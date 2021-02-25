Democrats want mentally erratic Biden to hand in his licence

Posted on February 25, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in American politics, War and peace. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Democrats want mentally erratic Biden to hand in his licence

  1. Bazinga says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:01 am

    No way. If he’s too incompetent to be the sole button presser, then impeach him.

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:01 am

    That’s one Democrat motion I wouldn’t disagree with.

    In the current circumstances at least.

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:02 am

    They won’t impeach him – yet.

  4. H B Bear says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:06 am

    Like trying to get a drivers license off grandpa. Does anybody really think this dodderer is running the show? He probably struggles to get his legs right in his pants in the morning.

  5. Tim Neilson says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:07 am

    However meritorious the idea may be while Biden is in the Oval Office, it’s not a great idea in general. Anything which slows down a response to enemy aggression is just asking for trouble.

  6. Struth says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:14 am

    The problem is that he thinks the big red button is for calling the nurse.

  7. MPH says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:18 am

    More like the other Democrats want a piece of the action.

  8. Mother Lode says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:19 am

    Well there are only about two hours of the day that he is awake. Maybe they just want America to have the option for the other 22 hours.

    And in the two hours Joe is awake there is the danger he will think he is playing Super Mario again.

  9. Mique says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:19 am

    And I doubt that the system is quite so unsophisticated that Biden or any other President, or individual, actually gets his fingers anywhere near the actual “button”. As has been the case since the start of the Cold War, the prospect of mutually assured destruction has controlled trigger fingers in far more parlous times than these.

  10. calli says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:22 am

    Great. Nuclear War by committee.

    What could go wrong?

  11. Mother Lode says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:24 am

    It is alternative universe over at the Twatter thread.

    Someone making what passes for a point there on how dangerous it was over the last four years having that madman with the power.

    Trump went out of his way to build relationships with NK and Russia and pull America out of interminable wars. He was standing up to China but not through threatening with the military but economics.

    He was fostering peace between long time enemies, once again lowering tensions.

    And this person believes that Trump would have been a little too eager to press the button.

  12. egg_ says:
    February 25, 2021 at 10:25 am

    What shape is the aging cold war arsenal in, anyway?

    Now submarine and B1 bomber based?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.