Facebook 1, Crony Capitalism 0

Who could ever have foreseen that a private company, if forced to pay a fee for a service (more on this below) may forego the service?
Well it turns out that the entire Canberra establishment and the ACCC never for one moment thought that Facebook or Google would pull the pin.
This morning Australians woke to the news (one shouldn’t laugh) that Facebook had cut Australian users off from any news content.
To say that this has caused something of a kerfuffle would be an understatement.
First things first. What is really going on here? The very short answer is captured in this paragraph.
This is not law, this is theft. While it might be legitimate to tax different kinds of companies at different rates and book the income to general revenue, it can never be legitimate to tax different companies at different rates and book the income to their competitors.
Chris Berg and I have written on this topic too.
The government’s initial response has been incoherent.
Mr Fletcher told Ben Fordham on 2GB that Facebook’s decision has sent a very strong message about its credibility.
“The decision they’re taking (it) seems is that what they want to do is remove credible news sources from the platform,” he said.
“It basically says to Australians if you’re looking for credible news, Facebook isn’t the place to look for it.”
Yet at the same time:
Facebook’s move to prevent Australian publishers and users from sharing or viewing news content has claimed some unexpected casualties, such as emergency service and government sites.
The Bureau of Meteorology, the Australian Capital Territory and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA have found themselves falling victim to the ban.
Facebook’s users have expressed alarm about the potential harm it could cause during the middle of the pandemic, as well as bushfire and flood season.
Errrrr. No.
FAKE NEWS: Emergency services websites remain online. They can be accessed by that new-fangled 'internet' thing. https://t.co/viYDpCpuck
Every single government web site, emergency site, news site etc. is still available to be accessed on the internet. Just not on Facebook. The government only has itself to blame – this is exactly the policy design.
People upset about Facebook shutting off pages for the BoM, trade unions and govt agencies: Here's the definition of core news content in the Bill before the Parliament. They're not overreaching or making mistakes, they're responding to the thing the Govt is actually doing. pic.twitter.com/CaKAvWq783
Now I imagine our elected representatives and their minions are standing around looking like stunned mullets and will respond angrily. No doubt some bullshit about sovereignty, and making no
excuses apologies, and what not. Rather, they should focus their attention on some or other face-saving mechanism whereby news sites are restored to Facebook. Mind you, if I was Mark Zuckerberg I’d be requiring Australian news sites to be paying me a finders fee for directing eyeballs in their direction.
Here, for example, is one of Australia’s more sensible politicians getting told off.
Great idea. Cut taxes. Cut red tape. Cut green tape. Promote entrepreneurship. But right now Australians can't get a coal mine up and running let alone a tech platform. https://t.co/3nbNGxdKit
As you can see, I’ve been having far too much fun on social media this morning.
Update I: Greg Hunt steps up.
“This is an assault on a sovereign nation. It is an assault on people’s freedom.”
Update II: The Australian Human Rights Commission (cue hysterical laughter) steps up.
Freedom of expression includes the right to speak and to receive information. Facebook’s decision deprives its Australian users of vital public information – including on emergencies, public health, fire & rescue.
See International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YLYW0o3urz
Is this the first time since we’ve all been kept under house arrest that we’ve heard from the so-called Australian Human Rights Commission? I also seem to have missed his condemnation of Trump’s banning on social media.
Facebook makes money from using people. Should not Facebook pay these people?
That be the Mark Newton I know, I think. Used to work for Internode, last I heard Google.
The people using it are getting something already. They want to post scraggly prose and pictures of their mundane lives for other people to look and marvel at and Facebook provides them that service.
I think it is a wonderful idea that a far-left company, which continues to push leftist propaganda in great dollops, should pull out of Australia. Why, some people might then find other sources of news, like Breitbart or Instapundit.
I don’t like arsebook but they are right to do this. As for those who whine that they can’t access BOM and other pages, it’s called a search engine and if you are a frequent user you can even bookmark the page in favourites! If feciesbook were to vanish from existence tomorrow I wouldn’t notice as I have family and friends email and phone numbers. I also have a list of favourite pages saved in my browser. As for the government, once again they don’t understand how anything in the real world works and don’t understand or care about the law of unintended consequences.
My thoughts too BoN.
If only individual Australian taxpayers were treated with such consideration.
“As for those who whine that they can’t access BOM and other pages, it’s called a search engine and if you are a frequent user you can even bookmark the page in favourites! If feciesbook were to vanish from existence tomorrow I wouldn’t notice as I have family and friends email and phone numbers. I also have a list of favourite pages saved in my browser. “
Exactly.
I propose a political party with no other ideology than an ability to understand basic economics … and who screen their members by asking, “Do incentives matter?”
Can’t get simpler than that, huh?
