Unfettered conversations are taking place on Clubhouse, an invitation-only app that lets people gather in audio chatrooms.
The platform has exploded in popularity, despite grappling with concerns over harassment, misinformation and privacy.https://t.co/zeVeHlAZy3
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2021
Hey Clubhouse.
“we hear you, we see you”!
It sounds like Craigslist in drag.
Oh dear, another sanctuary of potential private cheekiness and possible wrongspeak and thoughtcriminality that must be brought into appropriately sterile SJW compliance… 🙄
NYT article by Taylor Lorenz
Let’s check her credibility on this topic
It’s going gangbusters with the businesses that sell on line. Everyone and their dog is sending out invites to their email lists and running free workshops on how to use it to attract new clients and build extensive networks.