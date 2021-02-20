Economic clowns at every turn

Fascinating title from an article in the Financial Times: Why economists keep being wrong on policy. It comes with a bit of interesting content in its description of the nature of economic theory and policy:
The abiding sin threaded through it all was that of certitude. Perfectly plausible but untested theories, whether about the money supply, fiscal balances and debt levels, or market risk, were elevated to the level of irrefutable facts. Economics, essentially a faith-based discipline, represented itself as a hard science. The real world was reduced by the 1990s to a set of complex mathematical equations that no one, least of all democratically elected politicians, dared challenge.
Thus detached from reality, economic policy swept away the postwar balance between the interests of society and markets. Arid econometrics replaced a measured understanding of political economy. It scarcely mattered that the gains of globalisation were scooped up by the super-rich, that markets became casinos and that fiscal fundamentalism was widening social divisions. Nothing counted above the equations.
And what is the conclusion?
And now? After Donald Trump, Brexit and Covid-19, it seems we are back at the beginning. Time to dust off Keynes’s general theory.
It does make me laugh. Donald Trump created the greatest economic upturn in American history but that remains completely invisible to these clowns. It would never occur to them to examine just what happened and why it might have worked. But the notion that Keynes and his General Theory have been absent from policy and need to be brought back may be the most stupid comment I have seen on economic theory and policy in a very long time.
If Keynes was the solution? Why is there still a problem?
Yep. Bizarre.
This is so like the climate scientists. Two articles I saw today:
Friday Funny: nature makes a mockery of month-ahead model forecasts. (19 Feb)
Junk Grade Models: Even Short-Term Climate And Weather Modelers Get It All Wrong (19 Feb)
In the first they predicted warm weather for Texas during February, based on their models. Three weeks later it’s the deepest freeze for a century in some parts. In the second the German climateers of Potsdam Institute predicted a weak la Nina using their “pioneering model”, only for the real world data to turn out much colder three months later. Both use models with erroneously large CO2 forcing.
What I observe in economics and science these days is the players have all become lefty activists who Believe their pet theories with a religious fervor. They cannot accept anything which shows their heartfelt green-progressive icons are wrong, so they spend all their time tweaking models to justify their wishful thinking.
But every now and then reality intrudes to show their ideology is foolish and wrong.
You cannot build a civilization on fantasy and lies, which this stuff is.
It’s modelling in front of massive dual monitors in climate controlled offices on salaries immune to whatever is going on in the world outside that gets mistaken for the real world. They forget the assumptions can inadvertently drive the conclusion.
But re Keynes. Just because it’s application hasn’t worked every time for the last eighty five years doesn’t mean it won’t work next time with the right people in charge. At the very least it will work for the right people.
sorry disagree, FED open spigot of fiat money and reduce interest to zero.
Sinclair Davidson is a university lecturer. He believed in Malcolm Turnbull.
Stimuli are popular because they are pork barrels with a respectable name.
Judith Sloan posted here last April how the complete lockdown of Australia was necessary to stop people in her age bracket getting a chesty cold.
But these clowns know exactly what Trump did and how. They are invested in Wall St not Main St.
Trump cost them billions and they don’t want him out they want revenge.
The sooner we can go back to building things for a profit the better, instead of playing risky business on the ponzis of Wall St.
Big business is not a democracy it’s authoritarianism.
Thats why they play with communist china
Sundance at CTH raised an interesting prospect one time, the NSA spying on Americans can easily be turned to spying on wall St traders, insider trading.
They can never lose.
Trump presided over the largest increment of public debt in history. He presided over the largest expansion of the “swamp” in history. He did more damage that any president in history. He promoted actions that led to the worst public health disaster in us history. He built a fake issue that enraged many Americans and then sent a gang of them to attack the Capitol. Qates eats every turd he floats down river.
Kim seems to’ve spent his life in a jungle somewhere. Certainly has no idea of reality.
Nothing but the classiest trolls. Well done, your Doomlordship.
Your troll swamp may smell smell like a Louisiana bayou after a spring hurricane, but low-IQ progressives know their own rules will never apply to them here on their dozens of daily drive-bys.