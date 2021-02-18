As many Cats may realise this morning Facebook cut off all news sources from Australian users – I’ll have more to say about that in later posts. Here I want to point to some propaganda from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
The ABC put out this press release:
ABC News is Australia’s number one digital news service and the nation’s most trusted news outlet.
The ABC’s digital news services will always remain free and accessible to all Australians on the ABC website and via the ABC News app, providing independent and reliable news, information and analysis.
Despite key issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic having ongoing effects on all Australians, Facebook has today removed important and credible news and information sources from its Australian platform.
We will continue our discussions with Facebook today following this development.
Now we’ve dealt before with the ABC’s spurious claims. But it turns out that even their own employees don’t believe the “number one digital news service and the nation’s most trusted news outlet” claim.
The Bureau of Mediocrity (BoM) is chock full of alarmist imbeciles. It has zero credibility.
Facebook, ergh. Good riddance … warnings on everything now, who cares. Especially good news that they got rid of ABC haha
.
Credibility? How quaint. That went out with the petrol car. It is purely about alarmism and crisis confounding. If there is no crisis how do you get next year’s funding? How can you keep your job?
Spurg, you just got to find a crisis to get on in the world of clicks and KPIs.
Trending on Twitter:
One provides the lure and hook and the other provides the fishing line. Apparently the line has been removing the lure from the hook and putting it on its own hooks without paying for the lure. It’s probably fair some deal gets done here, and it is not surprising the line is withdrawing fishing services during negotiations to illustrate how much difference it makes.
JohnJJJ – the BoM has been continually busted “adjusting” (i.e. fraudulently altering) the weather records. This is a far more serious matter than merely squawking incessantly about da gerbil worming frying us all.
No, it’s not. It is funded by the theft of taxpayers.
I am not a Facebook user but I think it really cute that the Government expects Facebook to pay users who use Facebook to publish the users content for the user’s benefit.
Just keeping up with the times:- More Farcebook purging – Michael O’Brien MP’s page into the ether. TyrantDan’s page still there. Last entry “17 hours ago”.
Ban Fecesbook and Heil Twittler from Australia.
Like the A.L.P.B.C., they serve no useful or community service here and only act as the monocular disseminator of vile uninterrupted Leftard hate-speech and spreader of gillarding.
If we in Australia want grossly corrupt elections and widespread Voter-Fraud, we will cut out the American amateur middlemen and just go direct to the A.L.P. who have always provided that service for us in the past.
“Gab
#3760302, posted on February 18, 2021 at 11:26 am
The ABC’s digital news services will always remain free and accessible
No, it’s not. It is funded by the theft of taxpayers.”
Yep.
Purveyor of collectivist horse dung bans taxpayer funded purveyor of fake news.
Pardon me for not giving a rodent’s backside.
LOL.
facebook bans Trump.
All legacy media: Well it is a private company & it can do what it wants.
facebook bans Australian news sites.
All legacy media: How dare you! We’re special.
Yes, they are different reasons behind each, but the hypocrisy is delicious.
I trust the ABC. I trust it to lie.
B.o.M. = Bureau of Mediocrity???
I always thought it was the Bureau of Mendacity (closely associated with the C.S.I.R.O. – Crap Science Inspired by Religious Oratory).
If you hear one of their religious daily Leftard Apocalyptic Catastropharian “weather-guessings” and prepare yourself for the exact opposite, you’ll generally be pretty well OK.
They’re more into scientology than Science.
“Spurgeon Monkfish III
#3760318, posted on February 18, 2021 at 11:37 am
Purveyor of collectivist horse dung bans taxpayer funded purveyor of fake news.
Pardon me for not giving a rodent’s backside.”
That’s how I feel too Spurge.
Here’s my theory…..I actually think that this might be a good thing. People shouldn’t be relying on tech platforms like Twitter and Face-sook for news. I think that this reliance has contributed to the rise of Fake News, deliberate progressive misinformation and so on.
When Face-sook first started, it was about connecting friends….it has morphed, particularly over the last eight years, into a sinister platform for spreading misinformation, collecting people’s private data and is now so powerful that it can ban a sitting president.
I don’t know what others think.
“but the hypocrisy is delicious.”
Yep.
Only airheaded fools would rely on Facebook for their sole source of news.
