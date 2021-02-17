First this: Trump RIPS McConnell To Shreds In New Statement, which begins:
The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political “leaders” like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.
Seems right to me. Compare and contrast these idiocies from Paul Kelly in The Oz: Conservatives must be brave, and deny fealty to Trumpism. First para:
Donald Trump is an enemy of constitutional democracy and a wrecker of political conservatism. Trump is now stamped with a brand that will last forever. His plan to remain a live political force means that conservatives in all countries, not just the US, will be forced into a critical decision. Will they have the courage and wisdom to repudiate Trump and reject his claims to lead conservative politics against the rising tide of progressivism? This question, obviously, is an agonising dilemma for the Republican Party. But it is not unique to the US. Trump’s appeal stretched across borders and impinged on conservative politics worldwide, including Australia.
Progressivism in modern political jargon means the socialism of the far left. Biden and the Democrats are credibly accused of stealing the election and Kelly can still write, “Donald Trump is an enemy of constitutional democracy”. And if you want to read genuinely mind-fogging idiocy, who can beat this?
This argument was best put by former Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker last month. It’s true that Black Lives Matter engaged in violence, that Democrats promoted the false Russian collusion story, that the anti-Trump camp promotes fake news. But Baker said Trump’s behaviour was “uniquely and unforgivably iniquitous (and) cannot be excused by citing counterparts on the left”.
Precisely.
They never list just what it was that Trump did that was so terrible. If you don’t live in terror of what will come next during the years of Biden-Harris, you have the shallowest political mind imaginable.
Kelly has spoken, Mr Trump. You are on a winner.
If he means by a wrecker of political conservatism ripping off the mask of the surrender monkeys and professional grifters than he’s hit the nail on the head. Trump fought. All conservatives have done is except the language of the left, except the accusations of sexism, racism and homophobia levelled at them and when push has come to shove they’ve been playing for the other team. Imagine for a minute the footy team you have backed for years is making a play. Running down the field, ready to score and then one of your own team trips him up or when passed the ball throws it to a player on the other team. How many times would this need to happen before the coach or team management removed this player? But for some reason conservatives keep giving money and support to people who are obviously working for the left.
Paul Kelly is such a lightweight alleged journalist.
Just another left leaning clown that hasn’t quite got the guts to declare his real affiliations.
That The Australian holds his scribblings in such high regard says it all really.
I am just one of many who have turned away from that news outlet. May as well read The Guardian.
Still a glimmer of straight reporting and opinions from Sky, mainly from Alan Jones.
Permit me to repost the following from two days ago:
To paraphrase a comment I just read (Gigi1956) on the Townhall website:
If you choose to offer an open hand to a declared enemy, you will pull back a bloody stump. They will damage you every chance they get.
You now have one hand and two feet. Do you really need them?
(You’re not the f#cking knight from Monty Python).
PRESIDENT TRUMP is in control:
Sundance sums it up perfectly and has done so for a number of years.
War it is then!… Giddy up.
REMINDER – […] Several DeceptiCon senators have already announced they will not run for re-election in 2020 [Shelby, Toomey, Burr, Portman and Johnson]. In the 2022 Senate races there are 34 seats up for grabs. 14 are held by Democrats and 20 are held by tenuous Republicans. [Breakdown Here] Due to vulnerability, their lack of support amid the republican base, and their insufferable 2020 behavior outing them as DeceptiCons it is almost guaranteed the GOP will lose seats in the 2022 mid-term election. Those exiting senators, among others, know what McConnell’s objective is. They also know this time the damage is far greater than previous times McConnell set about to destroy the base of the party.
Most casual political observers have absolutely no idea how McConnell works. However, for over a decade CTH has been trying –mostly failing– to awaken the base of common sense voters. In 2010, 2011 and 2012 the #1 priority for McConnell was to destroy the threat represented by the Tea Party. In 2022 we are seeing an exact replay of the same intents and purposes, only this time the target is President Trump’s MAGA movement.
It is a motive and agenda all wrapped up in the senate power structure. McConnell does not fear being in the minority; the color of the flag atop the spire of the UniParty senate does not matter to those underneath it. McConnell maneuvers with just as much power in the minority as he does in the majority; factually, he makes more money selling his DeceptiCon caucus votes to Chuck Schumer (on behalf of Wall Street) than he does in the majority where he is forced to purchase them. The entire thing is a rigged-game. (read more – Mitch McConnell Deployed His Anti-Trump Ploy in The Exact Same Manner He Deployed Against The Tea Party…)
My family all loathe Trump, but no-one has yet explained to me why he was so uniquely bad. Sure he attempted to persuade foreign officials (unsuccessfully) to investigate corruption in their countries, but Biden was caught on tape threatening (successfully) a foreign leader to remove what (uncharitably) could be interpreted as a threat to his son. Despite Russiagate, there is no comparable evidence of corruption by Trump or his family, and for sure we would have heard about it.
Old and failed meme, drive-by troll.
Of the 24-odd that have been permitted hearing on their merits, rather than dismissed for any and all procedural technicalities and trivialities that could be invented, Trump-aligned plaintiffs have won better than 17.
Leftwit harder…
Trump-supporters line streets, cheer him in impromptu Palm Beach President’s Day rally
Supporters of former President Trump were surprised Monday when his motorcade passed their rally-like gathering near his Mar-a-Lago luxury resort in Palm Beach.
The President’s Day gathering of supporters was reportedly organized to celebrate the holiday as well as Trump’s acquittal on Saturday in his second Senate impeachment trial.
