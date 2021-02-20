News Corp’s risible fake news about Facebook slap down

IF you believe the senior columnists at The Weekend Australian, we spend most of our time in a state of panic about cyclones, floods and coronavirus. We cannot get a weather report from any other source, cannot hear the latest on a pandemic the mainstream media have been cynically hyping for click dividends for a year, cannot telephone a hospital, cannot get advice from a rural fire brigade. In short, without news and emergency service links on Facebook, we’re all going to die – possibly during an attack of the killer tomatoes.
This is a power play shootout never seen before. It is a war between Australian sovereignty and global digital monopoly. It pits Australian lawmaking democracy against the big tech “masters of the universe” in the form of Facebook deploying its media power against Australia…
Facebook verified the need for the bargaining code by showing its willingness to sabotage news and public interest content to further its financial interest; it showed by this action it was not just a publisher asserting its rights over content but an irresponsible publisher; it was ready to use the 11 million Australians using Facebook as collateral damage in its intimidation campaign; and it exposed its contempt for the Australian government and, beyond that, for Australian sovereignty.
Facebook has left itself open to class-action lawsuits and could even face prosecution after the pages of hundreds of charities, groups and government agencies were “unconscionably” caught up in the platform’s wiping of Australian news content this week…
Allan Fels, the chair of Public Interest Journalism and the former chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said Facebook was not demonstrating their social license to operate.
“It is unconscionable for Facebook to limit access to Australian Government information, be it weather, health or bushfire information,” Professor Fells said in a statement.
Adam Creighton: Facebook’s appalling behaviour is just the start.
No matter how large US energy giant Standard Oil was before it was famously broken up in 1911, it didn’t also control the flow of all digital information. It might have charged consumers too much, but it couldn’t distort their beliefs or opinions.
The Australian here. Check the BOM here. COVID latest here. In an emergency, phone triple 0. No worries.
There has been no sabotage, limitation or unconscionable control wielded over any of these sites, neither public or private. Josh Frydenberg has been boasting this week that his new media laws constitute global leadership. Now, while a portion of Kelly’s argument today is conceivably true – that Mark Zuckerberg has decided to take a stand in Australia to frighten other states and avoid revenue losses that could be massive if the Treasurer’s model becomes an international template – it misses the wider geo-political and cultural point.
While the target of the Frydenberg gambit is novel, the thinking behind it is just old-fashioned protectionism. It’s a minimum price for potatoes, a complaint that we need fries and a denial that fish and chip shops abound. What governments should do – and what is genuinely hard – is pass laws to make Big Tech liable for crippling damages if and when they violate free speech. The law should be hair-triggered to blast them for the kind of corrupt gamesmanship exhibited during the US presidential election. Speak to your Polish counterpart, Josh. Imitate him and I’ll be impressed. This is the reform our democracy desperately needs.
Mark created this problem. No one else is responsible.
What governments should do – and what is genuinely hard – is pass laws to make Big Tech liable for crippling damages if and when they violate free speech.
Slight problem with that in Australia:
We have next to no legal protection of free speech to start with.
Pal Kelly and PVO will cause me to cancel my subscription. I don’t care about their fantasies.
I almost feel sorry for the merchants of panic, who were all set for a summer of bushfire climate armageddon, only to have their hopes (so far) thwarted. They’ve been reduced to running one ad over and over, showing a panicked family who flee in their car from a suburban grass fire and end up crashing into a pole in the smoke. Come to think of it, there’s the other ad, showing a cross section of racially-calibrated typical Victorians (pert female Asian surfer, etc.).
This kerfuffle is like a Serena v Venus tennis match. You dislike both and wish both could lose.
Poland plans to make censoring of social media accounts illegal
Absolutely correct.
Some pundits claim that FB as a private enterprise can ban who ever they like censorship,
But, that’s not free speech, which their platform pretends to uphold.
Its like Transuban stopping liberal voters from using their roads, not that they would.
FB was a mystery to me for some time. I still only use it to keep track of a busy family, & to be informed of any significant events in the valley in which our farm is situated.
Otherwise, I obtain all I need to know through the vastness of the web. If the tech giants are ever able to disconnect us from the internet – that will be an entirely different matter.
Big tech banned Trump then went after everyone else, including those who applauded the banning of Trump.
Yes, the media is in a tizzy about the farcebook ban after previously gloating about them banning conservatives.
I think it’s great! Rush aside, together with the Indian pfizer vac ban it’s been a good week. I hope they fight it out and both die.
