Destroying the rivers of Europe + Texas and the failure of due diligence in planning

A fascinating piece on the way small hydro schemes are killing the rivers in the Balkans.

Small hydropower is the Trojan horse of genuine renewable energy. Promised as a low impact, environmentally friendly, renewable source of electricity production, the propaganda of small hydropower has convinced many people that it is good for them, good for the climate and good for nature. However, like the deception of Troy where the small garrison of soldiers crept out of the horse under the cover of darkness and opened the gates to the army that then sacked the city, small hydropower is an artifice that does nothing but wanton damage. But unlike the mythological story of Troy, small hydropower’s treachery is real. Once let loose on our rivers, creeks and streams, it wreaks real havoc on natural ecosystems and the communities that depend on them to survive.

And not just the Balkans, it is happening all over Europe. The story is illustrated by masses of pictures from drones hovering over the sites.

Riffing on the disaster in Texas, the author makes some points about planning for worst case scenarios and the way this was neglected in Texas. The point is that providers have to choose between minimising the immediate cost of power by planning for normal loads or increasing the price to maintain spare capacity to maintain supply in worst case scenarios.

The incentive for gas generation to do the right thing was taken away by Texas’s deliberate energy only market strategy. The purpose of which was to aid the profitability of intermittent wind and solar resources and increase their penetration levels. I don’t believe anyone has ever advanced the notion that fossil fuel plants might operate based on altruism. Incentives and responsibility need to be paired. Doing a post-mortem on the Texas situation ignoring incentives and responsibility is inappropriate and incomplete.

It is pretty obvious that our state planners have no idea about planning for wind droughts and they can get away with that as long as we have almost enough conventional power to provide almost all the demand, almost all the time.

