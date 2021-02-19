Music Maestro: February 19, 2021

Liberty Quote
The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.— Timothy Train
My song honouring Teddy Sheean, Hec Waller, Sir John Collins and Robert Rankin.
The chorus mentions the associated mottoes of the boats named after them.
I’ll see your Bangles and raise you some Go-Gos:
I’m off to see Kim Salmon tonight.
The above tune is for Texas.
Interesting thing about the Go-Gos: they wanted to be a band and stuff but weren’t any good as musicians. Anyway, they recruited a new bassist who took pity on them and stayed. She changed everything. You can hear the groovy line she laid down in that song.
Bass matters!
I see your Go-Gos bass player and raise you Carol Kaye:
“I’ll see your Bangles and raise you some Go-Gos:”
Alex the seal!
surreal
More surrealistic than scientific. It’s a strange business.
For whatever reason this song sidled its way into my head today from another very hot rock chick band. But I won’t embed it because the last track on their second album is wonderful, but much unplayed.
Exactly.
coupla lezzos and some excellent drumming
Someone say bass?