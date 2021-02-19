“There is no suggestion that Mr Zumbo is accused of rape”

Sliming Craig Kelly, the ABC nevertheless runs a picture of St Brittany in its report about a bullshit AVO.
Liberty Quote
In recent decades democracy has inflated its powers too soon, too far and too long.— Arthur Seldon
-

Wow, thats grubby reporting
It follows an unrelated matter aired this week by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleged she was Paped by a colleague in 2019 at Parliament House.
There is no suggestion that Mr Zumbo is accused of Pape.
The allegations have once again sparked questions about the workplace culture within Parliament House and whether there are adequate support systems and complaint mechanisms for people who do come forward.
….
It follows an unrelated matter aired this week by former Pornographer Larry Flint, who alleged Stephanie Borys, Matthew Doran and Kathleen Calderwood participated in a Tijuana donkey show 2019 at Ultimo Headquaters.
There is no suggestion that Stephanie Borys, Matthew Doran and Kathleen Calderwood are accused of Pape.
What a fun game.
I’m still waiting to hear that Mr Former Senior Advisor has been taken in by the police for questioning and had been charged.
Now everyone has agreed he is guilty as accused it seems the necessary and sensible next step.
This is the start. The tactics they pulled on Tony Abbott is the same thing they’re trying to do to Kelly. The left…Sorry moderates…have said as much. Add in the left’s favourite candidate for Hughes, the former Labor mayor of Sutherland, and this is the start of the noise
Has Ms Higgins even lodged a police complaint?
Amazing how quickly the cone of silence that protected Shorten, Gillard and Biden can be discarded when the left hate someone
the left is mired in conspiracy theories about the non-left
delusional, but dangerous
If I get this correctly, the AFP have been dragging the chain too:
ACT Police previously confirmed they spoke to a complainant in April 2019 but the complainant chose not to make a formal complaint.
Why does Brittany Hughes need to lodge a “Police Complaint”, whatever that is?
Why was Linda Reynolds Office Steam Cleaned?
Did someone spill a Fluffy Duck?
The Oz:
I’m still waiting to hear that Mr Former Senior Advisor has been taken in by the police for questioning and had been charged.
Now everyone has agreed he is guilty as accused it seems the necessary and sensible next step.
It’s been reported he’s in hospital.
another You Too victim this month?
progress!
Buccaneer
when the left hate someone
The left hate everyone who is not “one of them”, the constitution of “them” being a moveable feast.
For a local example, look at the revolting munty, gloating over, celebration the death of Rush Limbaugh, a man he has never met, probably never heard speak, but is not “one of them”.
ACT procedures relating to Sexual Assault provide, among other things, for a victim of sexual assault to initially make an Information Report. This is for recording purposes only and the Police will not investigate the incident without the victim’s consent. The victim can decide at a later date if she/he wishes the case to progress through the court. It seems Brittany Higgins has now formally expressed that wish.
The ABC’s mention of Craig Kelly is very gratuitous and insinuating of them, but typical.
Needless to say, had it been a Labor staffer the ABC would have made no mention of the MPs name.
Sounds like a job for Louise Nilligan and Four Corners (if they have any Budget after the live cattle judgement).
She’ll be fine. Gargooglery MD QC is on the case.
What the ABC may or may not have done isn’t the issue.
The issue is when the Liberal Party first knew of it and what their response has been.
Sure, the Labor Party are hoping to milk this all the way into Government, but that will require careful management, something Albanese hasn’t demonstrated in the past.
Trial by media. A lot cheaper than all those judges, jury’s and defence and prosecution types. Imagine we could jump straight from accusation to execution and the best part? Only those not of the right political position will be targeted. All those in the Labor and Greenfilth parties along with the union movement will be sweet.
Ho wmuch of this is the Liberal-National coalition going to cop before it pushes back…and quite justifiably?
Poor old (young) Brittany. Just a few weeks away from being 23, discarded, unemployable, forever tainted, instantly recognisable but for all the wrong reasons, sensible young men retreating apace, another victim of the left. But only 50 short weeks away from being AOTY.
Interesting point HBBear…how come the superduper world class investigative unit aka 4Corners completely missed the Higgins/Reynolds story while they stitched up Tudge and Porter with ‘drinks in a public bar!’ and ‘he said something at uni!’ ?
At least this post has had a change of socks.
Something still stinks though.
And slavishly where the American left go our homegrown midwits follow. Fortunately for them they even half a taxpayer funded army of spear chuckers.
The ABC are excellent at trial by media, unless the person is Bill Shorten, is my take on things.
That lady allegedly raped by Shorten never got a look in with her allegation. Swiped away into nothingness by the media and the Victorian Police, like she did not exist. Not even a day in Court to give her some validation.
Wonder why it took so long to be officially reported? Hmmmm.
If the approach is to criticise the ABC for not applying the standards they set for Labor Party scandals, don’t we end up accepting the ALP/ABC standards?
Jesus Christ Ted that is red pilled.
If the approach is to criticise the ABC for not applying the standards they set for Labor Party scandals, don’t we end up accepting the ALP/ABC standards?
