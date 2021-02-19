“There is no suggestion that Mr Zumbo is accused of rape”

Posted on 6:11 pm, February 19, 2021 by currencylad
Sliming Craig Kelly, the ABC nevertheless runs a picture of St Brittany in its report about a bullshit AVO.

53 Responses to “There is no suggestion that Mr Zumbo is accused of rape”

  1. thefrollickingmole
    #3761615, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Wow, thats grubby reporting

    It follows an unrelated matter aired this week by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, who alleged she was Paped by a colleague in 2019 at Parliament House.

    There is no suggestion that Mr Zumbo is accused of Pape.

    The allegations have once again sparked questions about the workplace culture within Parliament House and whether there are adequate support systems and complaint mechanisms for people who do come forward.

    ….
    It follows an unrelated matter aired this week by former Pornographer Larry Flint, who alleged Stephanie Borys, Matthew Doran and Kathleen Calderwood participated in a Tijuana donkey show 2019 at Ultimo Headquaters.

    There is no suggestion that Stephanie Borys, Matthew Doran and Kathleen Calderwood are accused of Pape.

    What a fun game.

  2. Dr Faustus
    #3761617, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    I’m still waiting to hear that Mr Former Senior Advisor has been taken in by the police for questioning and had been charged.

    Now everyone has agreed he is guilty as accused it seems the necessary and sensible next step.

  3. A reader
    #3761618, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    This is the start. The tactics they pulled on Tony Abbott is the same thing they’re trying to do to Kelly. The left…Sorry moderates…have said as much. Add in the left’s favourite candidate for Hughes, the former Labor mayor of Sutherland, and this is the start of the noise

  4. notafan
    #3761619, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    Has Ms Higgins even lodged a police complaint?

  5. Buccaneer
    #3761620, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:39 pm

    Amazing how quickly the cone of silence that protected Shorten, Gillard and Biden can be discarded when the left hate someone

  6. billie
    #3761621, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    the left is mired in conspiracy theories about the non-left

    delusional, but dangerous

  7. Dr Faustus
    #3761623, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    If I get this correctly, the AFP have been dragging the chain too:

    “The Australian Federal Police have made assurances to me that they will handle this matter thoroughly and transparently,” Ms Higgins said.

    “I would also ask that they handle it in a timely manner as to date, I have waited a long time for justice.”

    ACT Police previously confirmed they spoke to a complainant in April 2019 but the complainant chose not to make a formal complaint.

  8. Ed Case
    #3761624, posted on February 19, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Why does Brittany Hughes need to lodge a “Police Complaint”, whatever that is?
    Why was Linda Reynolds Office Steam Cleaned?
    Did someone spill a Fluffy Duck?

  9. pbw
    #3761627, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    The Oz:

    Ex-Liberal staffer asks AFP to reopen rape case

    Brittany Higgins, who was allegedly raped in Parliament House, has ‘re-engaged’ with the AFP to proceed with a formal complaint.

  10. Roger
    #3761632, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    Now everyone has agreed he is guilty as accused it seems the necessary and sensible next step.

It's been reported he's in hospital.

    Now everyone has agreed he is guilty as accused it seems the necessary and sensible next step.

    It’s been reported he’s in hospital.

  11. MatrixTransform
    #3761637, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    another You Too victim this month?

    progress!

  12. Boambee John
    #3761638, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Buccaneer

    when the left hate someone

    The left hate everyone who is not “one of them”, the constitution of “them” being a moveable feast.

    For a local example, look at the revolting munty, gloating over, celebration the death of Rush Limbaugh, a man he has never met, probably never heard speak, but is not “one of them”.

  13. Terry Pedersen
    #3761645, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    The Oz:

    Ex-Liberal staffer asks AFP to reopen rape case

    Brittany Higgins, who was allegedly raped in Parliament House, has ‘re-engaged’ with the AFP to proceed with a formal complaint.

    ACT procedures relating to Sexual Assault provide, among other things, for a victim of sexual assault to initially make an Information Report. This is for recording purposes only and the Police will not investigate the incident without the victim’s consent. The victim can decide at a later date if she/he wishes the case to progress through the court. It seems Brittany Higgins has now formally expressed that wish.

