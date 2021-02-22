“The ADF can’t defend Australia”

Jim Molan has a very troubling op-ed in The Australian today:
Australians need to come to a consensus about the nation we want to be and how we will sustain that in the face of real threat. We should have done this years ago, and our government has done more than any other, but the past year creates an urgency that demands action this year.
Our first step must be to align the objectives of all of our governments and their agencies toward creating sovereign Australia. To achieve this we must be secure, prosperous and cohesive.
‘Sovereign Australia’? Sounds like code for autarky and stupid economic policies.
we must be secure, prosperous and cohesive.
I believe the expression is, ‘No shit, Sherlock’. The problem being that the Australian government is simply not serious about being secure, prosperous and cohesive. Just simply not serious. It could do plenty to create security and prosperity by cutting taxes, cutting red tape, cutting green tape, using the Commonwealth Grants Commission to drive economic reform in the States, and so on. This last week for example, the Victorian government has wanted to add a state constitutional on fracking. That should be penalised at the Commonwealth Grants Commission. As should every other state decision to sabotage economic prosperity.
Similarly, the federal government, not only tolerates, but finances the ABC – a media organisation that has chosen to undermine any ‘cohesiveness’ and ‘unity’ that Australians might have. Identity politics is a poison to liberal democracy – a system of government that builds on individuals being equal citizens of the state, not warring tribes and sub-groupings within the state.
Molan then makes a whole bunch of excuses and then gets to the very scary bit.
The challenge is magnified when we look at the differences in federal and state government priorities. … Also, state governments’ thinking about disaster response really ends at terrorism, major accidents and natural disasters. That only two jurisdictions — Tasmania and the ACT — consider civil defence against military attack as a core function of the emergency services testifies to this.
Civil defence against military invasion? The ACT do this? All those shiny-bum bureaucrats are going to defend against military invasion? Well, I suppose, they’ll be good for something, but I’m not filled with confidence. Can you imagine, it’ll be a sharpened pencil charge instead of bayonets.
But that simply raises all sorts of other issues around the ADF. When we have a government that is more concerned about the wokefication of the ADF than weapon systems and fighting soldiers, we shouldn’t be surprised that the government wants to prep us for invasion and civilians having to do the fighting.
We have scale model armed forces. Good for the odd foray overseas as a very small part of a larger coalition of allies. That is all.
Sinc is right. To defend the country you need a strong economy which in turn depends on getting the red and green tape out of the way.
Civilian defence without guns?
And Molan reckons these are parsimonious times? Perhaps if our pollies had the slightest sign of fiscal conservatism…
But at least our armoured fighting vehicles will run on climate friendly energy in the future.
So where do I plug in my main battle tank to charge up over night?
This last week for example, the Victorian government has wanted to add a state constitutional on fracking. That should be penalised at the Commonwealth Grants Commission.
This would be a good idea.
You deliberately choose to lock up assets you dont get rewarded by having other states pay for it.
I’m keen on the Swiss model. Every household (not just the males) has a military style rifle at home with ammunition. Severe penalties for misuse (likely some upright citizen eliminates the problem). Depots and assembly areas scattered around.
Coast guard gets high speed boats which are armed and carry missiles. Swarming tactics work.
In addition to 30 Apache helos, about 1000 small fixed wing aircraft armed with laser guided 2.75 inch rockets, flown by aero club members with training.
Become porcupines.
pretty scatter-brained rant there Sinc.
Only ACT and Tas have something in their civil emergency services plans which mentions military attacks by foreign powers as a potential risk they need to respond to.
eg: Tas Legislation says:
Now, you are misinterpreting civil defense. It has nothing to do with armed conflict.
It is defined by the Geneva conventions. linky
They spend a fair amount of money on it, I believe.
Departments, committees, liaison between departments and departments and committees, property management, Aboriginal motif office fit-outs, inclusive letterheads, policing diversity quotas, a system of awards, symposiums, conferences, meetings, meetings to arrange symposiums and conferences, websites, cars and travel.
If anything happens (God forbid) they will be able to update their website to explain what a good job they are doing and tell people how to dig bunkers – although they do not have the authority to suspend requirements for planning and environmental approvals.
