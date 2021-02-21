Australians will among the first to get a vaccine …

Well … one Australian anyway.
I have two minds on this sort of thing – I’m always happy to see medical experiments being conducted on politicians. But, on the other hand, is this queue jumping?
More seriously, I’m seeing a lot of anti-vaxxer arguments in the threads. Seriously people – get vaccinated. The government has already tagged you through the chemicals they put in the water and spread through chemtrails.
Is the cap still on that needle?
Yup.
Sinc. Let me know if you cark it after the jab.
Other symptoms like forgetfulness, I think we can ignore.
I will get the jab, but I , like many , would prefer that it was given as a priority to politicians, senior health administrators, lawyers , woke actors and pop stars, victorian police and journalists . If they are ok, it will probably be safe for the rest of us. I apologise in advance to any fascist stasi authoritarians whom i loath, but whom i forgot to include as human lab rats in the above list.
I don’t know anybody keen to rush out and get the jab.
They all want to wait until all the potential side effects are identified and can be managed.
This vaccine has been developed in an accelerated program and they are waiting for a whole lot of other people to be the substitute guinea pigs while the final product is calibrated to minimise side effects.
I must own to being in this group.
Not too much to ask. In a rational world, this would be a given.
The keen can be the test cases. Also, I was brought up to let others go first. Good manners pays. 😀
Have a look at how the gormless twat is wearing his Ozzie flag! He’d either need lens wipers or he doesn’t breathe.
Exactly how I feel…..I’ve had conversations with many people and whilst we’re not anti-vaxxers, we are very hesitant about rushing out to have this vaccine.
I’ll wait.
Feeble. If the only way you can make an argument is cherry pick debating points from those peripherally associated with those you’re debating in order to discredit them then you’re probably wrong.
These vaccine trials are all invalid because of “crusader bias”. Specifically, the vax recipients took an educated guess they they got the vaccine (rather than placebo) and manipulated the results to improve the appearance of safety and efficacy.
Only a fool would trust any of them.
Seriously Sinc, is the risk from getting Covid-19 greater than the, at this stage, unknown risks from vaccines which have been rushed into distribution with unprecedented haste, on the excuse that we are facing an unprecedented threat, which we clearly are not.
The Pfizer vaccine uses a new technology – mRNA. What’s the field experience with mRNA vaccines? What’s the testing experience with mRNA vaccines?
I’m skeptical of the value of some vaccines – measles vaccine affords temporary immunity, but a bout of wild measles gives lifelong protection, for example – and fully supportive of others. The fact that smallpox has disappeared in the wild is a magnificent achievement (assuming that is true.) I remember reading, back in the 50s about people in iron lungs as a result of polio-myelitis. It was certainly a dreaded disease, incurring a life-long penalty on the individual and family of a serious sufferer. It has gone now from Western societies, and that is down to vaccinations.
Don’t write all skeptics off, and be careful what you wish for. The vaccine passport is waiting in the in the wings.
I am dubious about the pfizer vaccine it is a gene altering “new technology” experiment ,only developed in April last year my GPsaid it was” reolutionary” ,it would be a spectacular success or :::::?
AstraSeneca on the other hand is based on the old tried and tested vaccines like the common flu shots ,much less likely to cause problems . The pollies getting Pfizer might end up growing another head or something ,like thalidomide .
I will refuse the
Pfizer but take the Astra Seneca be like taking the flu shot ,not a problem . Millions of Britons have had Astra Seneca so .far.
I’m no anti-vaxxer either. I will fight tooth and nail not to have the thing for the reasons so well expressed above. Further, I DO NOT trust “the Science”.
It is interesting to note that different vaccines are being given to various politicians in the same party. Sort of like two airline pilots cannot eat the same onboard food (the meat or the fish). I am keen to understand the Greens policy on this. Do they all want to get the same one or do they actually understand logical arguments?
Lol Sinc. Well trolled 🙂
For those who say “I’ll wait” I can assure you that a thousand times as many resources and effort will go into covering up the damage and manipulating the efficacy than was put into actually producing useful vaccines.
You will be gaslighted from start to finish – no matter how many get sick straight after the shot (even if it’s immediately after) it will *always* be “investigated” and found to be a coincidence.
