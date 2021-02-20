Reminders of a once-great civilization in Australia. And in England…

“Abandoned cricket pitches” is what it says on the lid: an Instagram archive of more than 200 cricket pitches, mainly in Western Australia, where stumps has been called permanently. A handful are surprisingly spruce, as though the players have just adjourned, and a bit of weeding would allow play to resume; most are in decay; a few are all but reclaimed by the landscape.
And That Will be England Gone is part memoir, part sports book, part essay. In tone it’s a strange thing: a level-headed lament. Given that this may be a summer without leather and willow, and that coughing has become taboo, Henderson’s book provides a much-needed literary-cricketing alternative: a beautiful clearing of the throat.
The title alludes to Philip Larkin’s poem ‘Going, Going’, and the last summer was 2019, when Henderson, sportswriter and cultural critic, took a journey around the cricket grounds of his past.
The international summer was glorious: England won the World Cup at Lord’s (on a typically incomprehensible technicality) and drew a thrilling Ashes series. But now the sport is on the brink of a defining moment.
It’s just evidence of the reduction in manpower required for farming and mining.
The internal combustion engine has a lot to answer for.
Yes the number of small towns in country NSW where the pub has a photo on the wall of the rugby league side that won the comp decades ago but the club folded some time since the 1970s.
Backyard cricket was so good! Particularly as we had a huge block and the extended rough back section (euphemistically called The Orchard) gave room for some big hits.
Being just me and a mate (this was in primary school) we were always bowling or batting, so no boring stuff.
Same with tennis courts. Abandoned all through the country areas.
There is a theory that Australian tennis bloomed on the back of backyard tennis courts in the affluent suburbs of Sydney. Then the game was spoiled by Scandanavians who practiced all day and didn’t go on the piss on the eve of grand slam finals. That is a reference to a Lew Hoad story about a grand slam where he was seeing two balls in the first set, then he settled down and won the match.
Fred has nailed it. Most places I drive through and have worked in rural areas are dying, you can tell some of these areas were once very vibrant by the buildings. Some towns especially in mining areas are their own worst enemies in this regard and other purely due to industries less reliant on labour.
Governments want to push people into the country and I don’t think it is a bad idea but with no infrastructure and industry what are these people to do? Slightly off topic but one thing I noticed on a recent foray into Queensland was the amount of Victorians on the move again. I would say the last vestiges of the old Australia are deserting the garden state and leaving the spoils to Dan’s multi culti dream…
It’s also the case that people have fewer children. I was out in Gippsland a few months ago and many football and cricket clubs in small towns just don’t exist anymore. 100 years ago a family might have had 5 boys, now they have 1 or 2.
Most small country towns are inhabited by almost exclusively old people.
They are like free range retirement villages just waiting for the lights to go out permanently.
Many family farms don’t make any reasonable profit, particularly given the work put in, so the kids leave for the big smoke or at least for far easier work in town. Maybe if there were fewer jobs in the red and green tape sectors then things might change.
It’s not helped by a mindset, among Gen Snowflake, that running a farm involves living in the middle of nowhere and owing the bank a lot of money, or farmers wives declaring that “No son of mine is ever going FARMING!”
The bush can be revitalised, if we don’t tax or regulate primary industries into a death spiral.
Going the way of the candlestick makers.
The photos, Haigh’s account and the “Over and out” attachment – it all reminds me of my fascination with Drysdale’s “The cricketers” and it’s recording of days long past.
Gosh! Australian cricket is alive and well, judging by prominence given to Aussies in the game’s biggest league. But cricket is less popular with the youth because it is a niche thing with less relevance in the globalized world. And not a great TV entertainment either.
Attitudes add tastes change all the time. That is hardly news.
There are a lot of rural towns in NSW that still look healthy. Goulburn, Orange, Dubbo, Mudgee, Parkes/Forbes, Wagga, Glen Innes, Armidale – but certainly some that are pretty quiet.
Not just rural, all around Melbourne there’s many parks that once had footy ovals and clubs, sometimes several, most of them now just parks but if you look carefully you can see where the oval was.
More than a few golf course are now housing estates and tennis well not sure in the metro areas but dying in the bush.
Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after soccer.
It’s too bloody hot to play cricket.
