Who’s this fellow O’Brien?

First there was this: ‘I will lead from the front’: Michael O’Brien says he’s right man for Victoria. This is what he specifically said. You tell me what he stands for.
“Every single day I get up, I’m determined to work for Victoria and to lead my party so that Victoria can do better,” he said.
“I was elected unopposed by my party after the last election because they know that, as a former treasurer, nobody is better placed to lead Victoria’s economic recovery … than me.
“I think Victorians need a better alternative … and that’s what I’m determined to offer.
“They do not want more of the same – more of the lockdowns, more of the waste. They want to see a better, brighter future, and that’s what the Liberal Party is going to be offering Victorians.”
Empty beyond vacuous. So this is where we have moved onto: ‘Borrowed time’: Liberals give O’Brien ultimatum for May leadership spill.
In what was seen as a significant intervention, opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier, a member of Mr O’Brien’s four-person leadership team, expressed frustration during last week’s party room meeting that opposition MPs were not effectively holding the Andrews government to account for its errors.
According to three sources present at the meeting, Ms Crozier implored colleagues to pursue the government with more vigour.
Not as if there is nothing to pursue Dan Andrews over: Victorian wages still hurting from lockdown. And it’s not just that Victoria has had the worst wages result across the country during the last twelve months. There is this as well, which no one knows anything about.
It came as Moody’s moved on Tuesday to change its rating on Victoria from the highest Aaa to Aa1, saying the double downgrade was sparked by a “marked erosion in Victoria’s governance of its public finances”, with the agency predicting the state’s debt – due to hit nearly $47 billion this year – would remain high until the end of the decade.
The Moody’s move had been widely expected since the other main ratings agency, S&P, downgraded Victoria in December and Treasurer Tim Pallas shrugged off the news, saying the government made no apology for borrowing heavily to cushion the state from the worst of the pandemic crisis.
That Government misdirected spending has been at the centre of the problem for years ought to be evident to anyone who has watched the Andrews government and has the slightest idea about what makes an economy prosper. Yet this is all they can say.
The Victorian Liberal opposition was on the attack on Wednesday over the Moody’s downgrade with Treasury spokeswoman Louise Staley saying decision was an indictment on the financial management of the Andrews government.
“This is a significant worry for Victoria moving into the future,” Ms Staley said.
“Moody’s specifically said we do not have the flexibility to deal with any future shocks.
“In other words the cupboard is bare.”
There is so much waste around, but my favourite is the billion dollar train station at the Shrine on St Kilda Road which will hardly ever be used by anyone, ever, other than on one day a year, and possibly not even then.
Problem is if they get rid of O’Brien they have nobody else that is any more effective. SFL.
I am at the stage that I would vote for my bantam rooster rather than vote for Andrews at the next election. What most Victorians want is some stability and confidence in planning their business, family and community life without intrusion from big boy bullies and bureaucrats. They have had the stuffing pulled out of them but are now getting angry. Andrews is gone. Someone with a cool head and a steady hand would be welcome.
Not quite in the billions but initial outlay of $15 mill on the Vic Pride Centre in 2016 and running expenses to kick in later guaranteed gay votes forever. If you’re O’Brien this sort of pork is hard to counter.
And then there’s the casino. Govt coffers in Victoria cannot do without it. Ray Finkelstein will find accordingly.
Tim Smith and Richard Riordan of Vic Libs seem to have fire in their belly, will go after Daniel Andrews and cut through with their everyday manner. Regularly see them on Sky.
Georgie Crozier when asked whether Libs would have the 5 day lockdown waffled and said we must keep people safe. Michael O’Brien is bland, not enough mongrel in him to lay a glove on Andrews illustrated by his motherhood statements above. He needs to go but who to replace him?
Andrews controls the media so how do the liberals get coverage . MSM just ignore them and give them little attention .
Agree Ceres but how do they get noticed ? Tim had a go and got pasted by the MSM. Richard has run a business and organised Covid action when ignored by Andrews in the country town that it broke out in the meat works.
“Tim Smith”
Tim Smith….is this the same Tim Smith who joined in the lynching of Bettina Arndt last year and called for her to be stripped of her Australia Day honour?
Tim Smith….is this the same Tim Smith who, late last year, when he was asked about Victoria’s sinister “Conversion law bill” and how he was going to vote, then scoffed and sneered at the idea that people might pray and then said that yes, he was going to vote for the bill?
Ah yes, that’s the same Tim Smith.
O’Brien has nothing to lose, the msm won’t cover him, he needs to pull some stunts to get his message out.
Uh-oh.
This is the rhetoric of another garden variety sociopath.
People who literally wake up in the morning and think of ways they can make a whole state better are nuts.
The popularity of fascist premiers has cowed pretty much all opposition leaders.
The dickhead in WA who is to the left of the Greens on CO2 emissions (no, really), reckons he will do whatever the Chief Health Officer recommends on Covid.
What is the point of the SFLs?
Same-same in WA. This will be the first time since 1976 that I haven’t voted SFL.
Fuck ’em.
Huh? Who has been cushioned?😒
Why, he and his comrades, of course!