And of course they’ll change the PCR testing process to ensure it appears to have worked.
And if you think journalists will lift a finger in pursuit of the truth then you’re an utter fool.
If you want to understand what will happen, tell yourself it’s not a sacred vaccine and is instead a car. If their excuses and gaslighting would not be convincing if they were talking about a car being defective then you shouldn’t accept the same just because this is a vaccine.
Search google images for “smallpox” and then do the same for “monkeypox”.
You’re not going to like it.
Sorry. Nope.
If anybody wants me, I’ll be at the pub with Pete.
I’d have a modicum of respect for Morrison if he’d worn his Hawaiian shirt.
Are these the same millions that continue to tolerate Boris as their dear leader?
What is the point of googling? Aren’t they part of the cabal of for whom the vaccine is a tool.
But if you do, then google The Dominion of Asgortha. It will turn you bowels to jelly. Unless they already are. Then it has no side effects.
Sinclair, any idea what’s wrong with the Cat?
It’s been like Joe Biden’s synapses for days.
Government: the vaccines are 100 percent safe.
Also government: we’re outlawing legal action against us and the companies if they’re not.
What’s the point of getting a vaccine that has been rushed and in my view with dubious testing when it will not prevent me from getting the virus and will not prevent me passing the virus onto someone else. And worse, boosters will more than likely be necessary. I will not become Big Pharma’s lab ferret. And as we know, ferrets will die when exposed to human respiratory infections.
Yes very much but they allow information that destroys their own narrative when they don’t realise that it does.
It wouldn’t occur to any of them that monkeypox (amongst others) is actually what we used to call smallpox. But when you look at the photos after someone has pointed this out to you it is crystal clear.
Sums up my reasons for caution.
Although I have had a flu shot annually for twenty years, I’ll be avoiding a Covid vaccine for the foreseeable future.
I put my faith in the oligarchs
Whether it’s risky or totally ok is not the issue for me, and I’m not antivax. I just don’t take unnecessary medications. The stats show the wuflu isn’t a major risk.
So we already know that the experimental gene therapy, otherwise known as mRNA ‘vaccine’, is at least twenty times more dangerous to recipients than the flu vaccine. (Look up CDC’s own numbers if you don’t believe me. According to their VARES system, they were up to about 453 CV vaccine-related deaths by the end of January, while there were only 20 for the flu.)
We also know that according to the manufacturers themselves, these jabs will not only not protect us from getting ConVid-1984, but they won’t stop us from passing it on either.
It is no secret that there has never been a successful coronavirus vaccine. There was quite a lot of experiments done on cats some time ago (yes, they can get these viruses too), with the results being less that optimal – namely, most of the cats died when they were next exposed to the live virus and the vaccine-created antibodies started attacking the animals’ own immune systems (known as ADE or ‘antibody-dependent enhanced’ infection.)
See here for a summary of this condition.
Further, we know that should we suffer serious side effects or die, neither we nor our relatives can sue anyone.
Bad luck – the politicians allowed Big Pharma to ‘accelerate’ the development of this stuff and then granted them immunity from any f*ck ups.
Compare, for example, to the measles vaccine, which took 10 years from development, to trials, to deployment.
At least this is one guaranteed ‘immunity’ the ‘vaccine’ provides, I suppose!
And last, we know beyond dispute that around 99.7% of people who get the virus will survive; really no different to mildly bad flu season.
Check out the definitive Ioannidis et al study (Stanford) if you need convincing.
So the question is: Is that the best you can say, Sinclair? Or are you just taking the proverbial?
I wouldn’t actually even joke about this.
And no, I’m far from being an anti-vaxxer. In my view, the misuse of this word is now not dissimilar to ‘denier’ for those who dare doubt the climate scam.
Covid or herpes, which would you prefer?
Repeating from a comment I posted weeks ago:
….this is not an anti-vaxx issue. It is not opposition to the standard vaccinations that have stood the test of time. It is opposition to the specific Covid-19 vaccines that have not gone through the required testing protocols of other vaccines. It is opposition to such a vaccine being mandatory. It is opposition to a vaccine that does not have adequate safety guarantees. And finally, opposition to a vaccine that may not really be needed.
