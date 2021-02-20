Stalin’s airbrushers were amateurs compared to these people

Posted on 10:26 am, February 20, 2021 by currencylad

As expected, the ‘Biden era’ is becoming a twilight zone of lunacy, lies and accountability on holiday:

This entry was posted in American politics, COVID-19. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Stalin’s airbrushers were amateurs compared to these people

  1. Robber Baron
    #3761949, posted on February 20, 2021 at 10:30 am

    If you do not watch, read or listen to the media, they can’t lie to you.

  2. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3761974, posted on February 20, 2021 at 10:54 am

    That foul degenerate is a dead set idiot.

    The mere fact of him breathing is a waste of oxygen.

  3. PB
    #3761988, posted on February 20, 2021 at 11:05 am

    But is it a lie if you have the short-term memory of the proverbial goldfish? It’s a lie by proxy I suppose, if those who write his words let him say that. They get him to tell their lies, and he knows no better so can even sound sincere when he says it.

  4. Entropy
    #3761990, posted on February 20, 2021 at 11:08 am

    It is the lack of scrutiny by, and sheer partisanship of the media that allows this sort of statement to happen. If there was any risk to the machine they wouldn’t try it.

  5. Entropy
    #3761992, posted on February 20, 2021 at 11:10 am

    I also expect trolls to arrive soon with some sort of bullshit qualifications and prevarications to try to create enough ambiguity to claim it is kinda true.

  6. FelixKruell
    #3761996, posted on February 20, 2021 at 11:12 am

    His comment two minutes before the “we didn’t have the vaccine when we came into office” quote:

    Biden responded: “By the end of July this year. When we came into office, there was only 50 million doses that were available.

    “We have now…by the end of July, we will have over 600 million doses—enough to vaccinate every single American.”

    Sounds like more a case of a doddery old man losing track of the conversation, and misspeaking, than intentional lying.

  7. Tom
    #3762029, posted on February 20, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Stalin’s airbrushers were amateurs compared to these people

    It turns out all you need to turn a great democracy into a fascist one-party dictatorship – apart from an army of Democratic Party zombie worker ants ready to flood polling booths with fake Joe Biden votes – is a news media that hates democracy and is happy to work 24/7 writing propaganda narratives for the incoming fascist dictatorship, telling the public not to trust their lying eyes.

    It turns out the activists running the Biden regime have only one skill – how to wreck stuff – and have no idea how to run anything.

    So the next four years will be a constant struggle between those fucking up everything and MSM’s attempts to cover up the fuck-ups.

  8. Motelier
    #3762033, posted on February 20, 2021 at 11:54 am

    Sounds like more a case of a doddery old man losing track of the conversation, and misspeaking, than intentional lying.

    So, the voters of the USA have either voted in a liar, or someone that is showing themselves to be medically unfit for the position.

  9. Boambee John
    #3762039, posted on February 20, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Poor old Creepy Joe can’t even remember what happened seven weeks earlier.

    PS. right on cue, Felicia arrives.

  10. Boambee John
    #3762041, posted on February 20, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Motelier

    So, the voters of the USA have either voted in a liar, or someone that is showing themselves to be medically unfit for the position.

    No, the vote fixers of the US have put him there, not the real, actual, voters.

  11. Motelier
    #3762048, posted on February 20, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    Boambee John,

    It matters not how it occurred, just that the USA is in for a rough ride.

  12. Tom
    #3762054, posted on February 20, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    Great to see you here again, Motelier!

  13. Motelier
    #3762059, posted on February 20, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Good to be back Tom. I have been lurking on the sidelines for too long.

  14. FelixKruell
    #3762071, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Motelier:

    So, the voters of the USA have either voted in a liar, or someone that is showing themselves to be medically unfit for the position.

    Yes, to replace a known liar and fantasist. It wasn’t an appealing choice they had to make.

  15. max
    #3762072, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    well we give this people right to vote, we send our kids to government schools and universities … so whine will change nothing.

  16. JC
    #3762073, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Ringshot

    The cats very own Lincoln Projector.

  17. herodotus
    #3762074, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    If you can’t do better than tired TDS, just fuck off.
    How many of these useless trollturds does Sinc allow to remain here?

  18. JC
    #3762080, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Hiden doesn’t lie. No siree

    https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-biden-lies-there-is-no-fact-check/

    Anyone recall when asked about the Bunter taking money from the Chinese what he said?