Make of it what you will:
About the same number of Queenslanders subscribe to Queensland Health’s FB page as watch ABC TV news on any given night across Australia’s 5 big cities – c. 600 000.
Only abour 70 000 Brisbanites watch ABC TV news.
Queenslanders who get their news from a range of other sources and platforms are subsidising ABC viewers.
Here’s my theory…..I actually think that this might be a good thing. People shouldn’t be relying on tech platforms like Twitter and Face-sook for news. I think that this reliance has contributed to the rise of Fake News, deliberate progressive misinformation and so on.
Spot on Cassie.
Meanwhile Farcechuck’s selective editing continues:- Adam Bandit’s page has missed the purge on ‘certain’ politicians. Comments on his post on F/B’s ban – it’s all Newscorp’s fault – of course, because according to the Bandit’s devoted followers, it appears the ABC, Age, SMH and Guardian don’t produce news content – apparently!
BOM rain radar is useful.
If you can access the fb app or via the web page, you can access the BoM app or via the web page.
Why are people losing their shit over this?
BOM 4 day forecast is pretty good, and the rain records haven’t been “adjusted”- yet
Ummmm…………….. just a thought……………. why don’t ‘users’ just go straight to the websites of the news generators or to a news accumulation site like Rantburg ?
I mean, there are more clicks involved in accessing news thru Facebook than there is directly thru news websites. In any event, fuck Facebook and its data-mining/selling socialist owners.
Iran vs Iraq.
Hope they both lose.
I am certain it’s a good thing Cassie.
But then I also hope Zuckerburg goes on a coke fueled lizard spree and deletes every single faceplant user. The less American left Corporation activities in Australia the better. Only the likes of Chick-fil-a are welcome.
Damn you Jupes for beating me to that!
That propaganda is as true as the media story about the greatest romance ever ,paedo biden and his teacher missus, I watched it for a minute on you tube before I had a vomiting attack, the US media has very very serious psychiatricissues perhaps a few turns on shock treatnent seems to be in order .
I have never seen such brown nosing in my life they aere so far up it you could only see the soles of their feet, these varmints are disgusting , left politics is a septic tank where the turds float to the top.
Excellent News!!!
Time for World Governments to go to war against the massive Corporates for the ultimate prize of taxpayer money.
It has begun!
Australian Facebook News Anti-Anti-Vaxxers on Suicide Watch.
Ha ha ha ha ha ja ha!!!
FB addicts right now.
“I don’t know what others think.”
I think you are spot-on Cassie.
“important and credible news”
Maybe in the 1950s.
Media types at the drop of a hat.
the battle between FB/Google and the MSM is like Tony Abbott said once upon a time a battle of baddies v baddies
Iran vs Iraq.
Hope they both lose.
They did back in the 80s, and nothing got better.
Gough abolished license fee that funded the ABC. Many people don’t understand the ABC waste.
I had completely forgotten there was ever such a thing in Australia, until I saw the old Frank Thring ad about tv licences.
I caught Mark Riley’s report on Seven at 11:30am, it was fun. He was fairly irate and pointed out that Facebook has also taken down a lot of government pages as well, including the Covid pages of the Commonwealth govt health service. And Frydenberg had just come from a half hour call with Zuck when bailed up by a Seven journo…he was very careful with words and looked somewhat annoyed.
Most amusing!
My feeling is that over the last decade one of the most pernicious things to have happened across the globe…but particularly in the west….has been the rise of those monopolies….Twitter, Facebook and Google. The news sources that these tech platforms spread is invariably leftist progressive gunk with poisonous consequences. You won’t find Breitbart popping up as a news source on either Facebook or Twitter.
Having shut down my Facebook years ago…last year I went walking with a friend who told me that her Facebook account was making her physically sick. I asked her why she was on it and I told her to close it down however I could understand her hesitation because it’s an avenue for her to communicate with friends and relatives in South Africa and Israel….which is what the platform was set up for. She showed me her Facebook feed and I was absolutely gobsmacked and appalled at just how shallow and narcissistic the platform is and what people upload….absolute rubbish. But anyway I digress….I would be quite happy to see Facebook and Twitter disappear tomorrow.
People probably thought it was great that they no longer had to pay for the ABC. And really believed it.
BOM forecasts beyond 4 days is pretty shite.
‘I would be quite happy to see Facebook and Twitter disappear tomorrow.”
They were a curiosity that allowed families to interact. They have way outlived their usefulness.