*** I am keen to understand the Greens policy on this. Do they all want to get the same one or do they actually understand logical arguments?***
The Greens don’t mention vaccination in their Health Policy page, tho they do have a picture of a black boy in some o.s. village getting a needle heading their International Assistance page.
Agenda 2030 is Policy, so i’m guessing they’ll try to be Free Riders by keeping their heads down and letting the States Premiers play the CovidVax bad guys.
He could be in trouble if it needs to be an intramuscular injection then.
I’m pro vax but I wont be rushing to get it.
The vax only decreases symptoms, it doesn’t stop you from getting the china virus, nor does it prevent transmission.
You still need to wear a face nappy after vaccine.
I’m certainly not getting the Chinese-Flu vaccine. I have no reason to fear the Flu.
When it becomes mandatory by stealth (Qantas won’t let you fly, large corporates
Forbid entry in their buildings -like Westfield), NSW transport conducts random checks for ‘offenders’, rugby Australia will deny entry to matches , then when Labor wins the election it will be required before access to any govt services (tax refunds, say, or the dole).
Time then to find a doctor willing to ‘inoculate’ me and sign it off for $$$. You know the Lebs will find hundreds of friendly GPs
Yeah, funny that, considering we have 45 years plus of actual science, all showing beyond any doubt that masks do NOT do sh*t.
Worse, plenty of ‘experts’ are – or perhaps ‘were’, given the need to preserve their careers – of the opinion that bacterial infections resulting from mandatory masks were the real reason for the horrific toll from the 1918 Spanish flu.
But, when one lives in our very own version of Idiocracy, we can be sure that just like Brawndo is great for plants, because it’s got electrolytes, so are masks great against viruses, because…well, just because.
Australian swill, a mong the first to get a vaccine.
Fixed.
By the way, having just checked again the CDC VARES reporting system, it seems corona vaccine adverse effects in the USA are now up to 929 deaths.
That’s deaths, not just feeling very sick. Of those, there have so far been more than 14 thousand cases.
Anyone interested, here you go:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Click ‘I agree’
Click on ‘Request Form’ tab
Scroll to section 3, select COVID19
Scroll to section 5 Event Category. Select the first 3: Death, Life Threatening and permanent disability
Click ‘Send’ at the end.
See the results.
Bloody hell Sinclair, you are an idiot.
Malcom Turnbull level failure of judgement.
Can’t I have both?
Remember when the pill was deemed unsafe for some women and so IUDs were introduced. Many of those women who had copper 7 IUD implants remember well, as they had no children and now no grandchildren .
Why would I get the Covid vaccine? There is no Covid in Australia. I am not planning on travelling overseas anytime in the near future. There has been 2 deaths since October in Australia. Average age of Covid deaths across the entire world is approx 85+ which is older than normal age of death. I am not in any risk category for it at all. Have never had a Flu vaccine and rarely got sick in last 20 years. So please tell me why I would take a covid vaccine that has not been tested and people do get reactions from. It is called “Collateral Damage” in government speak. It is like going into a hospital with a broken bone and coming out with a serious infection.
Thank you for that John Bailey,
All coincidences John.
Everybody accused of murder should use Big Pharma’s lawyers.
“Yes your honour my client did aim the gun at the deceased’s head and he did pull the trigger and the deceased’s head did have a bullet in it afterward and the deceased did die – of brain hemorrhaging.
All true.
However, correlation isn’t causation you see.
At any given time you expect some people will just die.
Of massive brain hemorrhaging.
It’s the law of averages.
And besides, lots of bullets get shot without anybody dying.
Ergo. It must be a coincidence.
Defence rests.”
If Sinclair was on the jury he would presumably vote to acquit.
Does it prevent Herpes though?
LOL.
The vaccine passport already exists, and has for decades. It is here. At the moment the only vaccine that can be demanded is yellow fever, but countries demanded others in the past, and with the panic about Covid it would hardly be a surprise if it was added, despite vaccines being available for far worse maladies.
Surely the real problem with Australia at the moment is that you can’t get out. Since when did the public health of Australia demand that no one LEFT?
I got an old mom who needs Home Care for showering. Council sends a lady twice per week for the job.
