The Schtumming of the Capital

Linda Reynolds had no authority to keep mum on the Higgins crisis and should resign
HAVING read more about the Brittany Higgins rape scandal – especially the Morrison government’s responses to the night in question – I now think my first reading of the affair as yet another boilerplate, hypocrisy-laden culture brawl involving vague charges and cynical exploitation was off the mark. Not wrong, though: the left’s assault on the rule of law and the presumption of innocence – to ‘get’ its enemies – has resulted in several show trials that constitute an assault on hitherto agreed-upon civil and legal norms.
It would be no exaggeration to say that the vigilante framing of Andrew Bolt, John Jarrat, Geoffrey Rush, Craig McLachlan and George Pell – and many others the left wasn’t quite able to drag into a courtroom – amounts to an insurrection. It follows that when never-surrender #MeToo jungle Japs, bluestockings and the ALP begin castigating a Liberal Prime Minister about his management of unproven claims of a sexual assault, you’re on guard as a matter of prudent course. In letters as in life, however, you also have to be on guard against being mistakenly on guard.
Put aide, then, how truthful and justiciable the Higgins accusation is per se – a separate question that police, a public prosecutor’s office and a jury may (or may not) determine in the future. Disregard also how irresponsible the complainant herself may have been and how oddly campaign-like her behaviour this week.
Let’s instead turn to what can be prosecuted now: the case of the astonishing failure of a Minister for Defence to inform the Prime Minister that her office was unlawfully accessed by two sozzled staffers and then became the scene of an alleged rape. That Miss Higgins – embarrassed and flustered – didn’t want the incident investigated by police is irrelevant. Her privacy rights do not extend to a veto power over a senior minister’s responsibility to brief the PM about an event so serious. The Parliament belongs to us. It isn’t a football clubhouse. Then there is the matter of evidence: protected by the union or not, the security guards who were present that night ought to be interviewed about what happened. Presumably, they will be if the AFP becomes involved. Other loose ends abound: CCTV footage, security protocols, statements by the accused at the time of his dismissal etc.
Linda Reynolds created this mess and should now do the honourable thing: go.
The one thing we do know is that politicians are not honourable.
Is anyone going go emerge from this saga with honour and credibility intact.
A microcosm of decadence from top to bottom.
Where can kids find role models?
Department of Defence is accident prone.
Linda isn’t going anywhere. Responsibility and accountability doesn’t get a look in when you are at that level. I’m left wondering just how secure our national security information is. A couple of drunks get in to the minister’s office and serious questions aren’t asked and security heads don’t roll? Putting aside what if anything happened in there, this office contains information of national security for fucks sake. I’ve believed for some time that both sides of the by-factional ruling party and their junior member the Greens don’t take national security seriously and this is one more data point in that assessment.
Rafe Champion
#3760519, posted on February 18, 2021 at 2:50 pm
Where can kids find role models?
In a functional society, children should find their role models in their parents, close relatives, and perhaps after that in friends and acquaintances. It has been demonstrated by reliable research (I know!) that despite the propaganda that peers, ‘celebrities’, sport ‘stars’ (who are, at length, just adults playing children’s games for money), and even (heaven forfend!) politicians, etc. are so important (doncha know) in moulding children’s values, it is their parents who are most important.
Too many adults seem to want to outsource their perhaps second-most important role (after providing food and shelter), that of imparting sound values to their children.
Where can one’s own children best find role models? Look in the mirror, and take responsibility.
Be the change you wish to see.
The bonfire of the vanities
Is it possible this is the PM’s way of getting rid of Linda Reynolds due to her handling of the Brereton report plus he wants to get out of the submarine contract?
It is astounding he was not informed about an alleged rape in the Defence Minister’s office let alone the massive breach of security. I would have to assume some communication was made to the PM’s office by someone from Ms Reynolds’ office, to be logical. Otherwise a situation where everyone in gossipy Parliament House knew except the PM’s office does not ring true.
In some way, someone is withholding relevant information.
Pretty much what Rita Panahi was saying on 2GB yesterday. I wasn’t in agreement because if a staffer says she doesn’t want to report it to the police then that’s her choice. Forcing her in front of plod could be construed as bullying, thereby leading to a different mess. And just reporting to the Prime Minister and not then to plod would be its own mess – the MSM would be screeching about coverups.
I’m very wary of this story, there seem to be murky depths to it that we aren’t hearing about.
Is this the A.C.T. Plodforce we’re talking about here?
Aren’t they the same Labor-run, blind, deaf, dumb, bought and bent characters involved in the notorious cover-up of the identity of the possibly drunken, or worse – possibly drugged – recidivist hoon-driver booked 8 times in a 3-month period for dangerously driving the Prime Minister’s car whilst Juliar Gillard was in the Lodge?
Common or garden variety members of the peasantry have their cars seized and crushed – even for one such offence, but possibly drugged or drunk ‘above-the-law’ members of the Labor Party can keep on coming back two, three, four, five, six, seven and even eight separate times in a 3-month period committing the same offence without any car-crushing penalty.
Should we all be driving our own cars in the manner that this anonymous hoon was endangering lives by dangerously driving the Prime Ministers’ car? Would we all be treated the first 8 times in just as lenient a manner as the Canberra Police Farce treated that anonymous driver?
It wouldn’t have been a real good look if the Labor Prime Ministerial vehicle had run down and killed a family or some kiddies or a couple of elderly citizens whilst hooning about the streets like a brainless drunk yob in a stolen car. Maybe they would have blamed it on Tony Abbott or Cardinal Pell?
Sounds like ultra-corrupt Victorian-standard monocular Labor-Policing to me.
This is an unedifying conversation – too many pious people chiming in without contributing anything useful.
It certainly isn’t the sort of sensible and informed discourse one might expect on Catalaxy.
Unworthy!
Leave it to the trash journalists and a political class that will manipulate it to serve their own purposes.
Don’t be silly, Rob.
‘Then there is the matter of evidence: protected by the union or not, the security guards who were present that night ought to be interviewed about what happened. ‘
The internal security of Parliament House is the responsibility of the Parliamentary Security Service. These people are managed by the Department of Parliamentary Services and are presumably employed under the Parliamentary Service Act 1999, like most other APH employees.
The Act contains a Code of Conduct. I’m not a lawyer, but there are several elements in that Code, including:
‘A Parliamentary Service employee must behave honestly and with integrity in connection with Parliamentary Service employment’.
that could require PSS members to co-operate in any investigation.
PSS employees would, and certainly should have been, required to sign up to the fact that they had read and understood the Code before being engaged.
The unions would have no leg to stand on.