Reminders of a once-great white civilization in Australia. And in England…

“Abandoned cricket pitches” is what it says on the lid: an Instagram archive of more than 200 cricket pitches, mainly in Western Australia, where stumps has been called permanently. A handful are surprisingly spruce, as though the players have just adjourned, and a bit of weeding would allow play to resume; most are in decay; a few are all but reclaimed by the landscape.
Over and out_ stumps called on abandoned outback cricket pitches
AND BACK WHERE IT STARTED
And That Will be England Gone is part memoir, part sports book, part essay. In tone it’s a strange thing: a level-headed lament. Given that this may be a summer without leather and willow, and that coughing has become taboo, Henderson’s book provides a much-needed literary-cricketing alternative: a beautiful clearing of the throat.
The title alludes to Philip Larkin’s poem ‘Going, Going’, and the last summer was 2019, when Henderson, sportswriter and cultural critic, took a journey around the cricket grounds of his past.
The international summer was glorious: England won the World Cup at Lord’s (on a typically incomprehensible technicality) and drew a thrilling Ashes series. But now the sport is on the brink of a defining moment.
ELEVEN BEAUTIFUL ENGLISH VILLAGE PITCHES Green and pleasant!
It’s just evidence of the reduction in manpower required for farming and mining.
The internal combustion engine has a lot to answer for.
Yes the number of small towns in country NSW where the pub has a photo on the wall of the rugby league side that won the comp decades ago but the club folded some time since the 1970s.
Backyard cricket was so good! Particularly as we had a huge block and the extended rough back section (euphemistically called The Orchard) gave room for some big hits.
Being just me and a mate (this was in primary school) we were always bowling or batting, so no boring stuff.
Same with tennis courts. Abandoned all through the country areas.
There is a theory that Australian tennis bloomed on the back of backyard tennis courts in the affluent suburbs of Sydney. Then the game was spoiled by Scandanavians who practiced all day and didn’t go on the piss on the eve of grand slam finals. That is a reference to a Lew Hoad story about a grand slam where he was seeing two balls in the first set, then he settled down and won the match.
Fred has nailed it. Most places I drive through and have worked in rural areas are dying, you can tell some of these areas were once very vibrant by the buildings. Some towns especially in mining areas are their own worst enemies in this regard and other purely due to industries less reliant on labour.
Governments want to push people into the country and I don’t think it is a bad idea but with no infrastructure and industry what are these people to do? Slightly off topic but one thing I noticed on a recent foray into Queensland was the amount of Victorians on the move again. I would say the last vestiges of the old Australia are deserting the garden state and leaving the spoils to Dan’s multi culti dream…
It’s also the case that people have fewer children. I was out in Gippsland a few months ago and many football and cricket clubs in small towns just don’t exist anymore. 100 years ago a family might have had 5 boys, now they have 1 or 2.
Most small country towns are inhabited by almost exclusively old people.
They are like free range retirement villages just waiting for the lights to go out permanently.
Many family farms don’t make any reasonable profit, particularly given the work put in, so the kids leave for the big smoke or at least for far easier work in town. Maybe if there were fewer jobs in the red and green tape sectors then things might change.
It’s not helped by a mindset, among Gen Snowflake, that running a farm involves living in the middle of nowhere and owing the bank a lot of money, or farmers wives declaring that “No son of mine is ever going FARMING!”
The bush can be revitalised, if we don’t tax or regulate primary industries into a death spiral.
Going the way of the candlestick makers.
Oh well done Rafe, a fine effort that.
The photos, Haigh’s account and the “Over and out” attachment – it all reminds me of my fascination with Drysdale’s “The cricketers” and it’s recording of days long past.
Gosh! Australian cricket is alive and well, judging by prominence given to Aussies in the game’s biggest league. But cricket is less popular with the youth because it is a niche thing with less relevance in the globalized world. And not a great TV entertainment either.
Attitudes add tastes change all the time. That is hardly news.