For almost everyone, coronavirus is also pretty safe stuff

The vaccine fiasco in Brisbane may, paradoxically, show just how safe vaccines are. If you can give four times the specified dose to people in their 80s and 90s and not cause a negative medical reaction in them, it’s pretty safe stuff.”

– China Flu scaredy-cat Greg Sheridan rushes to defend the vaccine economy berocca this morning against “crazy anti-vax sentiment,” “conspiracy madness,” “instinctive nutters,” “conspiracy tomfoolery” and believers in the “lizard illuminati.” He doesn’t mention psychologically normal adults unafraid of catching a cold.