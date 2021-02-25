Democrats want mentally erratic Biden to hand in his licence

Nearly three dozen House Democrats on Monday called on Biden to relinquish his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons, in the latest appeal to reform the command-and-control structure so that no single person can initiate a nuclear war https://t.co/AOIHaYf1b4 pic.twitter.com/OSKJ64d3cW
— POLITICO (@politico) February 23, 2021
No way. If he’s too incompetent to be the sole button presser, then impeach him.
That’s one Democrat motion I wouldn’t disagree with.
In the current circumstances at least.
They won’t impeach him – yet.
Like trying to get a drivers license off grandpa. Does anybody really think this dodderer is running the show? He probably struggles to get his legs right in his pants in the morning.
However meritorious the idea may be while Biden is in the Oval Office, it’s not a great idea in general. Anything which slows down a response to enemy aggression is just asking for trouble.
The problem is that he thinks the big red button is for calling the nurse.
More like the other Democrats want a piece of the action.
Well there are only about two hours of the day that he is awake. Maybe they just want America to have the option for the other 22 hours.
And in the two hours Joe is awake there is the danger he will think he is playing Super Mario again.
And I doubt that the system is quite so unsophisticated that Biden or any other President, or individual, actually gets his fingers anywhere near the actual “button”. As has been the case since the start of the Cold War, the prospect of mutually assured destruction has controlled trigger fingers in far more parlous times than these.
Great. Nuclear War by committee.
What could go wrong?
It is alternative universe over at the Twatter thread.
Someone making what passes for a point there on how dangerous it was over the last four years having that madman with the power.
Trump went out of his way to build relationships with NK and Russia and pull America out of interminable wars. He was standing up to China but not through threatening with the military but economics.
He was fostering peace between long time enemies, once again lowering tensions.
And this person believes that Trump would have been a little too eager to press the button.
What shape is the aging cold war arsenal in, anyway?
Now submarine and B1 bomber based?