“The ADF can’t defend Australia”
No, but the ADF will defend transgenders. Priorities.
Don’t worry the Christopher Pyne Class nuclear retrofitted diesel subs will be in the water & operational circa 2050.
Nothing to fear!
Any invading army will be wrapped up in red and green tape in no time.
Sea landings – enough bureaucrats to girt the coast – we have around 1 public sector worker for every 20m of coastline!
Air attack – the ACT skywhale will scare them off.
China’s strategic plans have been in the public forum for decades and confirmed by subversion world-wide of various politicians, public servants, business moguls, universities etc. (Read “Stealth War” by Brigadier Spalding)
Then there is the development of China’s sea-side R&R centres for their military in INTERNATIONAL waters on the Spratly Islands, Mischief Reef, Subi Reef and Fiery Cross Reef etc.
What chance the Australian public has been distracted from obvious planned communist expansion by the alleged wickedness of a few of our troops in Afghanistan?
What chance those in government responsible for our national defence will now admit, and correct, horrific errors of judgment?
As I keep saying Feds keep GST, and pay for nothing outside sect 52. States get income taxing powers. With no federal sugar daddy to bail them out, states will be forced to live with their choices.
Who would bother invading Tasmania of the ACT? Arguably their greatest threat comes from the rest of Australia whose citizens (read taxpayers, an entirely different beast) they continually pillage and have done so for years.
Great commentary Sinc. I chortled out loud in my Canberra office when I read the part about the ACT taking civil defence seriously. Most people in the ACT would support an invasion of Australia if the invader promised to give Australia back to the indigenes.
This is the same government that outsources quarantine border control to the States (who botch it), who hands out academic grants to academics working in the interest of foreign powers, funds universities that will not teach Western Civilisation or produce almost any scholarship positively disposed to Australia as it is, who fund a national curriculum largely hostile to Australia and its history from 1788 onwards, who funds the ABC and SBS news, who fund economy destroying green policies that make us energy dependent on imports.
Spare me Jim. Your Government is no more serious than any other government has been. With Biden in the White House the American security guarantee is looking decidedly shakey. When China starts operating its new strategic city in Daru, about 10km from Australian territorial waters, will we suddenly need to worry about our Coral Sea Territories like Mellish Reef almost 800 km from the mainland or our most northerly unoccupied Island, Bramble Cay, which is about 60km to Daru and almost 800km to Cairns. Will China just occupy, build and claim the territory on behalf of PNG? China has form disputing coral atoll ownership and simply building military like bases on them.
Unfortunately Defence capability planning and building takes decades. Whilst China has been busily and aggressively building its blue water fleet we have been focussed on transgender issues and ordering submarines to be delivered in 30 years. We needed to be focussed on this 10 to 20 years ago. Alas we are now behind the eight ball and need to spend more.
The enemy would only ” possibly ” consider using the shiny bum mob for bayonet practice . That may gain some time for the rest of them in the ACT to scurry for the bush . As for the rest of us, GOD only knows .
The root cause is left wing ideology, which is in full bloom in the ALP and Greens but has also infected the Liberal Party.
Left wing doctrine is based on international socialism, which is in turn based on Marxist revolution theory.
Accordingly being secure is out the window, because if people are secure they don’t want revolution. Prosperity is gone for the same reason, which is why the Left is so ambivalent about the pauperization of the country via their energy and environmental policies. And cohesive is out because a multipolar society is an unhappy society, with the aim of overturning the system.
The Left has been doing this forever. They loved the idea of the Soviets absorbing Australia, then the Chinese in Mao’s time and now the Chinese again. It’s a religion, one which has metastasized recently with the addition of climate looneyness.
If you truly wish to secure and prosperous Australia the answer is the Swiss model. Be a porcupine and welcome free market capitalism.
Civil defence doesn’t entail citizens in combat.
It’s the mitigation if damage to civilians & infrastructure.
If you think the government is bad wait til you see what the electorate thinks.
As for social cohesion, stop funding multikulti. for starters.