Poland plans to make censoring of social media accounts illegal
Unlike us, Poland has an explicit constitutional clause protecting free speech.
After The Australian cancelled Trump late last year in a 180-degree editorial reversal (‘no, we don’t tell our people what to write, they just figure it out for themselves all on the same weekend’), I cancelled The Australian. By then, it had long since got to the point where it was no longer worth the time spent. Now I’m perfectly happy to hear they’re frantically filling their pants over the latest own-goal.
Get woke, go broke.
Meanwhile, if there’s anything worth knowing, I find out about it quite soon enough without wasting time and IQ on the anguish box or the cage liner.
All 100% true Sinc and what’s worse it is all 100% extremely transparent for anyone with an IQ below room temperature to access.
Living in the bush, I get SMS (daily/hourly) texts about any fires in my locale and whether any assistance has been called for, I can telephone my local MPHS directly any time with any medical concerns with my family or employees, I get email company announcements and dividend payments for my ASX listed investments (it’s very easy to set up communications directives with the relevant share registries – Link or Computer Share), I get SMS texts from my electricity supplier about planned outages and from my retailer for when the meters are going to be read, I get daily SMS text messages from Grain Corp and AWB (Cargill) in relation to site delivery grade binning options, I get daily emails from various preferred grain buyers and weekly email market updates for wool, cattle and sheep brokers, I get up to the minute agriculture weather forecasts and warnings directly from Weather Zone or Elders Weather and also, from time to time, from “Windy.com” (fantastic interactive site – try it) and lastly but by no means least, I get all my capital purchasing and financial quotes from my preferred service providers directly via email and even SMS texts from Australia Post when ordered posted parcels have arrived.
I mean facebook is like ANTIFA, it’s just a fucking idea !!
Does this mean if you provide a whole bunch of free services, which FB does, community groups etc a long list obviously, then anybody who is upset if you stop, can then start suing you, sounds like a ‘socialist form of Utopia’ no matter what you do, I’ve got your arse!
The way PJW slid smoothly into authoritarianism by sarcastically declaring…
…was rather surprising. It really is a private company, and if it wants to withdraw service from customers who have paid only with their surrendered privacy and are not a dollar down, it has every right to do so. Very unclear as to what moral right the Government has in forcing FB to pay for products that the MSM sites give away for free normally.
As the Left is so fond of saying, free trade does not mean free from any and all consequences. This incident will further highlight the value of what both FB and the MSM were providing, and the need to sort out a funding model for the content producers. What the MSM can’t figure out is what to do when the middleman refused to collect a fee from the consumer, which is unusual because historically the conveyancing/finder’s fee was all that a middleman wanted.
It’s also weird that FB is being demonised as “Big Tech” in this instance, as though it is some Canberra David versus Electro Goliath, when in the battle of BigTech versus BigGovernment there has typically been only one winner and they aren’t the one aiming for profit.
As long as we have normalised receiving services in exchange for only reduced privacy and increased social stress, we will keep seeing incidents like this. The only solution is to convince people to pay for the (don’t laugh) journalism (stop laughing) that they receive from the main news outfits. What would it really be, maybe 2 dollars a month?
Plenty of projects have attempted to introduce microtransactions to the web as a way to pay content creators like artists or journos. FB is also launching their own cryptocurrency Libra which, like its sanitary namesake, may be the only way to get blood out of a stone cold news consumer. It would not surprise me in the least if this whole saga was contrived by the MSM and FB to help launch Libra to the benefit of both parties.
Exactly what Tom Elliott was saying on this radio program, his daughter he says would not be on FB for any reason it is only for the old foggies! LOL Elliots defence of FB made a lot of sense, he reckons it is the old established publishers that are the hypocritical ones, and they need FB more that FB needs them,
Facebook is for women who like to keep up with their friends & family.
The upshot of “its a pity they can’t both lose” is that at least one of them will lose.
FB “really is a private company”.
Yeah it is, but so was the Honourable East India Company in the 18th century. Despite that, successive British ministries realised that the company was also a very powerful political actor and needed to be treated as such. At times it acted against the public interest so its powers were curtailed and ultimately ended.
Any privately-owned business that confines its activities to trading for the purpose of the accumulation of gain is entitled to carry on without the state interfering. FB is not such an organisation.
Effectively they already have.
Telstra/Optus/Google DNS dropped Trump supporting web sites from their name lookups.
You read and hear what big brother thinks is good for you.
