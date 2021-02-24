Fauci: Where do you think YOU’RE going? Oh no you’re not

Get ready, folks. In very short order Australian officials will be telling you the same thing.
Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.”
These are the words of a power-mad lunatic.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 23, 2021
And in reply:
“F you asshole”
By April it will be necessary to wear 38 masks simultaneously.
Fauci will have told us this is essential.
You heard it here 1st.
This little man is the personification of all this bullshit.
Not one of them have ever called him out, even though he must have some sort of dementia.
Like local ‘Elf pissant, Grigs, his schadenboner probably hasn’t subsided since Feb. 2020.
Years ago he was not very impressed by the behavior of gays in gays bars and their haunts, saying their behaviour was the reason for the spread of HIV, I like to see him run that past the gays and lezzos brigade these days.
So if I can’t travel or otherwise do normal things and I’m in the low risk category, why would I get vaccinated?
What about this bit…
“You yourself, what you can do when you are together with another person, we are looking at that, and we are going to try and find out very quickly what recommendations could be made about what people do”.
Is there a suggestion there they are going to try intrude on what two consenting people might do ‘behind closed doors’ so to speak?
Lizzie, get in here.
Power-mad lunatics like Fauci deserve to be strung up.
Otherwise we’ll stuck with this mad totalitarian idiocy (in response to any number of future imaginary hobgoblins) for the remainder of our lives. I for one, don’t want to live like this. Enough.
What about big camps in far north Alaska for the covideers to live in so they dont have contact with the infected deplorabes who want to live life like it was before the chinese bio war attack it would be pristine and disease free in far north Alaska ,and we wouldnt have to listen to their lies . One camp could have a street calle Wall street where the hedge fund thieves coukd live in their tents . The soros fortune could be used to pay for the move .
Are you feeling me yet?
Arky: “The vaccine won’t do shit”.
..
Don’t do it Spurgeon. None of us want to clean up after a monkfish that has committed seppuku.
Not unless there is a grill handy.
But Orange Man is a fascist, according to the Kimmies of this world.
Whoever posted this didn’t listen. Fauci is talking about viral load TODAY and the asymptomatic infection uncertainty. Australian viral load is nothing like the US because Trump promoted activity that promoted infection. That didn’t happen here.
This post is just another attempt to promote fake news.
As well as the graph and cartoon at another ian’s link, there is also a brilliant and extensive destruction of covid science. All anti-hysteria logic in one place with thorough supporting evidence.
(The Real Science of Covid – Lockdown Sceptics)
They’ve tasted power. Like any addict they won’t stop until they are made to.
The science says the wicked fairy has escaped from the mirror and has turned your breath poisonous. Good people will die when you breathe on them.
Old Clinton lover turd.
Fake virus, fake vaccine, real communism.
With extra social justice.
Clown World is here now.
Only one way out.
Did Jaques add a 1 to my screen name?
Outrageous
These will come in very handy for VikPol assets once they get more discrete.
8 masks, 7 vaccines, 1 globalist passport.
Until Coof22 hits…
Ongoing restrictions here mightn’t be quite that crazy, but the “tradeoff” is likely to be check-in apps just about everywhere – which will make the surveillance state control freaks, and the hackers, very, very happy (as NSW has recently discovered).
Are they talking about the same man here?
🙂
Fauci is the ultimate con man.
Making it up as he goes along.
Follow the money trail and the usual suspects will be the beneficiaries.
I’m not convinced that this you beaut, untested vaccine actually does anything to stop people acquiring the virus.
The smart ones should adopt a wait and see attitude.
Wow. I just read more than 20 comments here and posted a reply too, and now I can only see the first two comments.
Who cares what Fauci says?
Grigs just can’t leave his schadenboner alone.
What will Mother say?
“Faucet” turned on by the Democrats.
Biden HHS Nominee Defended Subjecting Kids to Chemical Castration
filthy creature
Fauci’s lost the plot. If everybody’s vaccinated, who the hell cares how much virus is in my snot?
C U Next Tuesday.
