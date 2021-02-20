British feminists oppose erections

[T]he feminist group InVisiblewomen, described by the Guardian as “a virtual museum and national campaign for gender equality in UK civic statues”, has complained the move would be “wholly retrograde” because not enough VC and GC heroes are women.

“Given [the] astonishing existing imbalance [in public statuery], I was shocked by the proposal of the Common Sense Group concerning the erection of statues to all holders of both the Victoria and George Cross,” complained InVisiblewomen founder Terri Bell-Halliwell in a letter to Cuture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Reeling a list of feminist activists, feminist author Virginia Woolf, and fossil hunter Mary Anning — who is already, in fact, getting a statue — Bell-Halliwell insisted that “If the public purse is to be used for new statues surely it is these women who should have first call on such funding”.