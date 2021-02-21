Clamp down on this

Meanwhile, Reuters has an exclusive that includes my laugh-out-loud snippet of the day:
WASHINGTON – The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc’s Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration official said.
President Joe Biden, who has raced to curb the pandemic since taking office, has made inoculating Americans one of his top priorities…
Since the onset of the pandemic, calls from lawmakers asking the companies to tackle the spread of COVID misinformation on their platforms have grown.
Joe Biden hasn’t raced for anything since he caught his last 12 year-old girl for a photo-op as Vice-President.
I want the Federal Govt to at least make the case for taking this rushed vaccine.
Brendan Murphy attempted and failed on Sixty Minutes.
Remember when Biden, Kamala and lots of other lefty luminaries took to Twitter to say they wouldn’t trust a vaccine from Trump? You reap what you sow, you stupid people.
What’s next? Joe Biden pilots pioneering heavier than air flight at Kitty Hawk?
So that is why they removed links to the Aus Govt’s ABC.
Expect to get lumped in with Crazy Eyed Pete sometime shortly. Start working on your argument.
Sounds like the disabled are going to be lumped in with the aged somewhere towards the front of the queue, so only a matter of weeks for me I suspect.
HB
My line is,
Given my and my families history with vax, get your crash cart, epipen and personal liability policy ready.
Well, I am certainly NOT taking your fucking vaccine – for a few significant reasons but mainly because ferrets died!