Neither can the ABC – when will the Morrison government act?

  1. Walter Plinge
    #3760265, posted on February 18, 2021 at 10:48 am

    No news on Facebook…no big deal. I routinely block all news sites when they first appear.

  2. Mark M
    #3760269, posted on February 18, 2021 at 10:51 am

    The USA election exposed facebook, twitter, google, apple, microsoft, youtube as nothing more than propaganda arms for the facist democrat party.

    Way past time that government stopped linking and using them.

  4. win
    #3760329, posted on February 18, 2021 at 11:42 am

    People go to face book for the Australian news ,what news Deaths Head Dans daily pronouncements goodness gracious me ,what ever next.

  5. stackja
    #3760348, posted on February 18, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Greens ALP support the ABC.

  6. Scott Osmond
    #3760429, posted on February 18, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    I’ve come to the conclusion that all media and social media are just propaganda outfits keeping the sheepal in line. Even those who claim to be of the right have shown themselves to be little better than controlled opposition. This is demonstrated by how quickly they line up to attack a new media outfit not under control. The usual claims of being a hotbed of white supremacy, misogyny, homophobia, and racism are deployed. The new card is the insurrectionist card. Baen books has been the latest company to feel the wrath of the SJW deplatforming game. As Larry Correia has said it’s a new tool the lefty kiddies have found and now they are abusing it. Parlour was the proof of concept, now any forum, company or mailing list can be destroyed by amenable authorities.