How about a missile corps ,with nuclear ICBMs , nuclear Tactical missiles , Russian type anti aircraft batteries ,extensive satelite surveillance ,and and anti sub missiles with big drone capabilities . Less reliance on manned aircraft and ships , how many missiles can you make for the price of a US made manned fighter .? How many missiles can you make for the price of one obsolete sub you will get in 60 or so years ?
Make Australia like an echidna a prickly object that can bite hard
Sound like I am extreme right wing trumpist populist anti globalist dont I? Quite proud to be onMAKE AUSTRALIA GREAT AGAIN .
Correct.
What about all the old paint splattered dented tradie utes they exchanged for the new gold and jet black 2021 Hillux with the cash they got from the COVID home improvement spend?
Retrofit with a 50 Caliber. Make it a feature at the Deni Ute Muster. Import Somalis from Queensland to teach them.
High speed jet skis on Lake Burley Griffin with surface to air missiles, tradie utes onshore with the Skyway spotting the enemy.
SHAKE in fear China.
I’ve been reading the Kirov series by John Schettler. Lots of naval and air combat in that one. He uses force on force software to game out the scenario’s. The take away is that lots of expensive missiles are necessary to penetrate a modern taskforce. The 200 LRASM’s we’ve ordered will be enough for 1 sortie. Check out the loadout on the Chinese type 055 destroyers to understand just how pathetic this number of offensive missiles are. I understand that our inventory of air to air missiles and guided bombs are equally anaemic. We’ll call on the Americans who will tell us that the factories will build armaments for their own ships and planes first. Everyone who isn’t stupid understands that a conflict with China is highly likely. One of the best ways to avoid conflict is to be a target hard enough to make any potential opponent think twice before starting anything.
The irony is that the ACT and Tasmanian governments would be the most ineffective of the states and territories at disaster response. The ACT just goes along with NSW, and nobody cares anyway. Tas isn’t much better.
And constitutionally, it isn’t their business concerning themselves with defence.
Meanwhile, Scotty from Marketing, still smarting from being unfairly attacked over the 19-20 bushfires, has figured if he gets the blame, and naturally predisposed to being a centralising megalomaniac, he might as well take over disaster response, so there is underway another federal takeover of state functions.
Which means the relatives of those useless ACT disaster responders will soon be in charge of disaster response nationwide. What could go wrong? (Rhetorical btw).
And constitutionally, it isn’t their business concerning themselves with defence.
Civil defence is a state responsibility and the states already have emergency services set up.
You certainly don’t want it being run from Canberra – you want the command structure to devolve from as local a centre as is possible.
What a stupid article.
It’s like thinking about how many lifeboats the Titanic should have after it’s hit the iceberg.
The commos have already invaded you great twat Jim.
We have no freedom here you fucking great spastic.
What is there to defend that has not already been taken?
what a masterwork of missdirection by Jimmy Molan
now the conversation is what can state and territory governments do to defend Australia?
next it will be local councils and good luck with the way they are going:
my son lives in Richmond, Melbourne – the 9 members of his local council
5 x Greens
2 x Socialists
2 x Independents
who have all committed to the Green New Deal
god help us, the federal government can barely keep the military going. the media (ABC inc.) have constantly attacked the military to the point they now struggle with recruitment and retention, hence all the wacky woke policies – trying to keep the boys and girls and others, happy you see
+1000,000
I don’t know what sort of general Molan was; Australian generals don’t have a great deal to manage, to be honest. I do know he has never impressed me much, intellectually speaking.
Good one, Sinc!
I do know he has never impressed me much, intellectually speaking.
Molan almost single hndedly got this government to do something about fuel security.
The solution they put in place – strategic reserves in Texas & Louisiana – may seem a bit of a joke but it’s better than what we had in palce previously, which was keeping our fingers crossed that our northern and western maritime supply routes would not be disrupted in a military conflict; in other words, “she’ll be right, mate”. With Molan & Hastie in this giovernment we can be thankful that at least someone is thinking seriously about national defence.
Excellent piece, Sinc.
The Liberals no longer care about prosperity, that’s true, but I don’t think anything substantive on the economics front is achievable in a country constituted as Australia is – not in 2021. Too many governments, too powerful a senate. And then there’s the population.