When we first booked the care, they came and checked the house for smoke alarms etc.
Since COVID broke out, they ring once per week asking if anyone in the house has sniffles etc.
I’m certain they will only come if mom gets the vaccine once it’s available to her.
Trouble is, I keep reading about all the people who’ve carked it after getting the vaccine.
Like the 79 people in Gibraltar this year, after only 4 COVID deaths in all of 2020.
I need to find a black market COVID Vaccinated passport.
I’m watching the whole thing really closely because I have already accumulated seven autoimmune disorders ranging from limiting and painful to a just a bloody nuisance. Six weeks ago I took Nurofen over a few days for a dodgy hip. I had been banned from using ibuprofen when I was on an immunosuppressant for a year but I figured that three years on I could probably go back to utilising the anti-inflammatory magic not provided by Panadol Osteo.
Instead I have developed Polymorphous Light Eruption…a photosensitive allergy to the sun. Stop the Nurofen, says the GP, and that nasty, burning, itchy, rash should settle down in a couple of weeks. Right-o.
So, getting back to the vaccine, why should I take a massive risk of being injected with a rushed biological agent when I am already fighting with an over-active, jumping at shadows immune response? The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are particularly worrying with several transverse myalgias reported by study participants. AstraZeneca has the ethical question mark over its head. At this stage it looks like the Johnson and Johnson might be my best option but no idea if it will even be available here.
My mother was a rabid anti-Vaxxer and I am not. My children have all been fully vaccinated and I made a point of playing catch up as an adult, I had the flu and pneumonia vaccines just before COV19 took off last year. No one else know my medical weak spots better than I do and no one else can assess the risks for me.
I’m in the ‘I’ll wait, thanks.’ contingent.
Don’t be cute , this is an entirely different ball game and won’t just be used for international travel.
That’s an insulin syringe with the finest of needles used for subcutaneous injections. It’s capped.
This is uncapped.
And that’s not ScoMo. He was hanged weeks ago, eh Anne? If only.
I have some ‘over 80’ relatives in the UK who have had the jab without side effects. They seem OK. Whether it does any good, is my question.
Struth, Sinclair is pretty obviously not an idiot.
The government wants to persuade us that if we don’t take the vaccine, we are all going to die. That is completely false. Only those over 60(ish) are at risk, and should definitely get he vaccine. The rest of the population face no more than the equivalent of the seasonal flu.
If he wasn’t trolling his own blog, what do you call suggesting people take an untested genetic modifying injection from global socialists?
Sinclair Davidson, Professor of Institutional Economics, RMIT:
Ruud Dobbers, senior executive, AstraZeneca, on why when negotiating supply his company demands indemnity from claims for damages due to its COVID-19 vaccine:
Source article:
‘AstraZeneca to be exempted from coronavirus vaccine liability claims in most countries’
Link:
https://www.reuters.com/article/astrazeneca-results-vaccine-liability/astrazeneca-to-be-exempted-from-coronavirus-vaccine-liability-claims-in-most-countries-idINL3N2F13L0
A couple of jurisdictions have already announced that vaccination will not be compulsory for frontline health workers etc., but there was still equivocation and weasel words in the media today about compulsion in the future – I heard it more than once, so at the very least, it was an unsubtle attempt at bluff (or worse).
If it’s not essential for frontline health workers to be vaccinated then it should not be for the general public and that should be made absolutely clear, NOW and it should likewise be made clear that waving a little card received after injection will not become an internal passport in this country. Aside from anything else, the scope for fraud with such a system, once we get to the stage of vaccinations by GPs and pharmacies, will be considerable and will be much increased if privileges flow from being vaccinated.
Two words: guinea pigs
These guys can now order scientific and medical discoveries to be done by certain times!!!!!
When man plays god.
Megan, there have been several warnings from the real medical experts about the side-effects for those with autoimmune conditions. Governments, along with their chief medical officers, are pushing for the vaccine as if all is safe and well. Look here, no problems.
If the vaccines are so safe, why not keep them as optional. Not mandatory. No vaccine passports. No penalties for those who choose not to take the jab. Those who think that the vaccines are protecting them can go ahead and take them.
I am willing to wait a few years for proof that the vaccines are safe for those with medical conditions and sensitive immune systems.