As you all know, I am not a lawyer. Does blocking sites not related to paying for journalists product, which is what this dispute is all about, constitute a secondary boycott? And if so, is that unlawful? Or do secondary boycotts only apply in industrial disputes?
It was fun while it lasted
I hope this goes to court. Watching 2 groups I despise fight it out will be more entertaining than anything from the tv or Hollyweird. What will also be interesting will be the arguments on how FB withdrawing a free service damages a website or fake charity when their pages are still up and accessible to all. Also amusing is how when FB was cancelling conservatives and anyone to the right of Stalin it was a private company and now it’s their turn suddenly it’s an international crisis. Fight you bastards, I hate peace.
What did they expect?
“if you reference Australian news sites, you will have to pay them money!”
“ok. who would pay for that? I have removed references to news sites”
“that’s not fair! You must reference Australian news sites!”
It is a kinder playground of idiocrats.
The issue as I see it is that FB takes copy for free and distributes it for profit with no consideration going to the owner or producer of the copy.
I think it would be wonderful if the whole world adopted the Australian model because this would destroy FB ability to curate and propagate the news they want spread and the narratives they support at the expense of the truth, honesty and transparency.
This is how the tech tyrants interfere in democracies because the ability to manipulate the news people see is the source of FB political power.
I would like to see FB unable to afford to pay for the news. FB users should still be able to share stories they want to share rather than have FB decide what the news is. Hopefully the same applies to Google news.
I think our democracy depends on this. If you want to read far left lunatic sites you can go to the ABC, Guardian or Nine. If you want soft left to middling content you can go to News. If you want serious commentary you come to the Cat.
There is no reason for FB to be involved in your news choices. FB, Google and Twitter are anti democratic tyrants who should have no more power in our democracy than anyone else.
The Sunday Telegraph just went up 50c to $3.50, but there is no improvement in the diversity of news quality, just more failed global warming ‘science’ and koolaide drinking,Trump hating.
Just as well it comes with a tv guide with the comics, but that aint worth much more than $3.50.
Right over the target, John C.
I think its all hilarious. News and the Government have caught Farcebook flatfooted. For FB to fall into the trap is just beautiful. Zucks communist Stasi minions that he employs, cancelling every conservative they come across just had the pineapple.
I agree with the arguments that FB owes no one, particularly Government a service. But I also find it risible that FB argues it is not a publisher, or a controller. It certainly isnt a free speech public square anymore.
Just for Zuck, I think the next step should be regulating the information that FB and others can “scrape”. Privacy is important. Love what Apple are going to do to them.
“Facebook is for women who like to keep up with their friends & family.”
Absolutely correct. Other posts are just from hysterics, nutcases, and bigots.
Takes? That would breach copyright.
It links. So the consumer still goes to the media directly. FB merely sells some advertising on the way.
The Australian government are asking for FB to pay for the privilege of directing people to other, competing, sites. No wonder it said no.
Correct Chester.
My bolding.
Not quite correct. People have established businesses on these platforms. Some spend years and plenty of money establishing themselves.
Then the tech demonetises you or bans you because of many things other than illegal activity. They also regularly and arbitrarily change terms of service.
That is unconscionable conduct IMHO.
At the very least, content providers should be treated like lessees of a shop front. Unless you break the law (of the country you’re based in), then something like a 3 X 3 X 3 or 5 X 5 etc contract should be in operation.
I despise Zuckerberg, Sandberg & the whole rotten Facebook group of companies, and find it strange that I am defending them.
Yes, morally, they should have been paying for news content, but that is now in the past, once the Reps passed the legislation that argument was rendered moot.
FB is voluntarily complying with the, as yet not gazetted, law (it still needs to go through the Senate & get royal asset). That says IF you carry news content pay for it, like all programmers* they saw the unstated “else” clause (if you don’t carry news you don’t need to pay for it). So they are responding to the incentives the Govt has laid out in that they have chosen to respond to the ‘perverse’ incentive and drop all ‘news’ content as overbroadly defined in the legislation rather than pay for it.
Looking at the ‘non-personal’ T&Cs sction 5d I hope any class action litigants have deeeeeep pockets, and know of good lawyers in California
*
Other than payment the legislation has a 2nd part which is the part I think FB is most worried about (and why Google struck a deal with News Corp et al OUTSIDE the legislation) which is they need to disclose their ranking & advertising algorithms to ‘news’ organisations every time they change them.
Always wondered how a programmer looked at life.