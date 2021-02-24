Which Labor figures are being protected by the ABC this time?

BELLING the cat she let out of a bag that should still be on her head, unashamed anti-Pell fabulist and 7-nil High Court loser Louise Milligan has casually revealed that she knows of Labor men in Canberra accused of sexual misconduct but won’t say who they are. The ABC roundsman for anything naughty that can be connected to Catholics and Liberals, Milligan barged bossily into the Brittany Higgins Panic yesterday like Hyacinth Bucket crashing a tupperware party. She also answered a possible trivial pursuit head-scratcher; to wit: what is the collective noun for female Labor staffers?

The alleged perpetrators are not confined to the Coalition side of the chamber — although in my experience speaking to dozens of politicians and staffers from across the chamber, I have heard far fewer complaints on the other side. The handful of Labor women who are also alleging privately to me that they have been victimised are also staying schtum. Their reasons include that they don’t want to damage their side’s chances at the next election.



As Sir Les Patterson might say, some are more of a handful than others. Are you with me? Seriously. Anyway, don’t hold your breath waiting for a Four Corners expose about Labor’s alleged lads. And you can’t blame the unforthcoming for not being quite sure how to see a reporter who once gave a Pell accuser jailed for bashing his girlfriend a national forum and a tenderly sympathetic hearing on 7.30.

There aren’t too many Britannys in Bamaga

If you’ve lost count, there are now four – that’s right, four – separate inquiries underway into the Higgins matter. By contrast, zero inquiries are looking into the child abuse and domestic violence crisis in remote Aboriginal communities.