A thread of folk who will no doubt run crying to the medicos in the event they are infected. I’d imagine medicos will send them to a plumber or a Trump golf pro.
a medical expert boot stomping on human face forever
“Seriously people – get vaccinated.
The government has already tagged you through the chemicals they put in the water and spread through chemtrails.”
-Sinclair Davidson Liberty Quote
Delusional.
There is a vaccine.
People can be vaccinated.
Try to comprehend what this means.
He is talking about what vaccinated people will still have to do.
As I have always said, and it seems Arky has too, this vaccine will not free you. It’s communist control, and they just keep lying, they keep talking, but you don’t get released.
It’s called tyranny.
Kim the Sheep lives in terror of the Coof.
Stay under your bed.
This be a land of wolves now.
I’d imagine medicos will send them to a plumber or a Trump golf pro.
you need help
Get the vaccine if you are concerned about it.
How will I know if I haven’t had it already, seeing over 80% of people are asymptomatic (dodgy commo tests) and that over 99.7% of those who get it recover.
Only those dying of old age get reclassified with this commo joke virus and the utter front of them to call it dying “with” the virus, yet you still shit yourself, Kim.
Go and get yourself vaccinated and then get yourself fucked.
There is a vaccination available, in Australia, lock yourself in your home if you are scared of it, forever, or… until you get the vaccine and STFU.
Don’t you dare tell others that being against this tyranny is not being responsible. It is irresponsible to comply with it. You’ll end up killing millions.
FFS, Stimpy, whatever you’re taking, it isn’t the hair regrowth cream you think it is.
That’s positively phallic.
Methinks Fauci is overcompensating.
Kim, if you don’t like it here, why are you still here, you pretentious, sanctimonious, opinionated lefty?
I am sure you will be missed!
LOL
The dividing of America that’s been a work in progress for at least the past ten years assures that there can be no united front from the people against this descent into tyranny.
Grigs projecting again.
Are younger skinsuits more pliable and desirable?
Asking for a friend.
This guy is a complete fraud. He has been caught out Grubering quite a few times.
Here in Newie we live free and uninfected. Ask Bruce. We are a place like Darwin, far enough from public serpents that we get to make our own decisions as much as possible in an over-regulated life.
Kim, you’re not Kim from Kath & Kim by any chance?
Jeez, you sound like her.
Fauci, the man who says masks are useless, then changes his mind and says that two are better than one. Don’t worry about hypercapnia, hypoxemia, hypoxia and anxiety being the cause of cortisol coursing through a person’s body and suppressing the immune system.
Fauci was insisting that the elderly and sick people need to wear masks more urgently than healthier people.
Now he is being exposed as a fraudster, because his “settled science” that needs to be trusted is nothing but a scam. 5 Times Anthony Fauci Proved He ‘Understands Science’ As A Tool To Lie To Americans Follow the money and Fauci is all in.
In Moderation???
If that gets canned The Cat has lost its taste for sarcastic
Freedom is for the elites. Not for proles!
In our neck of Newie ( Bruce probably lives nearby), we are not attracted to orders from on high. Surf is free, here, and the kids are finally back at work in Pilbara now that McDuck has opened the border from here in the East.
Let’s hope we all can get back to life without Danistan.
Kim, my beloved wife and I have caught the damned bug TWICE. She works in a nursing home, so the risk of catching it is part and parcel of daily life. I’m also supposed to be a high risk due to asthma.
It’s literally a fucking nothingburger, you shit-faced leftist trollop. It’ll be the worst flu you’ve caught, but guess what, a few days later you’re fucking fine. Now stop licking boots whilst forcing us to listen to your gobshite.
A lot of people will find irresistible the logic that you make sacrifices for ‘the greater good’.
The idea of ‘they are asking more than I am prepared to give’ looks selfish to the less alert.
But this is an argument for removing freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of choice, and lately even freedom of belief.
And all is accepted by worthless drones in politics and government who see personal advantage next week but not social cost for the next century.
Dusty, GYGT!