The Liberals are dopey … but they ain’t that dopey to give taxpayers a way out.
Hmmm, maybe deep down they do understand something about incentives.
Any way we can get rid of this crap that influences tiny minds to think and vote in leftism, is ok with me.
Anything that shows up the morons in government for what they are, is equally ok with me.
I think I get the arguments that Professor Davidson is making, but I am struggling to care.
Don’t most people use Facebook for social interactions. I am sure 99% of people would not care if there was no “news” there, in fact it might make it a better place.
People will find other ways of doing things or pay for Facebook if they really value it.
Facebook makes money from using people. Should not Facebook pay these people?
If you’re talking about the news media, then the answer is “Facebook have no obligation to “use” them. Facebook don’t want to pay so are stopping “using” them. If they want to be “used” they can negotiate a deal with Facebook.”
If you’re talking about anyone else, then they’re free to negotiate a deal with Facebook by which Facebook pays them, and if Facebook won’t pay they’re free to stop being “used”.
I have noticed that FB prevents the posting of links to not only Australian news sites but to many non-news sites both here and overseas. PS: I cannot post a link on my FB page to his website.
I would have thought Facebook drives traffic to these peoples’ content. Should Facebook charge them? Make it the same they want to charge Facebook.
Every single government web site, emergency site, news site etc. is still available to be accessed on the internet. Just not on Facebook.
I can’t stop lapping up their salty tears.
Who will 7:30 run tonight?
Dear old nanna who only uses fb ?
You know it’s going to a showcase of shit.
Alien Vs Predator: Whomever wins, we lose
I have been LMAO reading Fb comments this morning. The wailing, hand-wringing etc. These poor petals simply don’t understand how the real internet works. There’s that thing called a browser; you type the media outlet you wish to access into it, hit enter, open the page and then save it. Facebook is the outlet of choice for the brain-dead. Of course, many Australian media outlets are behind paywalls but at least you can read the headlines or, if you wish, subscribe. If you’re really switched on, you can find workarounds that open the story for you without losing any $$.
Even people you don’t like should be entitled to the treatment you would consider fair for yourself under the law.
Today the government is sticking their proboscis into Fakebook to feast on the sweet blood. Next time, and with the precedent if the government gets its way, it will be someone you do like.
I swear the government never asks itself if there is a justification for its imposts. They do not look at their spending to see if there is some they don’t need. They just decide they want more and look around for what they can raid.
There are any number of suspect things Zuckerberg and his monster get up to. Deal with them on those terms.
If anything, the Liberals should be happy about Facebook’s move. Most of the news have a heavy left-wing tinge, so it should be “no news (on Facebook) – is good news” for a nominally right-of-centre party.
I wouldn’t give them the credit of this result being their original intention though, because they don’t know how to fight.
You’ll excuse me if I don’t waste my “capital” to go into bat for the MSM. Maybe they should make their own Facebook?
If “Australia” decided to build a tech platform, the Indigenous grifters would find that the server, wherever it was, was on a sacred site, and the Greens would find that its radio waves disturbed one of the last remaining nesting grounds of the lesser crested odd-socked snipe warbler.
The government’s initial response has been incoherent.
Fair go; it’s not as if they’ve had weeks or months of seeing this coming.
Oh wait…
what people are really whining about is that they can no longer sit and be spoon fed.
The horror!
We all knew in addition to being a bald fascist gnome, Sinc is also a serial troll.
May be the fed gov can be really brave, courageous even, in retalliation and flick the switch on Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram this side of J’burg, Singapore/ Jakarta or Auckland?
Yeah, I get that and I guess I should care but when the government, MSM and Facebook get into a fight I just hope they all lose.
The law of unintended consequences has a corollary: “The law of accidentally telling the truth.”
Well, as someone has already said, the MSN should go build their own platforms and recruit their own readership. Yes, I know a radical idea. Isn’t this what they tell anyone else who has been kicked off Facebook, Twitter and Utube?
Cutting users off from news content is what Fakebook does. 😉
Gbees, see my post above. 😉
Reminds of this scene from Seinfeld:
Lol CL
I didn’t remember that scene.
I have a Facebook account, haven’t been there for ages though it was fabulous for trolling lazy thus penniless lefty pseudo intellectuals I know with photos of my overseas trips.
Mum turned on the fta news to a vox pop of middle aged women aghast at the news about the news, I promptly stated I’d rather kill myself than watch it so we went out.
All in all I’d call this decision a win win win win
As you say, the World Wide Web is still out there, go and look and bookmark. Facebook is a big swamp for lazy and dumb people like our politicians and bureaucrats. And no, you are not at the mercy of Google when you surf the web, there are other search engines out there. In the worst case scenario, save links and urls. What could be easier?
It’s for the non-thinking thinking people out there.