As many now realise the Cat is misbehaving.
Even as we speak – or not actually – our dedicated team of experts are rounding up virgins to sacrifice to the volcano gods, who will then intercede on our behalf with the computer gods …
Failing all of that, we do accept Bitcoin.
Maybe some Doge for the Cat?
It was foretold that I would wreck this blog.
And so it came to pass …
so how am I gonna hang shit on the Numpties?
kill joys
moar ferrets!!
The ‘Woomba Weasel – his part in our downfall.
Invisible comments! Should happen more often 😀
Gulag are playing games.
Any chance you can sacrifice biggles?
I nominate CL for the virgin sacrifice
The gods are not listening. Try pouring a few bottles of Four X into the sea as a libation if in Qld. That sometimes works. You may use double quantities of Vic Bitter in Victoria if you also want them to destroy the powers of Dan Andrews. Tooheys New in NSW and Boags in Tasmania will work in those waters. It’s something to do with the Pacific Oscillation Index and those cloud formations. Volcanos obviously come into it somewhere. No virgins needed.
Glad to be of help. Hairy says this computing advice is better than my usual folklore, especially if Sinclair and friends drink the libations instead.
The newest crypto is Dingo Dollars.
Blind posting
How exciting
Imagine what’s being said over at the Big Website(s)
Try straightening the cables.
It it easier for the 1 bits to get around the corners.
We are experiencing difficulty …
So are others, even those in higher office.
Dot, CAN.
Big dog !
Good luck finding a virgin in these enlightened times. Especially with the groper in chief in the whitehouse.
you guys must be having trouble finding a virgin
I have rounded up a few virgins.
I found something else to do with them!
send pics.
Several hours ago ago, I was able to view comments on posts before 2pm on 12 February, but now I can no longer view comments on posts after 11 pm on 5 February.
This calls for a planned booing.
Blind posting.
I love it.
As of 10:40 pm only one comment of 36 remains on Alan Moran’s post “Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out” (Posted on 7:24 pm, February 4, 2021)
Earlier postings had comments unaffected at that time.
It seems posts are having their comments progressively removed.
That one comment which remained on “Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out” (Posted on 7:24 pm, February 4, 2021 by Alan Moran), has now disappeared, as have all comments on the two immediately earlier posts.
Looks like a deliberate unauthorised use of WordPress controls.
Fortunate son ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98k2DlQ9PMY
Latest post to have all comments disappear:
Black man told – Posted on 12:46 am, February 3, 2021 by currencylad
Just lost comments on post: Out of control fake news flagship, Four Corners, does it again
Posted on 10:01 am, February 2, 2021 by currencylad
Do not rule out a cyber attack. Your enemies have zero scruples.
Comments now gone on all February posts.
Comments now progressively disappearing from David Bidstrup guest post “Finding needles in haystacks”.
(Posted on 9:35 pm, January 30, 2021 by Rafe Champion)
Figure it out Davidson.
Blackout!
The hamsters have done a runner .
Wankers are in play.
WordPress is now a Gulag.
WordPress is now in the Gulag.
Get off gulag and take the knowledge bass with you.
good luck to the virgins!!!!! never actually met one lol.
Hey Sinc!
All the best. Thankyou!
Difficulty also with Oz and other News sites. Only since that bastard industrial psychopath Zuckerberg threw a hissy fit.
This is ridiculous,. Are IT oligarchs having a collective hissy fit.?