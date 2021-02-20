Reminders of a once-great white civilization in Australia. And in England…

“Abandoned cricket pitches” is what it says on the lid: an Instagram archive of more than 200 cricket pitches, mainly in Western Australia, where stumps has been called permanently. A handful are surprisingly spruce, as though the players have just adjourned, and a bit of weeding would allow play to resume; most are in decay; a few are all but reclaimed by the landscape.

Over and out_ stumps called on abandoned outback cricket pitches

AND BACK WHERE IT STARTED

And That Will be England Gone is part memoir, part sports book, part essay. In tone it’s a strange thing: a level-headed lament. Given that this may be a summer without leather and willow, and that coughing has become taboo, Henderson’s book provides a much-needed literary-cricketing alternative: a beautiful clearing of the throat.

The deserted village green

The title alludes to Philip Larkin’s poem ‘Going, Going’, and the last summer was 2019, when Henderson, sportswriter and cultural critic, took a journey around the cricket grounds of his past.

The international summer was glorious: England won the World Cup at Lord's (on a typically incomprehensible technicality) and drew a thrilling Ashes series. But now the sport is on the brink of a defining moment.