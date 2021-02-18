Rush Limbaugh

Posted on 11:41 am, February 18, 2021 by currencylad

ONE of the most successful and influential radio broadcasters of all time, Rush Limbaugh has died, aged 70, after a fairly lengthy battle against lung cancer. Pre-internet, Australians only got soundbites of Limbaugh’s work in some tangential news or current affairs piece – usually hostile. He struck me then as a theatrical partisanship entrepreneur whose right-of-centre bombast was simply a business model. That wasn’t true. Agree with him or not, he was principled and insightful. One of his final commentaries – on how the Democrat Party now bitterly resents elections (and therefore Americans) – was bang on the money.

14 Responses to Rush Limbaugh

  2. stackja
    #3760344, posted on February 18, 2021 at 11:56 am

    His audience felt his passion.

  3. Mother Lode
    #3760361, posted on February 18, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    The BBC News’ banner feed in my office reports “Trump leads tribute to divisive US radio host.”

    Progressives have more or less turned divisive into a ‘colour’ word. The sight of the word communicates not information (which can be tested and appraised) but the expected reaction. He is a bad man.

    Before Rush there was the establishment on one side, and a host of people that they preyed upon on the other. The division was real. And the establishment was growing more malevolent and vindictive by the day.

    What Rush did is rally opposition to this barbarous treatment. He called the establishment out and exposed them.

    He did not create the divide. He evened the playing field a bit.

    Why would that be bad.

  4. JohnL
    #3760370, posted on February 18, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    R.I.P Rush. A true American legend.

  5. cuckoo
    #3760390, posted on February 18, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    No doubt ABC/SBS will run some abusive piece tonight, on a man that only a fraction of even their tiny audience will ever have heard of, let alone heard.

    So many are speaking about their experience of hearing Rush for the first time and realizing that there were others who thought that way, that they were not alone. That was my experience when I first came across the blogs of Tim Blair and Professor Bunyip.

  6. Entropy
    #3760403, posted on February 18, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    I miss professor bunyip.

  7. Major Elvis Newton
    #3760408, posted on February 18, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    The regressive Left’s hatred for Limbaugh is borne out of pure hate. A trait they own and use prodigiously.

    Hatred of his talent, hatred of his reach, hatred of his influence.

    But most of all hatred because they know they had no-one among them who came even close to being as good as he was.

    Rush always laughed at the haters.

  8. mh
    #3760414, posted on February 18, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Vale to the Medal of Freedom recipient.

  9. Lee
    #3760431, posted on February 18, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    The BBC News’ banner feed in my office reports “Trump leads tribute to divisive US radio host.”

    Progressives have more or less turned divisive into a ‘colour’ word. The sight of the word communicates not information (which can be tested and appraised) but the expected reaction. He is a bad man.

    I have noticed that the MSM never refer to left wing figures as “divisive” (no matter how divisive they actually are), only conservatives and those on the right.

  11. Exit Stage Right
    #3760470, posted on February 18, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    #3760273, posted on February 18, 2021 at 10:54 am
    They say don’t say anything about the dead if you can’t say something good.

    Rush Limbaugh is dead. Good.

    The Cat’s resident Blimp is not to fussed about Rush being brown bread.

  12. Tom
    #3760472, posted on February 18, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    I spent many years working in Australian radio news and current affairs – mainly commercial, but also for the ABC. However, only in commercial radio did we have broadcasters whose success was measured by the size of their audience.

    Decades before the rise of Alan Jones, Ormsby Wilkins was literally the father of Australian talk radio, broadcasting the first legal radio phone call on Sydney’s 2UE when the law changed to allow radio talkback in 1967.

    Wilkins went on to become the talkback star for the Macquarie broadcasting network across Australia and its Melbourne station, 3AW, where I worked with him as a cub reporter.

    That was the early 1970s before the internet, so little of his work has been preserved, but Wilkins, apart from his hilarious sense of humour, was a no-bullshit analyst and commentator who distrusted politicians, no matter the party, and was famous for lampooning them and holding their feet to the fire.

    Now multiply his audience by 20 and add the fierce constituional libertarianism of the USA and you have what Rush Limbaugh did for America.

    Like Limbaugh, Wilkins died young from lung cancer in 1976. But it’s Limbaugh who reminds me what a minor part Australia and great men like Ormsby Wilkins played in defending our human freedom.

  14. Slayer of Memes
    #3760598, posted on February 18, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    Compare and contrast the reactions of prominent Leftists over the death of Rush Limbaugh (or Margaret Thatcher years ago), with that of Donald Trump and prominent conservatives over the death of RBG…

    But Leftists will claim they have a monopoly of ‘compassion’ and ‘tolerance’ and that conservatives are all ‘hateful bigots’…

    #UpsideDownWorld

