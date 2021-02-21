The obvious answer for a worried gummint is to build on the world-beating triumph which is MyGov and turn it into a fun place to catch up with family and friends, compare notes on welfare fraud and tax cheating, share pictures of stuff you’ve bought with unexplained wealth and generally let your id and ego run rampant – confident in the knowledge that your secrets will be safe in the hands of your ever lovin’ gummint.
– Squirrel
ALWAYS WAS!
Who else has time to be on Facebook 24/7 but parasitic fraudsters?
/MyDunbGov
/MyPonziGov
DARPA’s LifeLog closed down the day FakeBook opened for business.
I wholeheartedly hate MyGov. Logging in, nightmare, every single time.
The site would need a new name.
ScottBlotter, JoshMosh…?
The Onion did warn us 9 years ago
Cute how govt depts keep on trying heroically to get people to use myGov, whilst full well knowing that many who need welfare are either elderly, often disliking software designed by millenial nerds, or people on the lower end of the intellectual spectrum.
I had fun with a form I was required to fill out recently. Downloaded it as ordered, opened it up to find it was an intelligent PDF. Answered first question, which was ok, then answered second question. The form then told me not to fill out the form. I rang Centrelink and asked guy about this (since I’d been told to fill out the form on dire threat of dire consequences) and he got it up and did the same as I and found it told him to stop filling it out too. Whereupon we were stuck in a sort of Kafkaland of being required to do the impossible.
Notafan the highly paid public employees who created mygov are as useless and incompetent as the career polliemuppets who are their bosses .
The only reason they are career politicians is because they cant get a real job ,have a good look at the calibre of them ,would you employ any of them .?
@Bruce of Newcastle
That’s really surprising. Not the part about the form. The part where someone at Centrelink answered the phone.
I like the idea of a MyGovFaceThingy in principle. I can see it having a public presence, logo, design look and feel, all those trendy catchy things. And of course a slogan. I can suggest 2 slogans:
“I’m from the Government and you’re here to help me”
or
“Open the pod bay doors, HAL”
Never cared much for Facebook before, but now seems like a good time to get on it. At this rate, it’s going to be trendy again.
Mrs Eyrie tried to sign up last week as she is eligible for a Commonwealth Health Care card and some other goodies but no pension. Tried online. Uploaded all required documents only to have website say “incomplete” and no option for uploading required ID docs. Went in last week at 8.00am for 8:30 opening. I warned her that others in line may make it look like a Mos Eisley cantina re-creation and I felt I should probably be on overwatch with a scoped rifle. In the end wasn’t too bad as she was first in line and got sorted quickly. The front line staff are good. You DO need to go in to verify ID docs inperson. This is not mentioned on the website. Wasted 3 or 4 hours on line.
One thing we do know, like the abc, there’s about 10% of the population that would be stupid enough to use it…