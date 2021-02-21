Clamp down on this

Posted on 2:37 pm, February 21, 2021 by currencylad

Meanwhile, Reuters has an exclusive that includes my laugh-out-loud snippet of the day:

WASHINGTON – The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc’s Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration official said.

President Joe Biden, who has raced to curb the pandemic since taking office, has made inoculating Americans one of his top priorities…

Since the onset of the pandemic, calls from lawmakers asking the companies to tackle the spread of COVID misinformation on their platforms have grown.

 
Joe Biden hasn’t raced for anything since he caught his last 12 year-old girl for a photo-op as Vice-President.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Clamp down on this

  1. mh
    #3762878, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    I want the Federal Govt to at least make the case for taking this rushed vaccine.

    Brendan Murphy attempted and failed on Sixty Minutes.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3762881, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Remember when Biden, Kamala and lots of other lefty luminaries took to Twitter to say they wouldn’t trust a vaccine from Trump? You reap what you sow, you stupid people.

  3. cuckoo
    #3762884, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    What’s next? Joe Biden pilots pioneering heavier than air flight at Kitty Hawk?

  4. incoherent rambler
    #3762893, posted on February 21, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    A Facebook spokeswoman said that the company has reached out to the White House to offer “any assistance we can provide” and has recently announced a new policy to remove COVID and vaccine misinformation along with pages, groups, and accounts that repeatedly spread such material.

    So that is why they removed links to the Aus Govt’s ABC.

  5. H B Bear
    #3762894, posted on February 21, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Expect to get lumped in with Crazy Eyed Pete sometime shortly. Start working on your argument.

    Sounds like the disabled are going to be lumped in with the aged somewhere towards the front of the queue, so only a matter of weeks for me I suspect.

  6. incoherent rambler
    #3762901, posted on February 21, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    HB
    My line is,
    Given my and my families history with vax, get your crash cart, epipen and personal liability policy ready.

  7. JMH
    #3762903, posted on February 21, 2021 at 3:24 pm

    Well, I am certainly NOT taking your fucking vaccine – for a few significant reasons but mainly because ferrets died!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.