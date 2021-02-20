British feminists oppose erections

[T]he feminist group InVisiblewomen, described by the Guardian as “a virtual museum and national campaign for gender equality in UK civic statues”, has complained the move would be “wholly retrograde” because not enough VC and GC heroes are women.
“Given [the] astonishing existing imbalance [in public statuery], I was shocked by the proposal of the Common Sense Group concerning the erection of statues to all holders of both the Victoria and George Cross,” complained InVisiblewomen founder Terri Bell-Halliwell in a letter to Cuture Secretary Oliver Dowden.
Reeling a list of feminist activists, feminist author Virginia Woolf, and fossil hunter Mary Anning — who is already, in fact, getting a statue — Bell-Halliwell insisted that “If the public purse is to be used for new statues surely it is these women who should have first call on such funding”.
Via Bruce of Newcastle. Speaking of memorials to women, this one struck me as insulting:
It may be a victory for them but it will almost inevitably increase the number of both deaths by misadventure and serious assaults in public places. Women and children will bear the brunt. Yes, the treatment of Tanya Day was inept. Though officers probably thought a cell was the safest place for her in the circumstances, they failed to check on her through the night. However, what exactly were they supposed to do when called to that train? Leave her on it? While I generally don’t like ‘summary offences’ laws that empower police to be malicious trolls, they should always have the power to arrest drunks they regard as a danger to themselves or others. Mrs Day’s death was a tragedy but I fear that, yet again, a scatterbrained leftist ‘reform’ will do more harm than good for Aborigines. But then, More Harm Than Good is now a number plate slogan for Victoria.
Years ago a friend of mums was a cop in a remote station.
A local chap was a frequent flyer in the cells to “ sleep it off” when picked up out of the gutter.
Not arrested, put in there because there was nowhere else and it was better than leaving him where he was.
One night he fitted and died.
Coppers careers all came to a screeching halt because “ death in custody” of an aboriginal got painted as cruel cops locking him up for nothing.
The people celebrating are simpletons who are only capable of first order thinking. They haven’t been able to think past “ the bad thing” to consider what my gut be some consequences of their victory.
Smooth brains.
Given the unspeakable awfulness of modern sculpture memorials I’d be in favour of a total embargo.
The Victorian government can set up a new department, with several layers of public servant administrators, to provide policy directives to the ‘tired and emotional’, and put them up in hotels in Melbourne, cared for by accredited public officials hired on Gumtree. Paid for with CCP belt and road loans, boosting the Victorian GDP.
An ‘ideas man’ like myself could get a better paying job in Melbourne, but I wouldn’t be allowed to go beach fishing.
All of this ignores the fact that police, during any typical night shift, have to attend robberies, break ins, Townsville infant car thieves (for whom they will be pronounced responsible when some innocent driver is murdered during the getaway), home bashings, street bashings, pub bashings while maintaining a lookout for their own lives – and get busy doing the paperwork before they go home, using the white out and pencil rubber anywhere an un-white word appears, to keep the statistical record pure and non r-eight-cist.
Didn’t the woman have a family to do what families do? Was there not someone on a Centrelink dole category as “carer” pulling $500 per week to follow her around? Were the aunties busy that night?
It’s good to be a cop – if you lose your job you can transfer immediately into nursing.
Doubtless not a Dorothie Feilding MM amongst them.
I do enjoy the self parody:
This history reflects a more sensible age when world discovery and writing magnas carta and industrial invention and wartime courage were left to the men to do, because they are good at it; and when wymminses got busy washing the clothes and sweeping the footpath at home, because they are good at that.
I was about to suggest the spokesman fishwife is in dire need of a good root but, after googling it, I discovered it has no chance of getting one.
Up with the best.
I have a solution to not enough girlies getting VCS. Draft all those who call themselves feminist’s. Send them to Afghanistan. Depending on what happens award the appropriate medals. After all they are in favour of equality in the workplace, why not the battlefield? Bonus for western civilisation is we remove one of the white ant infections undermineing our civilisation. The survivors may even reform their ways.
Women will have the exact same right to be awarded a posthumous V.C.
“Responsible consumption of BYO alcohol is permitted in the City of Melbourne’s public parks and gardens by individuals or groups of 50 people or less.”
“Under the legislation, being drunk in a public place will be treated as a medical issue, not a criminal offence. It will come into effect on November 7, 2022.”
I can already see what will happen. Princess gets smashed. Found in the gutter by a copper he or she will have 2 choices. 1 call an ambulance and take her to hospital where she’ll sleep it off in a bed which could be used by someone actually sick.
2 walk on by. When she is robbed, raped or murdered the police will be blamed for not careing about the plight of poor oppressed girlies who were just out on the ton with the girlfriends. Careers will be wrecked, resources misallocated and all because the politicians turned away from the drunk tank.
A mate who served reckons the females in physically demanding roles like infantry will be gone within months of another large scale conflict. Said he’s seen 40 something yo warrant officers with loads of old injuries beating most of the ones that got through when it came to fitness. There’s more than one reason why the fairer sex has been kept off the front lines barring the enemy inside the gates and all bets are off.
On this though: “Responsible consumption of BYO alcohol is permitted in the City of Melbourne’s public parks and gardens by individuals or groups of 50 people or less.”
Ex army friend tells a story that a bunch of boys who went to Hawaii on an exchange exercise with the US Marines in the ’90’s decided to have a sit down session under a tree next to a grog store on the base they were at. The Shore Patrol pulled up and asked them what they were doing and were told that this was a great Aussie tradition a large mob having a drink in the park. He is adamant they were left alone as the Yanks didn’t know what to do.
If you don’t mind cops snatching your phones out of your hands.
Hey I got a brainwave … a phone inside a beer can! I will call it the Communicator Dan.
Don’t blame me if the audio comes through a little tinny.