

Over those 19 readings Tasmania was importing on 14 occasions. The volume was substantial, often 400-500MW towards demands in the order of 1000 to 1500MW.