So few things have happened on Greg Hunt’s watch …

Well, er, no shit. This is the same government that apparently is concerned about the advertising market share that Google and Facebook have. So they have two choices:
- Advertise with the traditional media and attract fewer eyeballs at a higher cost per eyeball.
- Swallow their pride and admit there is a good reason to advertise with Google and Facebook and let the traditional media develop new business models to finance their business.
Wait…
Why is the health department advertising on facebook…
There is another. Dump all of the propaganda posing as information. Start by scrapping all of the Covid-19 and vaccine agitprop.
Yes. Exactly.
The reason you advertise with Facebook and Google is so that you get your ad to the right, targeted, audience. If you’re just trying to reach as many “eyeballs” as possible then less reason to advertise with them.
Zuckerberg has previously squared off with and sparred with US politicians.
Our politicians are minnows who will be forced to ignominiously back down – they just don’t know it yet.
I’ll cite certain $50billion dollar submarine [email protected] kup that suggests this might go on a great deal longer than any sane person would reasonably anticipate
At my work we use Facebook to target certain demographics or certain locations. It is quite good value for money, only possible because Facebook knows absolutely everything about you suckers that use Facebook.
It is also cheaper that dead tree advertising.