    It’s Russian disInformation

  19. wal1957
    #3762086, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Sounds like more a case of a doddery old man losing track of the conversation, and misspeaking, than intentional lying.

    That excuse will go down well with the electorate no?

  20. Rex Anger
    #3762099, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    Yes, to replace a known liar and fantasist. It wasn’t an appealing choice they had to make.

    Shame we can’t blatantly and publicly fix the system the throw you out, Grigory, then tell you nothing fraudulentnhappened every time you protest…

  21. Mother Lode
    #3762108, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Sounds like more a case of a doddery old man losing track of the conversation, and misspeaking, than intentional lying.

    Look how low they have already fallen in their defence of Biden.

    “No! He is not a liar. He is a demented idiot!”

  22. Terry Pedersen
    #3762117, posted on February 20, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Here’s what President Biden actually said, in context:

    Here Biden talks about the amount of vaccine he found when he took office:

    we came into office, there (were) only 50 million doses that were available.

    Here Biden emphasizes the shortfall on the distribution end and contrasts that with the millions of doses that could have been sent out:

    we got into office and found out the supply — there was no backlog. I mean, there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.

    “We’ve upped that, in the first three weeks that we were in office, to significantly more than that. We’ve moved out — went to the Pfizer and Moderna, and said, ‘Can you produce more vaccine and more rapidly?’ They not only agreed to go from 200 to 400 — and they’ve agreed to go to 600 million doses.

    Here in the portion that critics focused on, when Biden again draws a contrast between having the vaccine, and having a way to get it to people. But he already acknowledged that the vaccine was being distributed before he was inaugurated:

    “And the biggest thing, though, as you remember when you and I — no, I shouldn’t say it that way, “as you remember” — but when you and I talked last, we talked about — it’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator — how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm? So you need the paraphernalia. You need the needle, and you need mechanisms to be able to get it in. You have to have people who can inject it into people’s arms.”

    now we have — we have made significant strides increasing the number of vaccinators. I’ve — I issued an executive order allowing former retired docs and nurses to do it. We have over 1,000 military personnel. The CDC is — I mean, excuse me, the — we have gotten the National Guard engaged.

    RTWT

  23. Rex Anger
    #3762137, posted on February 20, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    Sorry Grigory, but you and your ‘Fakt Cheggz’ aren’t pretty enough to serve as a Distraction Squirrel…

  24. Fair Shake
    #3762155, posted on February 20, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    I recall PDT saying a vaccine was only weeks away. Pfizer said this was not the case. MSM had fun with that. Then 3 weeks post the election Pfizer announce a vaccine was ready to go. And our betterers wonder why there is a trust issue with the swamp.

  25. Damon
    #3762173, posted on February 20, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    “how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?”
    They didn’t seem to have any trouble ‘testing’ thousands of people a day.

  26. FelixKruell
    #3762205, posted on February 20, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Mother lode:

    Look how low they have already fallen in their defence of Biden.

    “No! He is not a liar. He is a demented idiot!”

    Fallen? Hardly. Been saying it since he won the nomination.

    Oh and interesting to see the media have been fact-checking Biden’s claims, just like they did with Trumps. Good on them.

  28. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3762219, posted on February 20, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    What people dont know is that while Trumpwas grandstanding to many thousands of deploreable extreme right wing racists , Sniffy had bigger things on his mind . He was in his celler developing the vaccine ,yes one of his forty eightuniversity degrees is in chemisrty ,Jill bought him a chemistry set from Walmart .
    In true Sniffy style he sold it to Pfizer the proceeds going to the impoverished distressed ex decromat politicians fund ,Altruism right to the end like every decromat career liar .
    The only way to treat these corrupt lying career polliemuppets is to continually thwart them and laughat them mock them they will fall to bits if we do that they are fragile .

  29. Rex Anger
    #3762223, posted on February 20, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Fallen? Hardly. Been saying it since he won the nomination.

    Oh and interesting to see the media have been fact-checking Biden’s claims, just like they did with Trumps. Good on them.

    OK, Grigory.

    It’s almost as if you don’t read the slapdowns delivered to your other socks before you try again under a different pseudonym…

  30. FelixKruell
    #3762246, posted on February 20, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Rex:

    Still full of spittle-rage I see, and unable to respond to actual comments?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.