My reasons for taking my time:
Firstly altruistic: the disease isn’t present here. Surely there are people in other countries that should be a higher priority
Secondly selfish: Let’s watch the see them sort out the side effects first before they get around to us.
I went ahead and had Yellow Fever vax even though I was age-permitted to exclude myself and still travel with an exclusion form. No problems, in spite of the huge amount of big bolded warnings. So I am taking the Pfizer and trusting to luck. I want to travel and that won’t happen without the vaccine.
Also, I am wary of over-cautiousness due to a lot of ‘self-diagnosing’ re medical issues. You have to trust medical knowledge that is far better than your own sometimes. I say this as someone who has studied iatrogenic epidemiology (medically caused illness) quite extensively, and thus could have every reason to throw up my hands in horror if I didn’t bring some real risk analysis to the table. We accept the latest innovations elsewhere in medicine without demur, so I think it is silly to make a big fuss about this. Next time you have a general anaesthetic, remember that before you start a fuss about what they are using. In general, the stats are good for Pfizer and the side-effects extremely rare for the relatively well, which I think I am, even though I am 78 and have co-morbidities to do with blood clotting and high blood pressure. Importantly, a year of clinical practice has shown that Covid 19 is a VASCULAR disease, not a simple influenza and I have vascular issues. I’d like to avoid it if possible when travelling and seeking insurance.
I will get the Pfizer vaccination in March as a lb category due to age and co-morbidities, and will let you know how I fare. 🙂
Well said, btw, Sinc.
“Get vaccinated” says a Professor of Economics, without knowing anything about the medical circumstances of those to whom he gives instruction. I’d be inclined to take him more seriously if he’d indemnify those acting on his advice against any loss, damage and expense arising from taking the vaccines.
I have a different sort of selfishness. I think we are sitting ducks in Australia for a rip-roaring Covid to hit us as we have almost no herd immunity and we cannot continue on with an elimination mindset. I don’t want to live in that sort of pandemic, perhaps with an enhanced strain. I want some herd immunity in Australia and so want everyone to get vaccinated.
Selfish of me for those who think they are OK at present, of course.
Why did Morrison ban HCQ that could have helped treat the 900 dying in Victoria, but wants Australians to rush into accepting a new vaccine for a virus that has had little community transmission since last winter?
The only people I know who are eager to get this vaccination are the people I already know to be the dumbest amongst those I know.
Let the dickheads that have fallen for the propaganda take the vaccine, if they have that much faith in socialist government.
You’ve got to realise this is socialism we are living under.
The government are liars.
Full stop.
Corrupted shit full liars.
The whole thing is based on the ridiculous notion that a vaccine makes you unable to be a carrier.
Complete insanity.
Fear driven loss of common sense.
This is how you know it’s all bullshit.
Once a vaccine was known to exist, there should have been no reason to not immediately open everything up and just look after the so called “vulnerable” and gave them a vaccine if they wanted it.
If I want to die, Dan will assist me.
If I want to take my chances with covid, no way.
C’mon people, please enough of the complying to tyranny.
That we are not free now is proof we are never going to be free without a fight.
I knew this a year ago.
You cannot do the Aussie thing and get around it, unless you think the millions that died under socialism before you, were all too stupid to work out how, and you’ll be the first brainwave that does it.
You’ll be vaccinated Lizzie, so why do you require others to get vaccinated?
You do realise this isn’t the government of 1955 you can somewhat trust, but a socialist corrupt, lying bunch of arsehole grifters you are putting your faith in?
Maybe if I tell Dan I want his assistance to die from COVID, that will get me off the vaccination list.
Ask Lizzie.
When they didn’t know whether it did work or not, they did know that it was not harmful…..after 60 odd years of use……so banning it in that circumstance is a criminal act, and people may have been saved. Not allowing people to attempt to save someones life with a safe drug is inhuman, and evil. And it was done for political power gain. To bring in the digital tyranny this vaccine nonsense will bring in.
FFS Lizzie.
You trust this mob?
OVER 99% of people survive covid, but much less of a percentage ALREADY are not surviving the vaccine.
And that’s not before it over reacts to the next virus that comes along.
