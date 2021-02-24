Kevni The Muss

Tanya Plibersek slams Scott Morrison for being mean to Britanny Higgins:
They have really let her down. No one should be made to feel like that … it’s appalling.”
Tanya Plibersek defends Kevin Rudd for abusing a female flight attendant:
He’s a great person. He is very hard working. He’s very dedicated to his job. The reports suggested that he was unhappy that the meal he’d ordered wasn’t there.”
‘Let her down’
How exactly?
Drug pimp’s moll attacks PM.
News at 11.
Political hypocrisy has worn me out. Can these people just go away and leave us be?
The pile-on politicisation of this affair now has overshadowed the allegation itself. Finding an angle with which to blame the sitting Government is now more important than any concerns for the apparent victim (and her growing posse of fellow victims with big thirsts).
Bahahaha, the hypocrisy. How exactly has the PM let her down?
“her growing posse of fellow victims”
Wonderful the smell of money.
Political hypocrisy has worn me out. Can these people just go away and leave us be?
No because they are psychopaths, narcissists and grifters. They want to control you and they want your money. Democracy is broken thanks to the emergence of a political class.
What about Bill Shorten and the pieman!
Are Labor cads taking note of the list of trollops?
I’m sure Plibbers is not intentionally being a hypocrite. Isn’t hypocrisy something we as a society abhor? I’m right, aren’t I? It can’t be a case of side over principle. It just can’t.
Do I need a sarc tag about now?
Who hasn’t blown up over some of the slop served on aeroplanes?
miltonf, democracy is not quite broken yet, but it is badly damaged, especially by my former profession in MSM. Shame on many of my former colleagues for failing to hold snakes to account.
There has never been a safer time to go on a Young Labor camp.
The food on 34 Sqn aircraft used to be quite good – KRudd was having a tantrum because he wanted a special, meatfree, meal.
Missy Missy, uninvolved and pure r00tee (evidently, allegedly) and young Master Randy, now a voluntary loony bin patient, are both mid-twenties adolescent dimwits – the future of their party/ies.
They are both a waste of time and effort and in no way a matter for the Prime Minister (beyond sacking War Minister Lindee Chubby Chubster for going missing today, claiming vapours inducing obesity or something).
Why the useless Liberals have not attacked Blubbersac viciously, savagely, ruthlessly during the past decade or so is a mystery – gutless bar stewards.
Egg you’ve done it again!
From now on it is clear that any victim of sexual abuse in Parliament House must make a report to police whether they want to or not. If they fail to do so the appropriate Minister must report the matter to police. If the victim fails to pursue the case they should be charged with hindering police investigation.
Likewise the relevant Minister, full Cabinet and PM and their full staff must be briefed. All should be taken to the scene of the crime to offer their suggestions and directions to police investigators. They should receive copies of statements or video footage of all the victims statements and be accountable for any discrepancies. PM etc to be full briefed about contents of all discussions victim may have with counsellors etc. During any subsequent trial the relevant Minister and PM must attend to show moral support.
Just kidding !
It is disgusting how this case is being politicised.
The culprit is a grub who deserves to go to jail if the allegations are true. However the victim has chosen to air her story via the press before she formally had case proceed. If she had pressed ahead at the time she had a decent case and a subsequent victim would not have been offended against.
Meanwhile we have the laughable situation where Shorten is offering opinions about the case.
Hope you are right maree. The last five years have been an extraordinary revelation thanks to DJT, someone who actually wanted the help the working classes and minorities. So many have outed themselves. At least we know now what we are up against. Best quote of that era- Fraudenberg calling DJT a ‘dropkick’.
H B Bear says at 7:52 pm:
I dunno – never? – if I wanted a fine feed I’d ring Rockpool or Florentinos, not Webjet or Flight Centre.
Mark Latham of course is the ultimate career politician- protege of Whitlam, Mayor of Liverpool, Federal MP, NSW MLC but he’s a champion of everyman and still lives in the southwest. Goes to show not of career politicians are bad. Most of them seem to be though.
You wouldnt have all this nonsense egocrap if we abolished career politicians 1 senate term or two house of reps terms in one lifetime ,6 years max .with no pension or perks . We mighr get sometalent in government then .
C’mon Man,
He got the WRONG meal!
Seriously!
***It is disgusting how this case is being politicised.
The culprit is a grub who deserves to go to jail if the allegations are true. However the victim has chosen to air her story via the press before she formally had case proceed.***
There’s no case to be “politicised”.
Reynolds had a problem, instead of calling in the cops and holding a presser, she proceeded in an underhanded manner, now she’s having a rest in hossy and is incommunicado.
According to Brittany, Scotty is also briefing against her.
The Australian is trying to help Reynolds by claiming the meeting where Brittany disclosed what had happened was over “The Security Breach”, which is apparently Vewwy Vewwy Sewious business on Planet Rupert.
It doesn’t pass the sniff test.
The Security Guards that let them in weren’t disciplined, they blew the whistle.
When Brittany refused to go quietly, Reynolds and Cash victimised her.