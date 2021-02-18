Don’t they know there’s a pandemic on?

Those rent-seekers at The Australian are squealing.
First Peter Lewis of the Centre for Responsible Technology – really the far-left Australia Institute and Essential Media – weighs in:
That Facebook would consciously choose to purge fact-based journalism from their networks in the middle of a global pandemic is a breathtaking act of corporate arrogance against the Australian people.
We’re all gonna die.
It’s not just the 30 per cent of Australians who say Facebook is their primary source of news that are exposed by this reckless and dangerous move.
Without a fact-base to anchor the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine, there is a real risk that efforts to build local immunity will stall, with immense flow-on effects in terms of not just health but the economy.
Wow – 30 percent of Australians get their news from Facebook. That’s more than the ABC! Maybe we should be giving Facebook a billion dollars a year.
But wait – there’s more.
There will be severe side effects, too. Already there are signs that the Bureau of Meteorology can‘t post, that police aren’t able to share links to crime alerts or missing persons information, and health agencies aren’t able to share news links. It’s not just publishers who suffer, it’s everyone.
Horrifying implications
The move could have horrifying implications during bushfire season, when Australians need to be able to know when to leave, or face great peril.
Facebook is not the official emergency broadcaster in Australia. If the government wants them to perform that role, it should pay for it. Right now the government, it seems, has been free-riding off Facebook and this has become obvious within hours.
Big Government is already saving old media from oblivion. Governments are the only idiots stupid enough to pay full price for display adverts which go largely unseen in Newspapers, sometime at 50 times the rate offered to private business. Utter scam really.
Peter Lewis headline in the Oz from 30mins ago.
Facebook news ban, its fallout, is a breathtaking act of corporate arrogance
PETER LEWIS
If it’s something I don’t agree with, it’s corporate arrogance.
If it’s something I agree with, it’s corporate leadership.
Re: All of the above.
This was an interesting number:
That’s a staggering duopoly. No wonder the content providers are willing for a stoush: the newspapers all are fighting for the 19% that’s left, along with every other independently advertising website in Australia.
So we already are giving FaceChook a billion a year. Probably more than that.
Mark is spruiking.
So we already are giving FaceChook a billion a year.
About the same we give to the ABC.
But nobody has a choice about that.
And next to nobody (8-10% of the audience according to the ratings people) watches it either.
I would like to see a chart of facebook’s market cap vs the market caps of Australian media outlets over the last 10 years.
LOL!!! What a weasel-word! Note: NOT factual journalism but fact-based.
Hyperbole to rival the US Superbowl.
Albo is all over Facebook and Twitter denouncing this…
He completely ignores and glosses over that the ALP and Green also voted IN FAVOUR of the legislation…
#EachWayAlbo