Still don’t know anyone that has even had the virus which has a 99% recovery rate.
So not seeing a need to get vaccinated for it.
From ‘Amused’.
Glad we are not acquainted then, Amused. 😀
So are those people who don’t like the vaccine hoping Trump comes out and supports it?
HCQ in high doses, as was being initially recommended, can have serious deleterious effects on mucous tissues causing bleeding and heart problems. The medicos ran scared on it, but its real value is in low dosages as a prophylactic or early treatment, just as it is for Malaria. It is criminal in my view not to allow HCQ and IVM to be prescribed for early cases now.
Just because x followed y doesn’t mean y caused x.
Vaers raw data needs proper analysis.
I don’t see Aus gen pop being offered any vaccine until towards the end of 2021, I’ll consider getting if it suits me.
Bottom line, don’t take any medical advice from Dr (St) Ruth.
Ha!
Due to the evolving situations that are dear to civil libertarians’ hearts I thought I would look at the site for the first time in a bit.
Being a man of commitment, I decided to abandon this site due to the ossification of opinion in search of flexible minds who are open to debate and consideration, with the ability to change their minds in the face of an argument that holds water.
I’ve got as far as the first article, which is worthy of a debate.
I think I remember being involved in the Pandemic Non-Attributable Crisis (TM) discussions at this site at the beginning of last year.
At the time I was finishing a contract in the Outback, for want of a better term, and had a perspective filtered through the prism of the Department to whom I was providing service.
Having been away I don’t know what has passed under the bridge regarding this issue.
All I can tell from reading this thread is that, as ever, opinions are like arseholes. If you are going to have one, make it informed and continent to the issue.
From this point you could follow a couple of trails.
Run with the narrative that it is a conspiracy, which is irrelevant to dealing with the reality.
Be a denier and resister regarding PPE, vaccination etc. It is far easier when one lives in a isolated area. so naturally I do not see this debate as essential.
There is a study waiting into the day to day effect of the COVID 19 Crisis (TM) on contributors to this site and their lived experience.
Lose yourself in the potion of what you see and read on your screen and decide that it is important and relevant to you individually, which is not going to feed you or your family in real time if the wheels fall off for you.
Being of a certain age I have decided that something will end my life and that how is not important, as the next mission lies ahead.
If the whole Covid 19 thing blows over there will be another thing to make people insecure; as well as the standbys of Zombies, demons and assorted other bullshit produced for mass consumption on a day to day basis which distracts from the potential harm on our personal and social wellbeing of the degradation of our institutions and sense of identity.
Have the vaccination or don’t.
Because many unvaccinated older people could die if herd immunity is low enough and if there is no effective quarantine keeping it out of Australia. Vaccinating just the susceptible elderly would of course be a good first step to controlling it in others, whom it might make ill but not kill.
America has >50% herd immunity and cases are plummeting. Good thing too.
The vaccine wasn’t really developed that fast.
It uses a lot of existing vaccine methods.
It just seems fast because this time we don’t have all the vested interests of bureaucracies holding it up for months or years as they do with everything else, especially in Australia. Protectionism under the guise of protecting us.
It’s not a vaccine, it’s gene therapy. Who wants to stuff around that experimental rubbish?
You’d have to be desperate or completely fooled by the media and powers-that-be.
Instead take Vit D, C, and Zinc.
mRNA technology has serious questions unanswered;
https://twitter.com/drsimonegold/status/1362585921254805512/photo/1
Lizzie, you are usually a considerate and thoughful commenter here.
I’m therefore puzzled, especially so with the medical experience you said you’ve had, why would you want to see all Australians vaccinated, considering that, as struth already pointed out above, the vaccine seems to be causing more serious side effects and even deaths than COVID itself?
Furthermore, the vaccines will not provide herd immunity. That by definition means that you are immune; this has expressly been admitted to not be the case after one takes it.
And, as others have mentioned above, being vaccinated does not stop you from potentially infecting others. Which is why the likes of Biden and Fauci over in the USA have already stated that mask wearing and social distancing and other restrictions will be with us ‘at least until the end of next year’.
In other words, they do not believe their own BS.
