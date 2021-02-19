Music Maestro: February 19, 2021

Posted on 5:00 pm, February 19, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Music Open Thread. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Music Maestro: February 19, 2021

  2. Turtle
    #3761585, posted on February 19, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    The chorus mentions the associated mottoes of the boats named after them.

  3. C.L.
    #3761586, posted on February 19, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    I’ll see your Bangles and raise you some Go-Gos:

  5. Turtle
    #3761588, posted on February 19, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    The above tune is for Texas.

  6. C.L.
    #3761589, posted on February 19, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    Interesting thing about the Go-Gos: they wanted to be a band and stuff but weren’t any good as musicians. Anyway, they recruited a new bassist who took pity on them and stayed. She changed everything. You can hear the groovy line she laid down in that song.

    Bass matters!

  7. jupes
    #3761593, posted on February 19, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    Bass matters!

    I see your Go-Gos bass player and raise you Carol Kaye:

  8. Kneel
    #3761597, posted on February 19, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    “I’ll see your Bangles and raise you some Go-Gos:”

    Alex the seal!

  9. MatrixTransform
    #3761633, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    I’m off to see Kim Salmon tonight.

    surreal

  10. Turtle
    #3761670, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    More surrealistic than scientific. It’s a strange business.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3761683, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    For whatever reason this song sidled its way into my head today from another very hot rock chick band. But I won’t embed it because the last track on their second album is wonderful, but much unplayed.

  14. duncanm
    #3761753, posted on February 19, 2021 at 11:03 pm

    coupla lezzos and some excellent drumming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.