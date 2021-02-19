Working versus voting for a living

This is from the NYT and is for a change exactly right: Biden Is the Big Spender America Wants with the sub-heading even more exactly right: “His economic plans are overwhelmingly popular”. The issue is whether people should work for a living or vote for a living. This is spelt out right in the article:

Bread-and-butter issues still move voters. Low unemployment helped Republicans do better in the 2020 elections than most analysts expected; the promise of relief checks helped Democrats win the Georgia runoffs, and with them control of the Senate. Which is, by the way, one reason it would be foolish to scale back relief spending because some economists think it’s excessive.

There are those who produce and those who consume. Modern economic theory says that it is the consumers who make the economy turn over. The buyers, of course, contribute absolutely nothing at all, unless they are also producers as well. Why that isn’t 100% obvious is beyond me, as I discuss in my latest book.