I’m not a conspiracy nut, but I do believe in the old ‘follow the money’. We knew, last August already, through our own Dr Thomas Borody, that Invermectin with Vitamin D and an antibiotic was successful in multiple clinical trials, with recovery rates in the high 90s.
Yet that got swept under the carpet, and now we have even otherwise sensible people coming up with inexplicable opinions like yours.
Hairy is set to get the Astra-Zenica, being ten years younger than his dear spouse. He feels the mode of it is more traditional so he’s happier about it. Chimp adenovirus, I say, and into your DNA. Still OK though, I assure him. That’s been a mode for a long time now.
The virologists I know are not at all stupid.
Hairy will accept the AstraV but has some concerns about the Pfizer. Pfft, say I. Only concern there is to not be pregnant, and that sweetheart, I tell him, is something that I don’t think I am, not being Biblical in my reproductive capacities; although two after forty made the pleasurable unassisted natural way with Hairy is not a bad reproductive innings.
Yeah but … Dan knows he may have a vaccine within a week. Yet still craves his dictatorial powers. Crazy Joe has had his two vacs; Dec and Jan. Yet still wears many heavy duty masks all at the same time. What do these two leftards know about the next 12 months that I don’t?
Knowing Bill Gates stance on reducing the world population and having read several articles on this, he and his money and influence has now produced the perfect vehicle for achieving his ambitions. According to several articles this vaccine and vaccines in the future can and will contain elements to make people infertile. This would not show up for several years and so would never be attributed to the vaccine. This of course is as well as other possible side effects.
Vaers raw data needs proper analysis.
Berenson has been doing so non stop.
He also was for the Israeli data until a couple of data scientists pointed out that data set was curated.
https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2021/02/covid-19-vaccination-covid-19-vaccination-decision-guide-for-women-who-are-pregnant-breastfeeding-or-planning-pregnancy.pdf
Sure, but that’s got nothing to do with vaccines. It’s because the infection has simply run its course, as these types of viruses always do.
Ask yourself: If they have herd immunity already, why are they pushing the mRNA jabs?
The VAERS data was unavailable for about a week almost a month ago.
The reason give was the website was being overloaded with queries.
As the data pre & post didn’t change, there’s no reason to say that isn’t the case.
Notafan, I know you are bitter about being so wrong about everything and having me here to constantly remind you of it, but your last little bitchy comments are so transparent that it’s sad.
I offered no one medical advice you great turnip.
Lizzie, they had a change of President, and the reclassifications of Cause of deaths immediately dropped.
Funny about that.
The Andreessen Horowitz podcast with the Moderna CEO is still freely available.
Anyone planning on taking a mRNA vaccine might want to listen to it.
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/bio-eats-world/id1529318900?i=1000502827563
In overall population terms this is very debatable.
The vaccinated individual will mount an immune response. The virus will not like it.
It does seem that so many people are being their own scientists in all of this, and that a more open debate on the vaccine issues, with informed commentary from virologists, would be good to enhance public acceptance of vaccination. Sinc may like to put up some references to useful commentary on this.
I am not saying anything more other than that I will accept the vaccine as I have accepted many others of the years. The time frame for immediate deleterious responses has passed now. They are rare. Thrombocytopoenia is still being investigated as a rare complication. As I said, this is a VASCULAR disease, and the vaccine could also have vascular side-effects.
When I did my MPH in the late 1980’s monoclonal antibody techniques were new and all the go, with the usual sorts of reactions from some about over-reach. They are now used successfully to treat Covid 19.
Just sayin’
In overall population terms this is very debatable.
There isn’t enough data to say either way yet.
I am not saying anything more other than that I will accept the vaccine as I have accepted many others of the years.
If you took the most recent mass produced vaccine, you were 1500x. more likely to die from it in the first 18 months than you if you took the same vaccine after the first 18 months of roll out.
Lizzie:
How do you achieve herd immunity with vaccines which has been stated repeatedly by scientists and medical experts conveys zero immunity?
You’re living in dreamland, old duck.
Do people know that once the mRNA vaccine was printed, it hasn’t changed.
That’s what makes the mRNA vaccine a more reliable data set.
In any other vaccine, there is a variance.
mRNA vaccines have zero variance.
That’s why the tech community is so pumped up over it.
It’s like an iOS download.