At a loose end for a couple of hours this afternoon?

Why not binge-watch Kevin Rudd’s entire testimony at the Senate inquiry into media diversity?
My golden rule for Liberal and National party politicians is that if they are pleasing the press gallery — especially Fairfax and ABC journalists — they will invariably be doing the wrong thing by their party and constituency.
KRudd wants less media diversity, not more.
Kev 07 diversified pink batts.
Correct….as does Lord Waffle of Point Piper. Both are utterly despicable, as are their enabling wives and children. Remember that it was Lord Waffle who furtively spent his own money assisting in the establishment of The Malcolm Guardian in this country…and he hid it. Remember how we only found out about this last year when he admitted to it in his memoirs. Turdbull did this in 2013….well before he knifed Tony Abbott in the back. No self respecting right of centre politician, no libertarian, no conservative would help to set up a far-left publication like The Guardian. The Liberal party should hang their heads in shame at what happened in September 2015…that’s not absolving Abbott of his faults.
What these two rodents want is more leftist progressive gunk…in order to sneer at, patronise and put down ordinary Australians. They don’t want us to have media diversity…they want to shut down all debate and opinion that conflicts with their own far-left progressive views of the world.
Today in Canberra Michael Miller, Executive Chairman of News Corp Australia, said the following…
“Mr Miller told the senate inquiry that its very existence was evidence that Mr Rudd’s views were free to be aired despite his complaints about News Corp. “This inquiry is evidence of our nation’s embrace of free speech. A former Prime Minister’s objections to News Corp, who then mobilised his social media followers, is in a large part why we’re here,” he said.
“I do respect, and I’ll defend the former PM’s right to hold his views. I suspect his problem might be that he only respects those views that agree with his.”
Well said Mr Miller.
Rudd is a control freak so he sees everything through that lens.
Rudd thinks Murdoch is head of a conspiracy out to get him.
