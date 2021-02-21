Wind power was the major failure in Texas

Plus failure to winterize the gas infrastructure in the way that is standard in places where extreme cold occurs regularly.
Cascend_ Data Shows Wind-Power Was Chief Culprit Of Texas Grid Collapse _ ZeroHedge
Coal and nuclear both underperformed, but not by much, due to non-winterized equipment.
Solar underperformed for a few days but is back, although is far too intermittent to help without storage except during heat waves.
And Texas’ grid couldn’t buy enough power from neighbors to make up the difference
The simple 5-step solution according to Cascend:
Winterize equipment
Require power reserve
Connect the Texas grid better
Add solar with storage (storage is key)
And add more natural gas.
Seems somewhat presumputious.
If the winter weather is rare, it may make more sense to just have people use local generators for the down times.
Its like in Australia have at one point the various grids were gold plated so that there would be not outages other than 1 in 100 year storms. This was ridiculously expensive to get you an a few extra hours/days per decade. Not worth it. Now it has thankfully been rolled back a bit.
Power prices in QLD have actually gone down from not gold plating.
Looks like the usual cost v risk trade-off with some frozen windmills thrown in for good measure.
Renewables certainly don’t help though.
Isn’t there something called the law of unintended consequences?
storage is pixie suffocating from a unicorn’s fart
This is the problem you get when you believe lies. The lie that children won’t know what snow is. So there’s no need to winterize power generation because the ‘experts’ have said winter will be replaced by thermageddon.
Anyone with a brain would look at history and paleoclimatology and work out that the likely direction for climate is towards cold. That is in keeping with the solar cycles, minima like Dalton and Maunder, and longer cycles like Milankovitch. Then you’d work out that winterizing is needed, at least in the long term.
But pseudoscience seems to be the way the Left wants to go. I am puzzled by the tech billionaires though – you’d think their businesses would make them keen to have reliable power, but all of them seem to believe in wind farms and stupid solar thermal and PV generation.