  14. Lee
    #3761647, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    The ABC’s mention of Craig Kelly is very gratuitous and insinuating of them, but typical.
    Needless to say, had it been a Labor staffer the ABC would have made no mention of the MPs name.

  15. H B Bear
    #3761649, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Sounds like a job for Louise Nilligan and Four Corners (if they have any Budget after the live cattle judgement).

  16. H B Bear
    #3761651, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    She’ll be fine. Gargooglery MD QC is on the case.

  17. Ed Case
    #3761652, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    What the ABC may or may not have done isn’t the issue.
    The issue is when the Liberal Party first knew of it and what their response has been.
    Sure, the Labor Party are hoping to milk this all the way into Government, but that will require careful management, something Albanese hasn’t demonstrated in the past.

  18. Scott Osmond
    #3761658, posted on February 19, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    Trial by media. A lot cheaper than all those judges, jury’s and defence and prosecution types. Imagine we could jump straight from accusation to execution and the best part? Only those not of the right political position will be targeted. All those in the Labor and Greenfilth parties along with the union movement will be sweet.

  19. Roger
    #3761660, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    Ho wmuch of this is the Liberal-National coalition going to cop before it pushes back…and quite justifiably?

  20. Shy Ted
    #3761661, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    Poor old (young) Brittany. Just a few weeks away from being 23, discarded, unemployable, forever tainted, instantly recognisable but for all the wrong reasons, sensible young men retreating apace, another victim of the left. But only 50 short weeks away from being AOTY.

  21. Cui Bono
    #3761662, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:05 pm

    Interesting point HBBear…how come the superduper world class investigative unit aka 4Corners completely missed the Higgins/Reynolds story while they stitched up Tudge and Porter with ‘drinks in a public bar!’ and ‘he said something at uni!’ ?

  22. H B Bear
    #3761667, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    At least this post has had a change of socks.

    Something still stinks though.

  23. Cui Bono
    #3761668, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    And slavishly where the American left go our homegrown midwits follow. Fortunately for them they even half a taxpayer funded army of spear chuckers.

  24. candy
    #3761669, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    The ABC are excellent at trial by media, unless the person is Bill Shorten, is my take on things.

    That lady allegedly raped by Shorten never got a look in with her allegation. Swiped away into nothingness by the media and the Victorian Police, like she did not exist. Not even a day in Court to give her some validation.

  25. Snotball
    #3761671, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    Wonder why it took so long to be officially reported? Hmmmm.

  26. Ed Case
    #3761675, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    If the approach is to criticise the ABC for not applying the standards they set for Labor Party scandals, don’t we end up accepting the ALP/ABC standards?

  27. Dot
    #3761677, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    Jesus Christ Ted that is red pilled.

  28. candy
    #3761679, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    If the approach is to criticise the ABC for not applying the standards they set for Labor Party scandals, don’t we end up accepting the ALP/ABC standards?

    Not about approach but women should be taken seriously and “heard” in the first instance. Of course there will be some scams but who wants to go back in time and just swipe away a woman’s complaint of rape out of hand.

  29. Ed Case
    #3761681, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Let’s say [hypothetically] that way back in some long forgotten Labor Government the staffers in a Ministerial Office had a party.
    One by one they drifted off home until there were only 2 left.
    One of them was so drunk, h/she was crawling along the floor on all fours.
    The other party decided that h/she might go faster if h/she had a rider on her back.
    The ABC heard about it but said nothing.
    Let’s say [hypothetically] that the same thing happened under a Coalition Government and the ABC got out the megaphone.
    What would you rather see, the ABC get it right 50% of the time, as above, or adopt their ALP standard to the Coalition and get it wrong 100% of the time?

  30. Buccaneer
    #3761682, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Kathy Sheriff, the abc gave her the #mewho treatment

  31. Dot
    #3761684, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    So was the case viewed as weak or did she decide not to press charges?

    I think I am being lied to by at least one party in the main stream legacy media.

    I have been fed stories about not remembering what happened and also having a crystal clear recollection.

