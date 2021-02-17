First this: Trump RIPS McConnell To Shreds In New Statement, which begins:

The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political “leaders” like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.

Seems right to me. Compare and contrast these idiocies from Paul Kelly in The Oz: Conservatives must be brave, and deny fealty to Trumpism. First para:

Donald Trump is an enemy of constitutional democracy and a wrecker of political conservatism. Trump is now stamped with a brand that will last forever. His plan to remain a live political force means that conservatives in all countries, not just the US, will be forced into a critical decision. Will they have the courage and wisdom to repudiate Trump and reject his claims to lead conservative politics against the rising tide of progressivism? This question, obviously, is an agonising dilemma for the Republican Party. But it is not unique to the US. Trump’s appeal stretched across borders and impinged on conservative politics worldwide, including Australia.

Progressivism in modern political jargon means the socialism of the far left. Biden and the Democrats are credibly accused of stealing the election and Kelly can still write, “Donald Trump is an enemy of constitutional democracy”. And if you want to read genuinely mind-fogging idiocy, who can beat this?

This argument was best put by former Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Gerard Baker last month. It’s true that Black Lives Matter engaged in violence, that Democrats promoted the false Russian collusion story, that the anti-Trump camp promotes fake news. But Baker said Trump’s behaviour was “uniquely and unforgivably iniquitous (and) cannot be excused by citing counterparts on the left”. Precisely.

They never list just what it was that Trump did that was so terrible. If you don’t live in terror of what will come next during the years of Biden-Harris, you have the shallowest political mind imaginable.