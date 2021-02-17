Unfettered Conversations

Posted on 10:09 pm, February 17, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Unfettered Conversations

  1. NoFixedAddress
    #3759932, posted on February 17, 2021 at 10:21 pm

    Hey Clubhouse.

    “we hear you, we see you”!

    It sounds like Craigslist in drag.

  2. Rex Anger
    #3759935, posted on February 17, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    Oh dear, another sanctuary of potential private cheekiness and possible wrongspeak and thoughtcriminality that must be brought into appropriately sterile SJW compliance… 🙄

  4. Megan
    #3759981, posted on February 17, 2021 at 11:36 pm

    It’s going gangbusters with the businesses that sell on line. Everyone and their dog is sending out invites to their email lists and running free workshops on how to use it to attract new clients and build extensive networks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.