  32. Tim Neilson
    #3761685, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    What would you rather see, the ABC get it right 50% of the time, as above, or adopt their ALP standard to the Coalition and get it wrong 100% of the time?

    I’d rather see the ABC totally defunded, pyramids of skulls, salt the earth.

    If they’re only going to “get it right” half the time in order to act as a taxpayer-funded propaganda unit for one side of politics they need to be terminated with extreme prejudice. We have no need whatsoever to rely on them at all. Other media outlets will do whatever the ABC does, probably far better, and with the added bonus that they might even expose Labor/Greens scandals in the pursuit of ratings.

  33. Lee
    #3761687, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    If the approach is to criticise the ABC for not applying the standards they set for Labor Party scandals, don’t we end up accepting the ALP/ABC standards?

    So we should let the partisan ABC get off scot free every time they reveal their double standards?
    No wonder conservatives and right wingers are considered soft or easy targets if we don’t stand up against grubs like the ABC and the left generally.

  34. areff
    #3761688, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    Has Ms Higgins even lodged a police complaint?

    She has now, announced around 5pm by her boyfriend — ex-SBS, ex-Sky, and ex-PM’s office and, as of mid-January, heading the Canberra office of the Streem media monitoring outfit.

    There are wheels within wheels.

  35. Snoopy
    #3761692, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    Has Sam been given the arse already?

  36. H B Bear
    #3761696, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    Groogs MD QC willl replace Geoffrey Robertson in this week’s Hypotheticals. The part of Kathy Lette will be played by Mrs Pirate Pete. Do not adjust your sets. No animals were harmed in making this program. OK, maybe an ocelot.

  37. Ed Case
    #3761697, posted on February 19, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    ***So we should let the partisan ABC get off scot free every time they reveal their double standards?***
    The ABC isn’t the issue.
    The issue is an assault that the Government doesn’t deny happened.
    No one on the Government side is indulging in amoral Whataboutery, they’re just all saying they knew nothing until 5 minutes ago.

  38. Buccaneer
    #3761701, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    If the approach is to criticise the ABC for not applying the standards they set for Labor Party scandals, don’t we end up accepting the ALP/ABC standards?

    We didn’t get to make that standard, the abc did, and if we don’t criticise it we accept that they set a different standard for non alp scandals. Saying nothing is tacit admission that they can do whatever they like. Besides, there really isn’t much to see here, Ms Higgins didn’t need a press release to go to the police and it really shouldn’t be a story until there is at least an investigation.

  39. Ed Case
    #3761702, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:05 pm

    ***Has Sam been given the arse already?***
    Could be someone’s woken up to themselves, could be that others have decided that they’d rather face Scotty across the Despatch Box than P.Dutty.
    I don’t blame them.

  40. Ed Case
    #3761706, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:11 pm

    ***We didn’t get to make that standard, the abc did, and if we don’t criticise it we accept that they set a different standard for non alp scandals.***
    There is no ABC standard for ALP scandals, just “whatever it takes”.
    Are you suggesting that whatever it takes is an appropriate response to Coalition scandals?

  42. Buccaneer
    #3761713, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    Is that all you’ve got, verballing people? The abc are a tax payer funded broadcaster, that means they have an obligation to be objective. They fail regularly. Pointing that out doesn’t mean I or any other commenter here doesn’t wish non alp pollies wouldn’t do a better job. I don’t think this should have been a story until ms higgins made an official complaint to police and charges are laid. Until then it’s all here say. Now if she’d done that like ms sheriff and been sidelined b6 the authorities and the media, I think that might be different.

  43. Lee
    #3761715, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:25 pm

    ***So we should let the partisan ABC get off scot free every time they reveal their double standards?***
    The ABC isn’t the issue.

    The ABC make themselves part of the issue when they take a partisan stance like now, and even try to drag Craig Kelly into it.
    The ABC laughs at conservatives and those on the right, and continually rub it in, because they know (with extremely few exceptions) we won’t fight back, and they keep getting away with it.
    The Left despises those who turn the other cheek.