I’d play if I lived in Tassie. But alas, no.
I’m gonna say it: It used to be frowned on to be overweight. Now it is considered socially normal and acceptable to not only be overweight, but have overweight kids, who never play any sports.
Parents have to live at fringe of city and commute long distances to work, no time for sports.
I’ve seen a rapid decrease in numbers just at things like little athletics, even though population in area has boomed.
*** Slightly off topic but one thing I noticed on a recent foray into Queensland was the amount of Victorians on the move again. ***
People from the Southern States get a surprise in Queensland, we don’t have Predator Police cruising round looking for victims at all hours. The only thing they’re strict about is protecting their right to direct Traffic when the lights are out, which is an issue between them and State Government rather than Joe Blow.
As a matter of fact, you’re flat out seeing a Police car from one week to the next, so plenty never go back to the cold.
I have observed in my area cricket is rising in popularity. People are playing it summer and winter. However whilst play is underway you may have trouble getting a medical appointment, your IT fixed, Uber delivery or a taxi.
There was a report in yesterday’s Rupert that 3,000 a month are leaving Melbourne.
Yes. Who doesn’t want to walk up and down behind a horse or cow in the field all day? Well me for a start. I’m pretty happy using my car to get places too.
Herodotus, there is a clear pattern of movement from outlying towns to the major centres that you named due to the contraction of the farm workforce. That has aggravated a lot of problems like drug and alcohol abuse in those big towns.
Cricket and golf are for time rich people. Not many of them left around nowadays. How many men with families let golf club memberships go because they are lucky if they play enough rounds in a year to even maintain their handicap? Fair enough really I s’pose.
That should be time-rich just to be clear.
unfortunately the Melbourne People bring their politics with them. There should be a 10 year residency before we allow them to vote.
Race – life in the country has always been mythologised. It’s not for everyone. They can keep it as far as I’m concerned. I’ve met some great people in the country and what probably passes for the outback (station country outside Port Hedland) and a few dickheads too. Give me a city any day. Even Melbournibad.
The future of cricket is brown. And chucking. Brown chuckers. Better get used to it.
Passed through Tarcutta last Friday, and thinking about how Tony Roche spend his childhood years in this place,( and although nothing much has changed over all the years that I have gone through this place), did he take up tennis out of sheer boredom? Perhaps not back in 1950’s it was probably a thriving country town community, like so many where back in the time.
Old Reefer Jacket Jeff poisoned the well for the Liberals in Victoria.
He didn’t do anything for Cricket in Victoria either, as I recall.
All those old cricket pitch slabs, I imagine the only useful purpose they have now days, is the make good sunbaking platforms for the local snake population.
Sport plays a different role in the bush. Possibly more important than in the city.
I didn’t play much sport. Played junior footy as a kid (badly) and met a variety of people. Not something you could say about private school footy.
I recently passed through the ‘outback’ town of Iron Knob in SA, now there is a place that would inspire you. Actually it often makes me wonder driving through many of these quite towns all over the country, what do these people, who obviously have lived in them for years, do? Some of the homes are beautifully kept, home proud types, and them you see the real dumpy ones, with all the collected junk about the place. The common link is that the younger ones have shot through, and you see why, where is the future in these towns? It at time puzzles me as to why they keep going at all. The old traditional style of the family farm is becoming a thing of the past with more properties become managed under a corporate farm business management, (and one of the reason why kangaroo numbers have exploded, no one there to keep the numbesr in check.)
The crazy greens, that want to decarbonize the economy and have got it in for the farms big time, they want to get rid of livestock full stop! Net-zero carbon emissions, is that an oxymoron?
Centrelink, the hospital, the cemetery. The three main ‘industries’ in many country towns. They survive by retirees selling up in the ACT and buying the house in Gundagai, Wagga, or such like , go on a cruise, and the rest in the super or bank. They then spend their time ( all of it spare) greening the town by stopping any logging, dams, mining or industry of any kind.
The new coffee shop and ‘arts centre’ is the basis of life and they now plan the “Writers Festival” that will bring fabulous wealth and fame through the magic of ‘tourism’.
The new Indian doctor, who is doing well in the town, looks forlornly at the decaying cricket pitch.