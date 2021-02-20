The government demands to share platform with pedophiles?

Hang on. I thought Facebook was a place where lots of nice people chatted about bushfires and stuff.
There were 20,000 child abuse convictions last year? I don’t recall reading about them. Maybe all those trials of garage Nazis have delayed the arraignment dates. Anyway, in case you’re wondering, this report is about home affairs minister Peter Dutton’s obsessive desire to get around encryption and read your mail. Because if history tells us anything, it’s that the state will not abuse that power under any circumstances. Do note that News Corp expects Facebook to respect its intellectual property rights but News Corp doesn’t respect yours.
I’m loving this stoush. I hope both sides smash each other into oblivion.
Facebook makes users stupid when they use it, and more stupid when it’s taken away from them.
Mark is the problem again. He owns people.
I think this is awesome. Facebook is shit and people should avoid it anyway.
CL – I’m a fan of your posts thank you, but I don’t think it’s nitpicking to point out the newspaper quotes police as saying they’ll lose 20,000 tip-offs a year, not 20,000 convictions. Nevertheless, a pox on all their houses.
If they were stupid before they started using it then you would have the full trifecta.
Just like Uber displaced taxis…
Blogs (like the cat) will displace ‘journalism’
Anyway… I fully expect Australia within 5-10 years to have a government regulated online social media system, with citizens required to have a social license to participate.
Aussie police are relying on the Lizard People to help protect children?
Do we know what the Northern Territory News thinks about this yet?