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3761717, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Vikki Campion: Brittany Higgins’ alleged ropist was far from a political rising star

    The man at the centre of the Brittany Higgins’ rope allegations had a basic skill set with a crazy salary, an enormous ego and the will to damage political enemies, Vikki Campion writes.
    Vikki Campion
    3 min read
    February 19, 2021 – 7:00PM
    The Sunday Telegraph

    Despite considering himself to be a rising star in politics, the fringes of a parliamentary office may have been the last political refuge of the young man at the centre of Brittany Higgins’ rope allegations.

    The man had resigned in disgrace from another political fraternity some time before breaching security to get onto a ministerial leather couch in Parliament House after a Saturday night out with Ms Higgins.

    His social media accounts once alluded to his ambitions of being a future prime minister.

    But his earlier aspirations were thwarted when he was chased out from the political fraternity after being party to one of the nastiest smear campaigns ever witnessed.

    It cast a doubt over the careers of his rivals in the organisation who had to fight to clear their names after he leaked false damaging accusations about them.

    Sections of the media have inflated his status but from luxury cars to corporate hospitality he accessed areas well above his station and loved nothing more than big-noting himself.

    Although he self-identified on social media as a policy adviser, he spent much of his time with backbenchers whose offices do not have adviser positions.

    As junior staff he jostled with cabinet ministers to shake a politician’s hand after his maiden speech. The new politician had never met him before. He was notorious for stretching what could be called reasonable use, or value for money of travel, such as using taxpayer-funded allowances to enjoy hospitality in a corporate box without his boss for his own personal gain.

    He boasted about using a loophole that allows staff to travel in a Bentley or Rolls Royce by private chauffeur using Cabcharge.

    He happily posed beside a smiling and unwitting prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and has posted photos of himself partying with others connected to political heavyweights to increase the value of his stocks

  45. C.L.
    #3761719, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    The man at the centre of the Brittany Higgins’ rope allegations had a basic skill set with a crazy salary, an enormous ego and the will to damage political enemies, Vikki Campion writes.

    So he was exactly like all the other staffers,’advisers,’ journalists and politicians, then.

  46. C.L.
    #3761722, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Areff, that story says boyfriend was newly married in 2018.

    ?

  47. areff
    #3761729, posted on February 19, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    Didn’t last, apparently.

    Who knows, a damaged individual ginning up another damaged individual to expiate God knows what?

  48. Snoopy
    #3761731, posted on February 19, 2021 at 10:06 pm

    But that’s enough about Sam.

  50. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3761758, posted on February 19, 2021 at 11:07 pm

    The man at the centre of the Brittany Higgins’ rope allegations had a basic skill set with a crazy salary, an enormous ego and the will to damage political enemies, Vikki Campion writes.

    I didn’t post the whole article, but Vicki Campion alleges there are four staffers that have been quietly paid off, and the problem isn’t restricted to women.

  51. a reader
    #3761766, posted on February 19, 2021 at 11:33 pm

    Is there anybody in that fetid building that is normal? Has normal hobbies? Has normal friends who do normal jobs? Pays a sizeable mortgage like a normal person?

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3761773, posted on February 19, 2021 at 11:43 pm

    Breaking, from the Oz.

    New allegations: former Liberal adviser ‘roped’ second woman

    exclusive
    Michael McKenna
    Senior Reporter
    @McKennaattheOz
    17 minutes ago February 19, 2021

    A second woman has come ­forward to allege she was sexually assaulted late last year by the same former Morrison government ­adviser ­accused of roping a junior female colleague in the Parliament House office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

    The woman, a former Liberal staffer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she would not have suffered her alleged assault if the government had supported the original complainant over her alleged rope. “If this had been properly dealt with by the government in 2019 this would not have happened to me,’’ she said.

    “I am telling my story because I want to support Brittany (Higgins) and I want to help shine a light on this awful culture.”

    A family friend of the woman told The Weekend Australian that the woman had made the same ­allegations to her in the weeks after the alleged incident.

  53. Snoopy
    #3761774, posted on February 19, 2021 at 11:49 pm

    “If this had been properly dealt with by the government Brittany had made a complaint to the police in 2019 this would not have happened to me,’’ she said.

    Fixed.

