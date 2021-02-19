I went to the Castro District. I went down to Greenwich Village and I went into bathhouses to essentially see what was going on… And the same thing going to the gay bars and seeing what was going on. I went to the Castro District. I went down to Greenwich Village and I went into bathhouses to essentially see what was going on… And the same thing going to the gay bars and seeing what was going on. The epidemiologist in me went, ‘Oh, my goodness’… It gave me a great insight into the explosiveness of the outbreak of the sexually transmitted disease. – Dr Anthony Fauci



As Ace demonstrates, there is more to this than Benny Hill responses to Fauci’s wondering aloud, “If I were in their position, what would I be doing?” As the HIV crisis worsened in the 1980s, the homosexual lobby became militantly preoccupied with diverting the world’s attention away from the unsubtle cause of the epidemic. The preferred ‘narrative’ was that everybody was at risk and everybody to blame.

Here, left-wing health minister Neal Blewitt sold the lie with the notorious and idiotic Grim Reaper campaign. (Ita Buttrose was also involved and still swears by the medical efficacy of lying to the Great Unwashed). In the US, meanwhile, Fauci – having been denounced as a “murderer” by ‘health’ campaigner and playwright, Larry Kramer – began accommodating gay denialists and offering up an alternative to their ‘lifestyle’ as a scapegoat: Ronald Reagan and Christians. Does any of this sound familiar?