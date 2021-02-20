Stalin’s airbrushers were amateurs compared to these people

As expected, the ‘Biden era’ is becoming a twilight zone of lunacy, lies and accountability on holiday:
A society that does not recognize that each individual has values of his own which he is entitled to follow can have no respect for the dignity of the individual and cannot really know freedom.
If you do not watch, read or listen to the media, they can’t lie to you.
That foul degenerate is a dead set idiot.
The mere fact of him breathing is a waste of oxygen.
But is it a lie if you have the short-term memory of the proverbial goldfish? It’s a lie by proxy I suppose, if those who write his words let him say that. They get him to tell their lies, and he knows no better so can even sound sincere when he says it.
It is the lack of scrutiny by, and sheer partisanship of the media that allows this sort of statement to happen. If there was any risk to the machine they wouldn’t try it.
I also expect trolls to arrive soon with some sort of bullshit qualifications and prevarications to try to create enough ambiguity to claim it is kinda true.
His comment two minutes before the “we didn’t have the vaccine when we came into office” quote:
Sounds like more a case of a doddery old man losing track of the conversation, and misspeaking, than intentional lying.
It turns out all you need to turn a great democracy into a fascist one-party dictatorship – apart from an army of Democratic Party zombie worker ants ready to flood polling booths with fake Joe Biden votes – is a news media that hates democracy and is happy to work 24/7 writing propaganda narratives for the incoming fascist dictatorship, telling the public not to trust their lying eyes.
It turns out the activists running the Biden regime have only one skill – how to wreck stuff – and have no idea how to run anything.
So the next four years will be a constant struggle between those fucking up everything and MSM’s attempts to cover up the fuck-ups.
So, the voters of the USA have either voted in a liar, or someone that is showing themselves to be medically unfit for the position.
Poor old Creepy Joe can’t even remember what happened seven weeks earlier.
PS. right on cue, Felicia arrives.
Motelier
No, the vote fixers of the US have put him there, not the real, actual, voters.
Boambee John,
It matters not how it occurred, just that the USA is in for a rough ride.
Great to see you here again, Motelier!
Good to be back Tom. I have been lurking on the sidelines for too long.
Motelier:
Yes, to replace a known liar and fantasist. It wasn’t an appealing choice they had to make.
well we give this people right to vote, we send our kids to government schools and universities … so whine will change nothing.
Ringshot
The cats very own Lincoln Projector.
If you can’t do better than tired TDS, just fuck off.
How many of these useless trollturds does Sinc allow to remain here?
Hiden doesn’t lie. No siree
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-biden-lies-there-is-no-fact-check/
Anyone recall when asked about the Bunter taking money from the Chinese what he said?
That excuse will go down well with the electorate no?
Shame we can’t blatantly and publicly fix the system the throw you out, Grigory, then tell you nothing fraudulentnhappened every time you protest…
Look how low they have already fallen in their defence of Biden.
“No! He is not a liar. He is a demented idiot!”
Here’s what President Biden actually said, in context:
RTWT
Sorry Grigory, but you and your ‘Fakt Cheggz’ aren’t pretty enough to serve as a Distraction Squirrel…
I recall PDT saying a vaccine was only weeks away. Pfizer said this was not the case. MSM had fun with that. Then 3 weeks post the election Pfizer announce a vaccine was ready to go. And our betterers wonder why there is a trust issue with the swamp.
“how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?”
They didn’t seem to have any trouble ‘testing’ thousands of people a day.
Mother lode:
Fallen? Hardly. Been saying it since he won the nomination.
Oh and interesting to see the media have been fact-checking Biden’s claims, just like they did with Trumps. Good on them.
Such, such a dickhead.
What people dont know is that while Trumpwas grandstanding to many thousands of deploreable extreme right wing racists , Sniffy had bigger things on his mind . He was in his celler developing the vaccine ,yes one of his forty eightuniversity degrees is in chemisrty ,Jill bought him a chemistry set from Walmart .
In true Sniffy style he sold it to Pfizer the proceeds going to the impoverished distressed ex decromat politicians fund ,Altruism right to the end like every decromat career liar .
The only way to treat these corrupt lying career polliemuppets is to continually thwart them and laughat them mock them they will fall to bits if we do that they are fragile .
OK, Grigory.
It’s almost as if you don’t read the slapdowns delivered to your other socks before you try again under a different pseudonym…
Rex:
Still full of spittle-rage I see, and unable to respond to actual comments?