Probably a major reason the A.D.F. can’t defend Australia – I’ve posted the whole article.
The GG is of course a politician who got where he is by politicking. Great backstabber, great back slapper and everyone either loves him of fears him. He is at the pinnacle, top job, top money and magnificent pension. Witless, stupid and totally self centered. It is always about, and has always been about, HIM!
These sort of people amuse me, history is littered with useless, spineless lay-abouts who slime their way to the top and are invariably hated but fast forgotten.
The Roman Caesars in victory parades had a fool behind them mocking them now if only our MSM fools were not so totally biased.
It’s good to see MacGowan in WA appears to have fundamental understanding of spending for defence. re-Establishing manufacturing capability and give ourselves a chance.
We should double defence spending at least or not bother and actually abolish the ADF otherwise.
In the last few years there have been weeks when we have had zero operable blue water vessels. We’re an island continent for heaven’s sake.
Doubling spending would give an effectiveness many times over doubling troop numbers. You can math it out with nukes, better weapons and platforms, as well as greater strength.
The US won WWII because of their prodigious productivity.
In 1943, shipyards in the United States launched the equivalent of the prewar Imperial Japanese Navy….
Well at least we don’t have to worry about the Chinese dropping bombs on the People’s Republic of Danistan or Darwin. Not to mention the dairy farms in far NW Tasmania.
Right now overseas travel is essentially banned; taxation is at epidemic levels; the entire economy is subject to socialistic central control; free speech is under constant attack; we aren’t free to improve our own property as we see fit; and so on into untold thousands of restrictions created by bureaucrats who cannot be reasoned with. We aren’t even free to own adequate means of defence against those who may seek to harm us.
To talk of threats from some unstated foreign bogeyman in the midst of all this is classic political diversionary rhetoric. There is a threat we face right now – TO OUR FREEDOM – and it comes from big government forcing us down the road to serfdom.
Any ADF parade has become a parody of the woke handicap that now plagues Australia’s defence. The sight of a grossly overweight ‘servicewoman’ heroically struggling to get one thigh rasping past the other could only excite generals of the Chinese PLA.
Here is a top secret video of the shiny bums defending our freedoms …
https://tenor.com/view/monty-python-and-the-holy-grail-run-away-fight-gif-12275688
Can also see a good interview with him at Value Entertainment via YouTube.
Read “Stealth War” by Brigadier Spalding)
“vessels will not be available in quantity until beyond 2040 when technology will have moved on”
There must be maritime museums to which they could be donated.
I’m sure the women and trans-women in the ADF will be more than capable of defending Australia.
All zombies after being invaded by The parasitic brain as Prof Gad Saad explained .
Oy Jim – how “Sovereign” are we as a Nation when decades ago, our National Telco was forced to hand over the GSM mobile keys to the CIA?
Where were your “Signals Directorate” numpties then, eh?
Talk about “the mouse that roared” and absolute power.
Thump your rule book with as many brass medals as you like, but you’re a pissant on the world stage, bucko.
Apologies The Parasitic Mind that calls out the nonsense being promulgated in universities , the lack of common sense in SJWs, all post modernism ideas such as tgere are no truths
National Defense by Gary North:
In the modern world, the nation that comes closest to the biblical model is Switzerland. It does not have a centralized government that possesses significant authority. Is a decentralized nation politically, somewhat like the tribal system of Mosaic Israel. Men are expected to serve in the military, and they train every year in the basics of national defense. The standing army is tiny. It does not operate outside of the nation’s borders. There is widespread support for the military. The nation has not had to defend itself militarily since the invasion by France in 1798. The French departed in 1815 after the defeat of Napoleon. Ever since, Switzerland has maintained its neutrality and its independence.
The right not to be conscripted is a fundamental right, according to biblical law.
..the right not to be forced into the armed forces is a way for the public to veto the decision of the national government to go to war.
With respect to conscription, biblical law is clear. Men do have this right of refusal. If there were a war in which all of the men refused to fight, or most of the men refused to fight, then the nation deserves to lose the war. Those who are willing to fight have no legal claim on those who refuse to fight. But, at the same time, if they do fight, and they win, those who refused to fight are legitimately subject to retroactive social condemnation.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/20614.cfm
*Schadenboner material for the very model of the modern civil servant, Grigory M esq.
