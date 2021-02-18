ONE of the most successful and influential radio broadcasters of all time, Rush Limbaugh has died, aged 70, after a fairly lengthy battle against lung cancer. Pre-internet, Australians only got soundbites of Limbaugh’s work in some tangential news or current affairs piece – usually hostile. He struck me then as a theatrical partisanship entrepreneur whose right-of-centre bombast was simply a business model. That wasn’t true. Agree with him or not, he was principled and insightful. One of his final commentaries – on how the Democrat Party now bitterly resents elections (and therefore Americans) – was bang on the money.

