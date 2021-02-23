We are experiencing difficulty …

Posted on February 23, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

As many now realise the Cat is misbehaving.

Even as we speak – or not actually – our dedicated team of experts are rounding up virgins to sacrifice to the volcano gods, who will then intercede on our behalf with the computer gods …

Failing all of that, we do accept Bitcoin.

 

40 Responses to We are experiencing difficulty …

  1. Rorschach says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    Failing all of that, we do accept Bitcoin

    Maybe some Doge for the Cat?

  2. Leigh Lowe says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    It was foretold that I would wreck this blog.
    And so it came to pass …

  3. MatrixTransform says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    so how am I gonna hang shit on the Numpties?

    kill joys

    moar ferrets!!

  4. Megan says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    The ‘Woomba Weasel – his part in our downfall.

  5. Gab says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Invisible comments! Should happen more often 😀

  6. Steve trickler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    Gulag are playing games.

  7. Runnybum says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    Any chance you can sacrifice biggles?

  8. Nick says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    I nominate CL for the virgin sacrifice

  9. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    The gods are not listening. Try pouring a few bottles of Four X into the sea as a libation if in Qld. That sometimes works. You may use double quantities of Vic Bitter in Victoria if you also want them to destroy the powers of Dan Andrews. Tooheys New in NSW and Boags in Tasmania will work in those waters. It’s something to do with the Pacific Oscillation Index and those cloud formations. Volcanos obviously come into it somewhere. No virgins needed.

    Glad to be of help. Hairy says this computing advice is better than my usual folklore, especially if Sinclair and friends drink the libations instead.

  10. feelthebern says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    The newest crypto is Dingo Dollars.

  11. feelthebern says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    Blind posting
    How exciting
    Imagine what’s being said over at the Big Website(s)

  12. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Try straightening the cables.
    It it easier for the 1 bits to get around the corners.

  13. Dot says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    We are experiencing difficulty …

    So are others, even those in higher office.

    The only way to spare more pain and more loss, the only way, is Mel Stone’s No Longer Marker National Mourning.

  14. feelthebern says:
    February 23, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    Dot, CAN.
    Big dog !

  15. Scott Osmond says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    Good luck finding a virgin in these enlightened times. Especially with the groper in chief in the whitehouse.

  16. MatrixTransform says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:18 pm

    you guys must be having trouble finding a virgin

  17. incoherent rambler says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:18 pm

    I have rounded up a few virgins.

    I found something else to do with them!

  18. duncanm says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:26 pm

    send pics.

  19. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:32 pm

    Several hours ago ago, I was able to view comments on posts before 2pm on 12 February, but now I can no longer view comments on posts after 11 pm on 5 February.

  20. Knuckle Dragger says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    This calls for a planned booing.

  21. feelthebern says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:44 pm

    Blind posting.
    I love it.

  22. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:48 pm

    As of 10:40 pm only one comment of 36 remains on Alan Moran’s post “Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out” (Posted on 7:24 pm, February 4, 2021)

    36 Responses to Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out
    NoFixedAddress
    #3747029, posted on February 4, 2021 at 7:30 pm
    But Lithium batteries will fix it.

    Earlier postings had comments unaffected at that time.
    It seems posts are having their comments progressively removed.

  23. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 10:58 pm

    That one comment which remained on “Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out” (Posted on 7:24 pm, February 4, 2021 by Alan Moran), has now disappeared, as have all comments on the two immediately earlier posts.
    Looks like a deliberate unauthorised use of WordPress controls.

  25. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 11:24 pm

    Latest post to have all comments disappear:
    Black man told – Posted on 12:46 am, February 3, 2021 by currencylad

  26. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    Just lost comments on post: Out of control fake news flagship, Four Corners, does it again
    Posted on 10:01 am, February 2, 2021 by currencylad

  27. Michael says:
    February 23, 2021 at 11:46 pm

    Do not rule out a cyber attack. Your enemies have zero scruples.

  28. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    Comments now gone on all February posts.

  29. Leo G says:
    February 23, 2021 at 11:53 pm

    Comments now progressively disappearing from David Bidstrup guest post “Finding needles in haystacks”.
    (Posted on 9:35 pm, January 30, 2021 by Rafe Champion)

  30. Arky says:
    February 23, 2021 at 11:57 pm

    Figure it out Davidson.

  31. Steve trickler says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:05 am

    Blackout!

  32. RobK says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:10 am

    The hamsters have done a runner .

  33. Steve trickler says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:12 am

    Wankers are in play.

  34. Steve trickler says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:41 am

    WordPress is now a Gulag.

  35. Steve trickler says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:47 am

    WordPress is now in the Gulag.

  36. Steve trickler says:
    February 24, 2021 at 12:58 am

    Get off gulag and take the knowledge bass with you.

  37. tombell says:
    February 24, 2021 at 1:08 am

    good luck to the virgins!!!!! never actually met one lol.

  38. Steve trickler says:
    February 24, 2021 at 1:30 am

    Hey Sinc!

    All the best. Thankyou!

  39. maree says:
    February 24, 2021 at 1:51 am

    Difficulty also with Oz and other News sites. Only since that bastard industrial psychopath Zuckerberg threw a hissy fit.

  40. maree says:
    February 24, 2021 at 1:55 am

    This is ridiculous,. Are IT oligarchs having a collective hissy fit.?