Coogee Legion Club had gay flag hanging off its balcony yesterday, so even the RSL’s now out of the closet.
Classical Greece
The Sacred Band of Thebes (Ancient Greek: Ἱερὸς Λόχος, Hieròs Lókhos) was a troop of select soldiers, consisting of 150 pairs of male lovers which formed the elite force of the Theban army in the 4th century BC, ending Spartan domination.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacred_Band_of_Thebes
Molan doesn’t have the balls to say what the problem is. Neither does Hastie. Neither will this new bloke.
Oh, I’m sorry, I misunderstood. These blokes realise that they must work within the system, quietly suggesting that all is not well – you know, the way Churchill did before the second world war. You can’t have any influence if you are rejected as a pariah by your party confreres (and consoreres?). Just look at Craig Kelly. What good is he doing himself, er, I mean the party and the country as a whole? Blah, blah, blah.
Meanwhile, we are in the throes of Word War 1.10, with no prospects of victory for the plain meaning of words.
“The ADF can’t defend Australia”
No, but the ADF will defend transgenders. Priorities.
Didn’t that first-class wokester (or wanker; same thing, I guess), Lt-Gen David Morrison say something to the effect that “wars never solved anything”?
Problem is, it only takes one side to start a war, many countries never wanted a war, and needless to say, wars have ended many tyrannies and oppressions.
Aircraft Carriers Are Now Floating Coffins
https://www.garynorth.com/public/17390.cfm
Why would we need to worry about foreign invaders when our own governments (State and Federal) are openly hostile to us? They sold out to Globalists decades ago.
Der Führer making Couf Vax Presser announcements on the weekend, ‘Elf Minister, Hunt-the-c…, standing ably by.
Egg,
Drachinifel’s latest talk includes mention of the WW2 Aquila (Liner to Aircraft Carrier conversion). Makes a good point about the strategic worth of Italy having an aircraft carrier
https://youtu.be/VsdUg2nPnU0?t=2199
Gottliebsen is a fucking moron on defense matters, especially anything to do with the F-35.
Don’t worry.
If anyone invaded Australia, those in the Canberra bubble would ensure their lives wouldn’t change.
At the same time running ads saying “We’re all in this together”.
Vital in the Mediterranean, I thought.
Would now be recycled to help da Rona cause?
Stop importing Chicoms
Stop importing M*sl*ms
Stop relying on Chicom products
Stop persecuting combat soldiers
Stop recruiting females / trannies for the ADF
Stop buying shit equipment
Stop making electricity dearer
Start using our cheap energy
Start manufacturing our own stuff
Start recruiting men for the ADF
It’s not that hard Jim. You pillock.
Lol, thanks Sinc, made my day. The assumption is, of course, that the opposing military can’t shoot straight, similar to the fact that our Gov’t and its employees can’t shoot straight either. Paint ball or marbles anyone ?
Why would the ADF want to defend Australia when it’s priority is now providing a warm and fuzzy workplace for women, minorities, LGBQ+ etc. Not long now and they will be promoting the point that female infantry can work flexi hours from home whilst the army provides day care for their kids.
In the Falklands war the British were terrified because the Argentines had about 30 first generation Exocet missiles that could sink the British Aircraft carrier – which would mean the war was over and Britain would have lost.
It seemed obvious to me then that Australia should have a massive missile defense system that would blow any invading force out of the water. It amazes me that we don’t have such a missile defence, and as the submarine force seems to be a joke, it should be the first priority of the defense dept to get an indigenous missile program up and running with mobile missile launchers right around the coast. Together with drone technology they could be developed relatively quickly and provide a rock solid defence.
Possibly two years ago, the recruiting campaign was “My Army allows me all the time I want with my children.”
Back in the old days – the “Legion Du Papa” – it was considered an achievement to be dropped from a deployment because your wife was giving birth…
Especially now with the Chinese Communist Party’s bought and paid for stooge in the White House. The ANZUS treaty is no longer worth the paper it is written on.
