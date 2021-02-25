For almost everyone, coronavirus is also pretty safe stuff

The vaccine fiasco in Brisbane may, paradoxically, show just how safe vaccines are. If you can give four times the specified dose to people in their 80s and 90s and not cause a negative medical reaction in them, it’s pretty safe stuff.”
– China Flu scaredy-cat Greg Sheridan rushes to defend the
vaccine economy berocca this morning against “crazy anti-vax sentiment,” “conspiracy madness,” “instinctive nutters,” “conspiracy tomfoolery” and believers in the “lizard illuminati.” He doesn’t mention psychologically normal adults unafraid of catching a cold.
Greg is a deep state narrative enforcer first and a soft conservative second. He used to be sensible.
Who may also strongly resent being forced by big stupid government to take a rushed and dodgy “vaccine”.
On most subjects now, Sheridan parrots the statist view.
Sad.
That “medical reaction” Gregsie mentions may not manifest for some time. I wonder what the PMs may indicate at the time of death and of course, we won’t be informed of any ‘adverse’ findings, will we?
How dangerous is Wuhan virus to healthy people?
Regarding the jab I will be guided by my GP.
The hazards of overlapping clinical trials with a roll out. With any luck the recipients got the placebo, there’s half a chance it might be less harmless.
Every time I see Sheridan’s byline, that’s one thing less I have to read at the Paywallian (with my subscription hanging by a thread). Me reminds me of the saying: people who believe in nothing will believe anything. He’s an Australian journalism bureaucrat.
.. He …
The fervor to lump clear thinking and rational people who have reservations about getting the vaccine, because of it’s rushed development, in with anti vax nutters and conspiracy theorists is astonishing.
There can be NO deviation of thought.
Ironic that the oldies lack of an immune system, while potentially problematic for the actual virus, may have saved them from the vaccine overdose.
The four-eyed pencil-necked bearded hunchback geek* can shove it up his @rse.
*All that’s missing is a bowtie.
The median age of death from the Wuhan virus is 86.
I’m 44.
I’m not anti-vaccine, just anti-panic.
I’m no longer a subscriber to The Australian newspaper, but I couldn’t help but note the following headline in today’s online paper:
Winter influenza deaths fell to just two
Just two people in Australia died from influenza between late April and November last year, and the overall number of recorded deaths across the country was significantly lower in 2020 than in recent years.
So, either hygiene has drastically improved, virtually eliminating influenza; or, incidents of influenza were marked down as Covid in order to inflate mortality rates for that virus.
I’ll let you draw your own conclusions.
p.s. In 2019 more than 800 influenza-associated deaths had been officially recorded.
In 2020-2021 there were 909 Covid-associated deaths in Australia.
I’m no longer a subscriber to The Australian newspaper, but I couldn’t help but note the following headline in today’s online paper:
Winter influenza deaths fell to just two
Just two people in Australia died from influenza between late April and November last year, and the overall number of recorded deaths across the country was significantly lower in 2020 than in recent years.
So, either hygiene has drastically improved, virtually eliminating influenza; or, incidents of influenza were marked down as Covid in order to inflate mortality rates for that virus.
I’ll let you draw your own conclusions.
p.s. In 2019 more than 800 influenza-associated deaths had been officially recorded.
In 2020-2021 there were 909 Covid associated deaths in Australia.
Apologies for the double post.
Just as well it wasn’t morphine.
Are they employing doctors who cannot read dosages and just take a guess?
People this age should not be used as guinea pigs. Terrible medicine.
FWIW
“I posted this on Farcebook and have already had one person tell me to shut up and be happy to be a guinea pig for something that may help others even though we’re told that getting the vaccine will not do anything that a vaccine is supposed to so. I give up, bring on the asteroid because we, as a species, are just too stupid to survive”…
“IF I GET VACCINATED…
●”If I get vaccinated can I stop wearing a mask(s)?”
Government: “NO”
●”If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen, and will people be able to get back to work like normal?
Government: “NO”
●”If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid?”
Government: “Maybe. We don’t know exactly, but probably not.”
●”If I get vaccinated, at least I won’t be contagious to others – right?”
Government: “NO. the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission.”
●”If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?”
Government: “No one knows. All Covid “vaccines” are still in the experimental stage.”
● “If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?”
Government: “NO”
● “If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?”
Government: “NO”
● “So what’s the benefit of getting vaccinated?”
Government: “Hoping that the virus won’t kill you.”
●”Are you sure the vaccine won’t injure or kill me?”
Government: “NO”
●”If statistically the virus won’t kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated?”
Government: “To protect others.”
●”So if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with?”
Government: “NO”
● “If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long-term effects (still unknown), or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacture or the Government?”
