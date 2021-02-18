People have been dying for a long time for a lot of reasons

The page above is taken from The Perpetual Almanack of Folklore for February 17 which shows, if you can read the print:

During the week which ended on this day in 1719, the following diseases and conditions proved fatal to the inhabitants of London.

Not all of them died, of course, but only some. And none of them died of Covid-19, unless it was Covid-1719. Meanwhile, back in the real world of modern life as we live it today, we have this: The cult of Dan — coming soon to a garbage bag on you.

This is where we have progressed to today. I will end with a quote from John Stuart Mill which seems especially apposite:

“The only freedom which deserves the name is that of pursuing our own good in our own way, so long as we do not attempt to deprive others of theirs, or impede their efforts to obtain it. Each is the proper guardian of [their] own health, whether bodily, or mental or spiritual. Mankind are greater gainers by suffering each other to live as seems good to themselves, than by compelling each to live as seems good to the rest.”

We do not deserve the freedom we have been bequeathed and will soon lose it if we do not mend our ways assuming it has not been lost already.

I hope the death of Rush Limbaugh today is not a metaphor for much else that is going on.

AND NOW TO ADD TO EVERYTHING ELSE THERE IS THIS: From Tony Thomas: Daniel Andrews’ Bad Case of China Envy. Read it through and see if our freedoms are not actually on the line. The accompanying picture really does say something worth thinking about.