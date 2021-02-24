“A coup situation, a police state situation”

Left-of-centre feminist Naomi Wolf walks away from the lunatic fascists now running the Democrat Party:
-
Naomi Wolf…John Pilger…cats and dogs living together! Mass hysteria!
When you’ve lost Naomi Wolf …
It is really strange to find people like Naomi Wolf saying things I agree with.
Must be scarier for her. What I am seeing is consistent with my take on the world – the the progressives are the tyrannical ones. For her this would be a rude awakening.
Sheep comes to the party, as usual, several years too late.
Foxtrot
Yes but what is really saddening is that dills like Wolf are only now just waking up to the fact. Bit slow, eh?
Surrounded by insanity.
The lock downs are still happening in Europe and England and in the more left wing states of the US. They will probably happen here in winter again. We still cannot leave the country and masks and all the socialist distancing bullshit is still with us.
So tell me where I am wrong, please……
There is a vaccine available now, so those scared of the virus can stay home until they get it if that is their wish, but there is now no excuse to not open everything up, including international travel immediately. There never has been an excuse that warrants any of this anyway, but at this point we need to observe now, that the fear and excuse of covid used by tyrants no longer exists.
Somebody said yesterday, “imagine the outrage if a plane load of un-vaccinated people flew in from China”
To me this is insanity, is it to you?
If the population scared of covid is vaccinated against it, why would they give a shit who flies in with it?
There is now no worldly excuse for not immediately opening up the entire world and that includes “un-vaccinated for covid” international travel. Fear covid? Get a vaccination.
That it is not happening proves this never has been about a virus, but the globalist elite commos taking over by force. Klaus and his Devos/WEF/UN mates.
A coup d’etat.
Sadly, most American liberals (including members of my own family) won’t have seen that Naomi Wolf segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight as they won’t watch Fox News for religious reasons. What they will get is a sliming of Wolf via CNN and the MSM for appearing on Carlson’s show.
MSM fake news is now wall -in-wall in every American household, except for the tiny minority that watch Carlson and Fox — a broken down shadow of the network it was four months ago, its ratings decimated because it abandoned Trump voters.