Possibly two years ago, the recruiting campaign was “My Army allows me all the time I want with my children.”
Still active on telly as of about 3-4 months ago. Character used in the advert was Military Police…
To be serious about war a nation needs skilled engineers, manufacturing complexes, a healthy economy with no debt and the desire to win. Australia has little of any of those things, we import nearly all complex goods over vulnerable Zealanes, few engineers, machinists etc, a young generation of addled minds and bodies and massive debt. We couldn’t hold out for a week without the yanks.
“The maximum task for minimum minds..”
Lord, just make it stop.
Here’s a current example of how civil society works in today’s Australia:
1) Religious group wants to develop a site, puts in a DA, Council considers then rejects the DA
2) Religious group goes to NSW Land & Environment Court to appeal against the rejection
3) NSW LEC dismisses the appeal
4) Council Mayor applauds the NSW LEC decision, calling it a win for residents
5) Religious group starts online petition to sack the “racist mayor”
(have a look at the reasons! including “Further he has gone to 2GB radio to complain that he couldn’t get a bacon egg roll at a Bankstown sports carnival and implied that it’s un Australian.” wtf)
And that folks is how you build unity, inclusion and tolerance. Incentivise each identity group to expect things their way, any opposition or disagreement is institutionalised as wrongthink and enforced as such by ADB, HRC, Corporates and the nomenklatura, etc.
The Australian Government and their enablers have excelled in one area, that is making sure that we’re fighting amongst ourselves first, for them it’s the minimum effort way to implement OzSoc.
LOL.
Unless, of course, you didn’t mean crafting lots of woomeras.
In which case, no.
They’d burn through billions without putting a single bird on the rail.
If and when our government changes re an election, I’m sure the new Labor Green government make sure any future military activity will only be taken after all climate change concerns are taken into account; and only after the ADF has been fully de-carbonized and meets net-zero carbon emissions. Net-zero carbon emission, can’t help thinking, does that qualify as an oxymoron?
With what. Bolt action .22s and calibres lesser than .338 Lapua?
“You cannot invade mainland United States. There would be a rifle behind each blade of grass.”
(I know, I know; misattributed to Yamamoto, but a valid point nevertheless.)
Sinc – track down the Minister’s Transformation Strategy for a true understanding of how off the track we’ve become.
Then read her ‘keynote address’ to launch the turkey. Expect to both involuntarily cringe and vomit.
Take out Pheasant’s Nest and Mooney Mooney and it’s all over for Sydney, in four weeks they’ll be eating each other. You could send down another cruise boat the month before to tie up all the hospitals.
I’m probably fortunate, as a paid up member of the LDP, I’ll definitely be ‘on the list’ and one of the first taken out and shot in the first fortnight.
With it’s all the rage now, the new catch-cry of Net-Zero carbon emissions, and the all new Hydrogen powered everything, the Greens will probably think they can have a carbon net-zero war by chucking Hydrogen bombs at the enemy!
Here’s the Transformation Strategy, typical govt boilerplate:
https://www1.defence.gov.au/sites/default/files/2020-11/Defence-Transformation-Strategy.pdf
Pheasant’s Nest being bombed doesn’t preclude traffic flow to Southern Highlands on the main highway, then via the coast down along Illawarra Highway then up through Wilton or straight up to Sutherland.
Nor does taking out Mooney Money bridge mean there’s no other way into Sydney from the north or west.
But I agree that Australia has many vulnerabilities, multiplied by the emerging world scene, not to put too fine a point on it.
The groundwork and superstructure for our vulnerability case load (particularly the domestic white ant effect) has been worked on for about 60 years, with a few hiccups such as Labor being wiped out at elections quite a few times in that period. At the same time, media has become increasingly left-oriented, so nobody is keeping the bastards in our system honest (most of the time) since too many of the dishonest bastards are actually in the media.
Who will guard the Guardians, indeed?
The honest ones get cancelled.
I thought the Argies only had something like half a dozen or so exocets and there was an SIS sting behind the scenes in the arms market that stopped them acquiring more?
But yes, until we sort out our fifth columnists, what’s the point.