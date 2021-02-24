Wind power failing in South Australia + the Doomsday Clock + visual delight

South Australia is billed as the wind-leading state with a quarter of the installed capacity of the NEM, the South Eastern Australian integrated grid (2.1GW of 8.1GW). Victoria has 2.9GW, NSW 1.9, Tasmania and Queensland 0.6 each.

Over the last ten days SA was importing power from Victoria at breakfast time every day apart from last Sunday. At dinnertime they were importing every day apart from last Sunday and Monday.

This is the dispatch summary at present, a bit after dinner, screen shots are not uploading to provide the picture an hour ago, will post if it is working tomorrow.

This is the current NemWatch widget picture.

THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK

Pan down the Doomsday Date on the right hand side and see what was supposed to happen by 2020. For example, a prediction in 2012

End of Australian snow’ by 2020.

From GriffthNews, quote: “Griffith’s Associate Professor Catherine Pickering has researched the effects of declining snow cover and hotter summers on the Australian Alps. […] ‘We’ve predicted by 2020 to lose something like 60% of the snow cover of the Australian Alps,’ she said. […] ‘In a few years the amount of water that ski resorts will need to make snow is going to exceed the amount of water that’s used by Canberra. And it looks like we are heading back towards dry conditions, so where will they get the water?'”.

