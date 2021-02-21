Sound advice

Posted on 11:10 am, February 21, 2021 by currencylad

11 Responses to Sound advice

  1. Damon
    #3762694, posted on February 21, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Guess that shows he doesn’t chase after Jill.

  4. max
    #3762741, posted on February 21, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    Roosevelt, in his private life, was financially irresponsible and incompetent; can we indeed believe that this had no relationship to the irresponsibility of his national financial policies? In his marital life, Roosevelt was a covenant-breaker; can we believe that this was unrelated to his faithlessness to his campaign promises and to the U. S. Constitution? To believe this is to reduce the world to a realm of causelessness and accident. It posits a moral impossibility.

    To hold that Roosevelt’s moral character was unrelated to his political character, or that grace and law are unrelated, is paganism, not Christianity.

  5. Dot
    #3762744, posted on February 21, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Henry Parkes was also a shit fight in his personal life, utterly useless.

    The same sort of people never want to get a real job of course.

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3762764, posted on February 21, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    And dont vote for anybody you wouldnt trust with your kiddies!
    Dont vote for anybody you wouldnt trust with your wallet !
    Dont vote for anybody who craps their pants on tv !
    Dont vote for anybody who lies all the time !
    Dont vote for anybody who makes politics a career because they cant get a real job!

  7. Mother Lode
    #3762844, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    The paradox is that I don’t trust Hillary to tell me the sorts of people I can trust.

  8. Jock
    #3762869, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    Hilary should add ” or their intern”.

  9. Fair Shake
    #3762871, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    So was Biden showering with his dog ?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #3762886, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    “pulled the dog’s tail” is that what bestiality is called now?

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3762888, posted on February 21, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    So was Biden showering with his dog ?

    not unless the dog had a zimmer frame