Not about approach but women should be taken seriously and “heard” in the first instance. Of course there will be some scams but who wants to go back in time and just swipe away a woman’s complaint of rape out of hand.
Let’s say [hypothetically] that way back in some long forgotten Labor Government the staffers in a Ministerial Office had a party.
One by one they drifted off home until there were only 2 left.
One of them was so drunk, h/she was crawling along the floor on all fours.
The other party decided that h/she might go faster if h/she had a rider on her back.
The ABC heard about it but said nothing.
Let’s say [hypothetically] that the same thing happened under a Coalition Government and the ABC got out the megaphone.
What would you rather see, the ABC get it right 50% of the time, as above, or adopt their ALP standard to the Coalition and get it wrong 100% of the time?
Kathy Sheriff, the abc gave her the #mewho treatment
So was the case viewed as weak or did she decide not to press charges?
I think I am being lied to by at least one party in the main stream legacy media.
I have been fed stories about not remembering what happened and also having a crystal clear recollection.
What would you rather see, the ABC get it right 50% of the time, as above, or adopt their ALP standard to the Coalition and get it wrong 100% of the time?
I’d rather see the ABC totally defunded, pyramids of skulls, salt the earth.
If they’re only going to “get it right” half the time in order to act as a taxpayer-funded propaganda unit for one side of politics they need to be terminated with extreme prejudice. We have no need whatsoever to rely on them at all. Other media outlets will do whatever the ABC does, probably far better, and with the added bonus that they might even expose Labor/Greens scandals in the pursuit of ratings.
If the approach is to criticise the ABC for not applying the standards they set for Labor Party scandals, don’t we end up accepting the ALP/ABC standards?
So we should let the partisan ABC get off scot free every time they reveal their double standards?
No wonder conservatives and right wingers are considered soft or easy targets if we don’t stand up against grubs like the ABC and the left generally.
Has Ms Higgins even lodged a police complaint?
She has now, announced around 5pm by her boyfriend — ex-SBS, ex-Sky, and ex-PM’s office and, as of mid-January, heading the Canberra office of the Streem media monitoring outfit.
There are wheels within wheels.
Has Sam been given the arse already?
Groogs MD QC willl replace Geoffrey Robertson in this week’s Hypotheticals. The part of Kathy Lette will be played by Mrs Pirate Pete. Do not adjust your sets. No animals were harmed in making this program. OK, maybe an ocelot.
***So we should let the partisan ABC get off scot free every time they reveal their double standards?***
The ABC isn’t the issue.
The issue is an assault that the Government doesn’t deny happened.
No one on the Government side is indulging in amoral Whataboutery, they’re just all saying they knew nothing until 5 minutes ago.
We didn’t get to make that standard, the abc did, and if we don’t criticise it we accept that they set a different standard for non alp scandals. Saying nothing is tacit admission that they can do whatever they like. Besides, there really isn’t much to see here, Ms Higgins didn’t need a press release to go to the police and it really shouldn’t be a story until there is at least an investigation.
***Has Sam been given the arse already?***
Could be someone’s woken up to themselves, could be that others have decided that they’d rather face Scotty across the Despatch Box than P.Dutty.
I don’t blame them.
***We didn’t get to make that standard, the abc did, and if we don’t criticise it we accept that they set a different standard for non alp scandals.***
There is no ABC standard for ALP scandals, just “whatever it takes”.
Are you suggesting that whatever it takes is an appropriate response to Coalition scandals?
BVoyfriend has a few problems too:
https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/6011945/david-sharaz-reveals-personal-battles-as-he-urges-others-to-ask-ru-ok/
Is that all you’ve got, verballing people? The abc are a tax payer funded broadcaster, that means they have an obligation to be objective. They fail regularly. Pointing that out doesn’t mean I or any other commenter here doesn’t wish non alp pollies wouldn’t do a better job. I don’t think this should have been a story until ms higgins made an official complaint to police and charges are laid. Until then it’s all here say. Now if she’d done that like ms sheriff and been sidelined b6 the authorities and the media, I think that might be different.
***So we should let the partisan ABC get off scot free every time they reveal their double standards?***
The ABC isn’t the issue.
The ABC make themselves part of the issue when they take a partisan stance like now, and even try to drag Craig Kelly into it.
The ABC laughs at conservatives and those on the right, and continually rub it in, because they know (with extremely few exceptions) we won’t fight back, and they keep getting away with it.
The Left despises those who turn the other cheek.
So he was exactly like all the other staffers,’advisers,’ journalists and politicians, then.
Areff, that story says boyfriend was newly married in 2018.
?
Didn’t last, apparently.
Who knows, a damaged individual ginning up another damaged individual to expiate God knows what?
But that’s enough about Sam.
what a fetid pond..
I didn’t post the whole article, but Vicki Campion alleges there are four staffers that have been quietly paid off, and the problem isn’t restricted to women.
Is there anybody in that fetid building that is normal? Has normal hobbies? Has normal friends who do normal jobs? Pays a sizeable mortgage like a normal person?
Breaking, from the Oz.
Fixed.