Government: “NO – the government and vaccine manufactures have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug”
So to summarise, the Covid19 “vaccine”…
Does not provide immunity
Does not eliminate the virus
Does not prevent death
Does not guarantee you won’t get it
Does not stop you from passing it on to others
Does not eliminate the need for travel bans
Does not eliminate the need for business closures
Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns
Does not eliminate the need for masking
I am not anti-vaccine. I am pro-choice.
Want the vaccine? Help yourself.
Just don’t tell me your choice must also be my choice.”
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/02/20/february-20-2021-reader-tips/#comment-1412811
O/T (sort of) On Monday it was said the Gladys B said in an interview “Monday morning, Gladys is on abc breakfast, live, and says, “The vaccine lowers symptoms. It does not stop you from getting the virus, nor does it prevent you from spreading it.”
Were those her actual words. Ive told a lefty friend who called it fake news. I’d love to find the interview or the transcript and shove it in his face but cant find it anywhere.
Any links appreciated
it was said THAT
Oh, and while we are at it, why does the Federal Government not legislate for quarantine and override all the states laws (see Constitution 51(ix)). At least then we wouldn’t be in the stupid situation we are now in when Queensland still will not receive visitors from Victoria
No need for legislation he just proclaims Federal jurisdiction over all quarantine as set out in the Constitution and the states can take care of the sick when and as required but not ScumMo he wanted to loved by everyone and set up a national gabinetto from which the states just mooned him over and over and over again.
Maybe this question is sort of “out there”, but how does anyone know what they actually injecting you with?
Theoretically it can be anything. Who, apart from the manufacturer would know? Do medical authorities get vaccine samples and do meticulous analysis of what’s in them? And do they check the later deliveries with the control sample they received earlier?
Regarding the jab. I await the advice of my GP.
Exactly. So why will we be effectively compelled to take it and why would anyone who isn’t an idiot subject themselves to it?
The observations in Ian’s comment above via SDA summarise neatly the insanity of this headlong rush to foist on the populace these useless and potentially dangerous “vaccines”.
Yet more evidence that we are existing through the most absurd and destructive episode of mass hysteria in human history.
Scroll down to the Ben Fordham interview 2:20 onwards.
Each individual has to do there own risk assessment with regard to the vaccine. If you are older you calculate the odds of getting really sick or even dying with the civic against possible side effects
If you are younger the calculus perhaps is weighted against taking the vaccine
As someone in the older age bracket I have made my risk assessment and will take the
vaccine
Having made that decision I expect those who decide otherwise not to insist on social and travel restrictions if they suddenly feel under threat
We all are making our bed and we will all have to lie in it
If that stupid, stupid woman did utter those words on our beloved ALPBC about the “vaccines” then the interview appears to have been memory holed. What she says in the Fordham interview is basically the same thing, but couched in very evasive terms.
Backdated to Feb. 2020.
Is this Greg Sheridan M.D. ?
Greg Sheridan (Peta Credlins favourite) painful
So stupid to say that giving 4X the dose shows it’s safe is unbelievably stupid
ITS THE LONG TERM EFFECTS THAT ARE THE CONCERN
THE PHARMA COMPANIES HAVE SAID IN THEIR LITERATURE THAT THEY DONT KNOW WHAT THE LONG TERM EFFECTS WILL BE
Where the hell is she getting her advice from?
Egg:
Thank you for pointing out the typo
In February 2020 not much was known about the virus and it was eminently sensible for older people to act with caution
It still makes sense to exercise caution if not for oneself but to protect older and/or sick relatives
The vaccine largely liberates you from that worry so you can get on with your life
Naturally there is still some risk for all sorts of reasons but all you can do is mitigate these as far as possible .For many if not most of us that entails being vaccinated
Out of Chant’s fundament.
A vaccine is not a drug to be administered. It is simply a fake virus simulator to make the immune system work. The waste is that 6 other people missed out. There cannot be a risk from an excess dose.
It’s so safe we can even stuff it up. Trust us.
I have a theory about Greg Sheridan and others like him who seem to have shifted away from logic and reason.
First take a look at these photos of Sheridan.
Old days Sheridan
https://murdochbooks.com.au/images/0-sheridan-greg-LRG.jpg
Recent Sheridan
https://www.dow.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Greg_Sheridan-400×425.jpg
Do you see what I see?
Formerly reasonable people turning into illogical fools……VEGANISM.
Now that you’ve seen the difference, you will not be able to not see this effect in other nutcases who were reasonable before veganism.
Has he had the vaccine. We have been told it can do strange things to the mind.
Old people die from things like the flu because their initial immune response is inadequate. The body then responds with a Cytokine Storm. This is what leads to dangerous inflammation, pneumonia and death (hence why they give anti-inflammatory drugs to COVID patients).
Are you certain doctor, that some oldies with a compromised immune system won’t go into a cytokine storm situation with 6 times the dose of a weakened virus?
Humbug – has Sheridan confirmed this? I seem to remember hearing/reading somewhere he’d lost shitloads of weight because he was suffering various illnesses/adverse health conditions (m00zleyphobia being one of them).