Can LDP replace the Liberal Party?

Politically, Australia is facing the complete rout of the liberal concept since March 2020. Leaders from both major parties have brushed off human rights as even being relevant to Australia, such has been the betrayal of liberty.

On 10 September 2020 Dan Andrews defended the curfew in Melbourne (something which never formed part of any approved pandemic plan or public health policy and is in clear breach of all the laws of Australia and its international covenants), arguing that it is “not about human rights. It is about human life”.

It is not just the semi-socialist Labor Party that has no interest in human rights. The Liberal Party today does not represent liberty in its remotest form.

After I resigned in September 2020 to protest the Police State of Victoria, some people from the Liberal Party or closely associated with it connected with me. Unfortunately, it soon became clear that Scott Morrison was backing Dan Andrews’s totalitarian regime which meant that Michael O’Brien was not being given any oxygen in which to operate.

On 23 March 2020 Morrison said: “If Australians choose not to self-isolate, if Australians choose to not observe the medical advice of keeping the distance that we’ve recommended then, we’d obviously be forced to take very draconian measures in shutting down”. Morrison loves draconian measures – and has not stopped implementing them since March 2020. How can the poor O’Brien possibly fight Andrews? Morrison is effectively a Labor PM.

More broadly, most, if not all Liberal Party leaders today are committed to border closures and quarantines. They actively support the eradication strategy which is prohibited by section 5 of the Biosecurity Act. This eradication strategy underpins lockdowns, so they effectively support everything that Dan Andrews has done. And they support mandatory vaccines.

Together, the Labor and Liberal parties have shredded not just the Biosecurity Act but a large number of laws – and the Constitution itself. I have detailed these in my complaint to the International Criminal Court.

The most astonishing has been the gullibility (or sheer incompetence) of Australia’s courts that have allowed the precautionary principle, based on fictitious and bogus “models”, to be used to justify everything from inter-state borders to curfews. Everything goes in Australia, it seems. Anything that an incompetent bureaucrat or Minister cooks up in his febrile head can now be legitimately converted into an “order”. The courts are not concerned in any way with the total wipe-out of basic human rights. The government has to merely utter the mantra: “precautionary principle”, and the courts happily rubber stamp everything it does.

It is possible that politicians and judges are genuinely frightened out of their wits – but panic is a recipe for poor decision making. If they were panicked (or are) then they are unfit to hold their positions.

In the absence of competent leadership, the people of Australia remain frightened by this virus that is barely as bad as the Hong Kong flu and nowhere remotely in the league of the Spanish flu (a claim that political leaders, chief health officers and the media keep drilling into our heads). Even a year 6 student can work out that this virus is just a bit worse than a bad flu.

More worryingly, Australians don’t seem to know that they are actively following Xi Jinping’s lockdowns and quarantines. Never before Jinping were such measures conceived, let alone implemented, for a respiratory virus of this sort. All guidelines prior to April 2020 unanimously recommended an entirely different set of measures for such a virus – recommendations which only Sweden has followed this time around.

Anyway, the main point is that mainstream political liberalism is dead in Australia. In a genuine Liberal Party dissenting voices that ask challenging questions are encouraged to speak but today we have petty, scheming, self-seeking, poll-driven politicians without the slightest capacity to lead Australia, forcing out voices like Craig Kelly.

The space in the centre (or just to the right of it) is now vacant. We need a new party to replace the Liberal Party. This new party should also represent the conservative voice and take a politically cautious approach in the tradition of Edmund Burke.

While looking at the options on offer, I’ve identified the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as a potential candidate but there is a perception that LDP is inflexible and somewhat unconcerned about the average punter’s opinions.

Can the LDP move out of its corner of irrelevance and shift towards the centre?

Desperate times require desperate actions. The Labor and Liberal parties swear by focus groups. Maybe the LDP should start testing its policies in focus groups and tone down policy options that are not politically viable.

In my view it is simply not good enough for the LDP to aspire to the sporadic upper house seat. The party has an excellent core agenda and a strong grounding in good economics. It attracts high quality talent. If LDP can move a little left towards the centre it can become the party we need.

If LDP will commit to reshape itself, I might join it and also encourage hundreds if not thousands of young leaders – who are part of the #WEARECOMING movement – to join the transformed party.

Else it would hopefully at least play an active role in the coalition (Third Front) that I’m trying to organise. – Anyone interested in this concept may please write to me at [email protected] – BTW, for those interested, my talk at the recent Freedom Rally in Melbourne.