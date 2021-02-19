Uh-huh

Posted on 10:21 pm, February 19, 2021 by currencylad
                          Dr Fauci Visited Gay Bathhouses and Bars to Study HIV.
I went to the Castro District. I went down to Greenwich Village and I went into bathhouses to essentially see what was going on… And the same thing going to the gay bars and seeing what was going on.

The epidemiologist in me went, ‘Oh, my goodness’… It gave me a great insight into the explosiveness of the outbreak of the sexually transmitted disease.

Dr Anthony Fauci

 
As Ace demonstrates, there is more to this than Benny Hill responses to Fauci’s wondering aloud, “If I were in their position, what would I be doing?” As the HIV crisis worsened in the 1980s, the homosexual lobby became militantly preoccupied with diverting the world’s attention away from the unsubtle cause of the epidemic. The preferred ‘narrative’ was that everybody was at risk and everybody to blame.

Here, left-wing health minister Neal Blewitt sold the lie with the notorious and idiotic Grim Reaper campaign. (Ita Buttrose was also involved and still swears by the medical efficacy of lying to the Great Unwashed). In the US, meanwhile, Fauci – having been denounced as a “murderer” by ‘health’ campaigner and playwright, Larry Kramer – began accommodating gay denialists and offering up an alternative to their ‘lifestyle’ as a scapegoat: Ronald Reagan and Christians. Does any of this sound familiar?

4 Responses to Uh-huh

  1. mh
    #3761736, posted on February 19, 2021 at 10:34 pm

    The Dan David Prize, affiliated with Tel Aviv University, said it honored Fauci for his career in public health and “speaking truth to power” during the politicized COVID-19 crisis.

    Fauci “is the consummate model of leadership and impact in public health,” the awards committee said in a statement.

    Fauci is swamp.

    That’s all.

  3. Davey Boy
    #3761741, posted on February 19, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    But, but – sodomy is cool, and we are all expected to celebrate it, even in the workplace, lest we be branded something-or-otherophobes.

  4. Chris M
    #3761744, posted on February 19, 2021 at 10:42 pm

    Yes, he is a humanoid weasel.

    But then – as Fauci always recommends – we need to flatten the HIV curve also. That contact tracing and quarantine them all until the PCR test comes back negative. GR codes for entering all shops, garbage bagging the infected etc.