Video showed a large crowd of supporters gathered outside along a large strip of road just a few miles from Mar-a-Lago. Many held signs, wore Trump hats and shirts and carried American flags.
Trump was seen passing the crowd in his motorcade, giving supporters a thumbs up.
What The Hill called a “large crowd” was minimized in ABC TV’s account:
The small gathering of what appeared to be a few hundred Trump supporters was live-streamed by the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network.
Take a look at a three brief Twitter videos and see for yourself whether this counts for a large or a small crowd:
887,000 and Counting Watch Trump Parade on President’s Day – 47,000 Watch Dementia Joe Biden’s Speech on President’s Day
The total is now up to 887,000 views and counting on Right Side Broadcasting Network.
Only 47,000 watched Joe Biden’s speech on President’s Day.
Biden has 1,300 upvotes and 7,800 downvotes on his speech on YouTube and comments are disabled.
There’s no way this guy won in November. You all know it. They know it.
Kelly’s reading of politics has never changed – not in 40 years.
Good ‘conservatives’ manage their conversion to leftism; they never oppose or destroy it.
To call this “brave” is risible; despicable.
Michael you’ve been listening to the MSM again. Surely by now you know the MSM only tells you what they want you to hear and it isn’t in any way factual.
He isn’t known as Paul “is wrong, again” Kelly for nothing.
Trump is a dreadfull threat to long exstablished political careers for geriatric third raters , he threatens the status quo the quid pro quo and several other quos . He is disastrous for decromacy and endangers career politics , crony capitalism and hedge fund managers who assist politician intheir careers .
His major fault is his habit of telling the TRUTH,spoiling carefully the crafted themes of the aparatchiki ,he must be silenced for the sake of our great generous chinese allies and to save decromacy as we know it .
Rumours that bitch maconnel has extensive contacts with china dont matter , many decromats have similar arrangements , and those who dont wish they did .
Qates seems not have noticed that Trump is now singular. Like Xi. There is no significant supporter in politics. It will be interesting to see how he goes with the people who funded his zany ballot bitch and who are now suing him for misuse of funds.
I get the same lack of response with everyone who is “orange man bad”.
They just don’t have an argument other than vapid MSM talking points.
How dumb or blind do you have to be to say a President who voluntarily left office ( ie did not need the military to remove him as we were warned ad nauseum would be required) and appointed not 1, not 2 but 3 conservative justices who believe in limiting executive power to the SCOTUS and who advocated 1A and 2A more than any President than at least Reagan is a threat to constitutional democracy? It has fascinated me how Trumps critics are so completely incapable of admitting they are wrong in face of the most damning overwhelming facts/.
Never ever read Paul Kelly. In my view he is a moron badly playing the part of a public intellectual. And he’s a lefty to boot. Treat him like you would, say, Laura Tingle or Barrie Cassidy or Phillip Adams.
the socialists control the vote counters. Chyna Mitch is on their payroll, he will never lose, just as the demorats will never lose again.
Democracy is just a figment of imagination.
As we saw all they needed was around 3 to 5% stolen ballots or fake ballots to win, easy peasy for the sleazey.
Poll: Donald Trump Favorability +75 Among Republicans, Mitch McConnell Underwater at -15
Former President Donald Trump’s popularity is still soaring high among Republicans, according to a poll released Tuesday.
Trump was +75 in the YouGov/Economist poll taken February 6-9, which found his favorability rating was 87 percent among GOP members, while just 12 percent viewed the 45th president unfavorably.
Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, also remained popular. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans like Pence, while 16 percent had an unfavorable view of him. That gave Pence a +62 rating.
The Republican Party is also viewed favorably, albeit less so. Eighty percent of respondents look favorably upon the party, while 18 percent do not, giving it, too, a +62.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, arguably the most powerful Republican today, was viewed very unfavorably by GOP members.
The poll found just 36 percent of respondents said they viewed McConnell favorably, while 51 percent said they did not, giving him a -15 rating.
O.G. Trump Throws Down On ‘Dour Hack’, China-Linked Mitch McConnell.
Trump blasted McConnell for his familial ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and asserted that his biggest regret was bailing McConnell out when he was 20 points down in his Kentucky primary.
He also pledged to campaign for MAGA candidates against the Republican establishment.
The former president is increasing in popularity against the Republican Party base, while Capitol Hill establishment types continue to attempt to distance themselves from the America First movement.
President Trump’s full statement follows:
Kelly’s job is to get clicks. He does. “Trump”mentioned more then 20 times guarantees at least 600 comments. All looks good to the Board. Even Philip Adams has to use the word “QAnon” to get noticed. Tough times.
The meta truth is measurable KPIs. Like the Gods in American Gods, ignore him, no clicks, no comments and he will fade away.
The idiocy of Paul Kelly was one of two reasons I stopped subscribing to the Australian.
The rapidly increasing number of other just like him was the other.
Yep…which is why I finally, after much fluffing, cancelled my sub. A friend of mine has also just cancelled his sub in the last few days. He has written a scorching letter to Michelle Gun who is the editor in chief of the Oz. He doesn’t mince words about the scandalous censorship…aka…moderation, the hysterical anti-Trump opinion…particularly from the likes of Bramston, Kelly and Von Arselen and how the general tone of the newspaper has moved left. It isn’t even the newspaper it was two years ago. I may as well read the Guardian or the SMH.
Keep in mind, democracy does not give them what they want. Thats why they rig elections, undermine democratic govts, and foreign elections.