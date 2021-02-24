Wind power failing in South Australia + the Doomsday Clock + visual delight

South Australia is billed as the wind-leading state with a quarter of the installed capacity of the NEM, the South Eastern Australian integrated grid (2.1GW of 8.1GW). Victoria has 2.9GW, NSW 1.9, Tasmania and Queensland 0.6 each.
Over the last ten days SA was importing power from Victoria at breakfast time every day apart from last Sunday. At dinnertime they were importing every day apart from last Sunday and Monday.
This is the dispatch summary at present, a bit after dinner, screen shots are not uploading to provide the picture an hour ago, will post if it is working tomorrow.
This is the current NemWatch widget picture.
Pan down the Doomsday Date on the right hand side and see what was supposed to happen by 2020. For example, a prediction in 2012
A GREEN AND PLEASANT LAND
And they were exporting at those other times.
Trading is good – What’s your point?
Not necessarily exporting at other times. Check out the amount of wind they had in the middle of the day. For several hours they were under 5% of capacity and generating less than 100MW.
The point is they would have cold breakfst and dinner most days without power from somewhere else.
Have you ever heard about wind droughts?
Look at the NemWatch widget every evening and contemplate the amount of extra windmills required to convert the red, brown and black parts of the bars in all of the states into the green of wind power.
Hi Barry.
Do you like your fridge to stay cold 24/7 or would you be happy with your freezer thawing out any time there was a wind drought when the sun wasn’t shining (e.g. at night)?
Because if you like your fridge cold 24/7 you ought to be concerned about the idea of all jurisdictions on the grid going as heavily solar/wind as SA.
That’s the point.
End of Australian snow’ by 2020.
Who? Are the morons that “up vote” climate catastrophes? Are they happy about the catastrophe, or that someone has predicted the catastrophe?
Humans are/have gone nuts!
Englands Jerusalem, lovely song but I can’t see the poms getting their voices around it. You need to be able to sing. They have trouble with the short God Save the Queen.
Thanks for the “snow job” quote from 2012.
There is a slight fall in Snowy mountains snow over the last 60 years, but it’s far less than 60% over that entire time, let alone from 2012 to now.
See graphs for 1956-2016 here.
But look at each individual year’s falls, not at the pretty graphic at the top of the page that seems to show a big fall. The trouble with the way it is presented is that for the earlier years, all you can see are the years of big snowfall. The years with lousy snowfall, like 1954, 1959, 1969, 1973, 1982 or 1989 are all more or less completely hidden behind later years with better falls. If you look at the annual data below you see virtually no trend since 2001.
Note also here that 2019 was a very good snow year at Spencers’ Creek, with only slightly lower depth than 2000, the last “bumper” year. 2020 was admittedly pretty crap, but no worse than the earliest year in the record, 1954.
Pickering plays everyone for a fool.
She has spent her entire career publishing nonsense like this.
She gets paid for it. Gets money thrown at her.
Zero accountability.
For all her papers and academia, has not done a single thing of value to the real world.