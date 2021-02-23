No comment

Posted on February 23, 2021 by Steve Kates

These are all of the comments I could pick up which were trying to comment on the fact that no comments now appear either on the Open Thread or any of the posts.

Hello … Hello … is there anybody around? Have we been cast adrift from the Failed States of America? Have…

Test

Looks like I’ve been given the boot. All comments are blocked at my end. Wonderful. Tried posting on another browser.…

Has there been some sort of bunfight with the comments turned off as a result? This morning I could read…

Don’t know why, but on behalf of the management I am sincerely apologetic. Also curious myself whether this can be posted.

UPDATE: It can, or at least I can see it. Hopefully help is on the way.

53 Responses to No comment

  1. Boambee John says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    Steve

    Also, I cannot access any comments by others.

  2. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    Computer modelling shows that the comments are hidden at the bottom of the database.
    You must know where to look.
    A degree in climate foolery allows one to see the comments.

  3. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    I don’t need to read my own posts, but Bob must be heartbroken.

  4. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    Time for some more ideologically sound Hamsters.

  5. Megan says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    The Case of the Vanishing Comments. Coming to a Catallaxy near you.

    The truth is out there,

  6. DrBeauGan says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:51 pm

    No comments here.

  7. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Hope springs eternal?

  8. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    If I post this and no one can read it, did it really happen?

    Please. Can we have a meaning of life thread?

  9. JMH says:
    February 23, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    WordPress stuffed. It’s been in death throes for days!

    I see people are posting but can’t read the comments.

  10. Cassie of Sydney says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Hello…hello…anyone there?

  11. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Blame me.
    Vikplod have hacked the site because of my lame jokes about Fuhrer Andrews’ festering hump.

    If we lance the hump, they might forgive us.

  12. covid ate my homework says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Is this the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning? The mentally ill rule, the sane and normal are confused, WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE!!!

  13. Mother Lode says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    I am speechless.

  14. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    The wonders of invisibility.

  15. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    The wonders of invisibility. No duplicate allowed.

  16. Helen says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:15 pm

    Thank the Lord. I thought I was banned or cancelled or something.

  17. Rohan says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    All comments have disappeared. Get your IT guy to check database links and plugins etc etc

  18. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    18th on 23rd.

  19. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    19th!

  20. Top Ender says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    Hang on…help is on its way

    Little River Band I think.

  21. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    20th!

  22. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    22nd!

  23. mem says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    Let’s try this:
    I am so glad that Joe Biden has saved America from that awful misogynist man Trump. And I am very grateful that Daniel Andrews shut down the state of Victoria and decimated small business and entrepreneurs in order that he might cover up his own inadequacies as a leader. Congratulations you cross eyed leftist pos!

  24. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    TE is 23rd?

  25. Albatross says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    I think this is the Long Covid I keep hearing about.

  26. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Don’t worry folks.
    It is just Chyner practising its electronic warfare.

  27. stackja says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Mem 25th?

  28. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    It’s the vax!

    the vax has killed the cat.

    I repeat:

    the vax has killed the cat.

  30. Motelier says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    I see nothing.

  31. Tailgunner1 says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    The Great Reset.
    Fk off
    The Plan failed?
    Plan B it is then.

  32. Wallace says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Can not see any comments….

  33. Steve trickler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Test….I wouldn’t know if this works because comments will not load and the post will not show at my end….Interesting. Gulag fun and games. Locked out.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDdfV4EPUKI

  34. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    I have read no comments that will change my opinion of the catallaxy support team!

  35. Wallace says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    Can’t see a bloody thing!
    Can’t see the Oz. All I get is ‘can not load … Try again’
    Only bit I get are the mind games!
    I think it might be the end of the world, as we know it…

  36. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    to all cats who can’t read the comments:
    I hear you, I see you, I believe you.

    Stimpy told me to say that.

  37. Knuckle Dragger says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    It’s happened!

    FAULTY!

  38. mundi says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:02 pm

    It would be a strange lonely world without the cat!

  39. Dr Faustus says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    Facebook reverses Australia news ban after government makes media code amendments

    The Cat falls silent.
    Morrison’s media code quid pro quo to Fuckerberg.
    By

  40. Tailgunner1 says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    I want it on the record.
    Trump fkn won.
    Bigly.
    Can’t believe the +”Rothschild’s” took my $$.
    They gonna pay for that.
    This time it’s personal,xunt

  41. Tailgunner1 says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    10 Days of Darkness.
    Awwww sheeeit!!!!
    See you on the other side, homies!
    😃
    Anne, get in here!

  42. Steve trickler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    As far as I know, this clip is probably not being seen by anyone at the CAT.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCfVFxRsKQc

  43. Tailgunner1 says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:16 pm

    FIGHT, you bastards, Fight+!!!!
    We never surrender

  44. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:16 pm

    Comments do not appear for any thread from The Naif Went In* posted on 9:15 pm, 12 February 2021 by currencylad.

  45. PK says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    No comments allowed here either, Have you been Zucked?

  46. bespoke says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    1st 😎

  47. bespoke says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    Hay I can see all the comment. I must be special.

  48. duncanm says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    47 responses but nobody home..

  49. Win says:
    February 23, 2021 at 8:55 pm

    There be weeping and awailing because the evening entertainment has been hacked.

  50. Mark A says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    Hmmm, I can see commenters listed, but no actual comments.
    Never mind back to work.

  51. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:09 pm

    Schrödinger’s comment?

  52. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:09 pm

    Has there been some sort of bunfight with the comments turned off as a result?

    Comments are being counted, but don’t appear to be “approved” on recent postings.

  53. maree says:
    February 24, 2021 at 1:57 am

    Time for a look at your server. Someone is playing silly buggers.

