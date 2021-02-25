For almost everyone, coronavirus is also pretty safe stuff

Posted on February 25, 2021 by currencylad

The vaccine fiasco in Brisbane may, paradoxically, show just how safe vaccines are. If you can give four times the specified dose to people in their 80s and 90s and not cause a negative medical reaction in them, it’s pretty safe stuff.”

– China Flu scaredy-cat Greg Sheridan rushes to defend the vaccine economy berocca this morning against “crazy anti-vax sentiment,” “conspiracy madness,” “instinctive nutters,” “conspiracy tomfoolery” and believers in the “lizard illuminati.” He doesn’t mention psychologically normal adults unafraid of catching a cold.

39 Responses to For almost everyone, coronavirus is also pretty safe stuff

  1. Strayan Drongo says:
    February 25, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Greg is a deep state narrative enforcer first and a soft conservative second. He used to be sensible.

  2. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    February 25, 2021 at 11:45 am

    He doesn’t mention psychologically normal adults unafraid of catching a cold.

    Who may also strongly resent being forced by big stupid government to take a rushed and dodgy “vaccine”.

  3. feelthebern says:
    February 25, 2021 at 11:49 am

    On most subjects now, Sheridan parrots the statist view.
    Sad.

  4. JMH says:
    February 25, 2021 at 11:51 am

    That “medical reaction” Gregsie mentions may not manifest for some time. I wonder what the PMs may indicate at the time of death and of course, we won’t be informed of any ‘adverse’ findings, will we?

  5. stackja says:
    February 25, 2021 at 11:59 am

    How dangerous is Wuhan virus to healthy people?
    Regarding the jab I will be guided by my GP.

  6. Gerry says:
    February 25, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    The hazards of overlapping clinical trials with a roll out. With any luck the recipients got the placebo, there’s half a chance it might be less harmless.

  7. Tom says:
    February 25, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Every time I see Sheridan’s byline, that’s one thing less I have to read at the Paywallian (with my subscription hanging by a thread). Me reminds me of the saying: people who believe in nothing will believe anything. He’s an Australian journalism bureaucrat.

  9. 132andBush says:
    February 25, 2021 at 12:11 pm

    The fervor to lump clear thinking and rational people who have reservations about getting the vaccine, because of it’s rushed development, in with anti vax nutters and conspiracy theorists is astonishing.
    There can be NO deviation of thought.

  10. MPH says:
    February 25, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Ironic that the oldies lack of an immune system, while potentially problematic for the actual virus, may have saved them from the vaccine overdose.

  11. egg_ says:
    February 25, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    He doesn’t mention psychologically normal adults unafraid of catching a cold.

    Who may also strongly resent being forced by big stupid government to take a rushed and dodgy “vaccine”.

    The four-eyed pencil-necked bearded hunchback geek* can shove it up his @rse.

    *All that’s missing is a bowtie.

  12. Fred says:
    February 25, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    The median age of death from the Wuhan virus is 86.

    I’m 44.

    I’m not anti-vaccine, just anti-panic.

  13. A Lurker says:
    February 25, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    I’m no longer a subscriber to The Australian newspaper, but I couldn’t help but note the following headline in today’s online paper:

    Winter influenza deaths fell to just two
    Just two people in Australia died from influenza between late April and November last year, and the overall number of recorded deaths across the country was significantly lower in 2020 than in recent years.

    So, either hygiene has drastically improved, virtually eliminating influenza; or, incidents of influenza were marked down as Covid in order to inflate mortality rates for that virus.

    I’ll let you draw your own conclusions.

    p.s. In 2019 more than 800 influenza-associated deaths had been officially recorded.
    In 2020-2021 there were 909 Covid-associated deaths in Australia.

  16. Candy says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Just as well it wasn’t morphine.

    Are they employing doctors who cannot read dosages and just take a guess?

    People this age should not be used as guinea pigs. Terrible medicine.

  17. another ian says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    FWIW

    “I posted this on Farcebook and have already had one person tell me to shut up and be happy to be a guinea pig for something that may help others even though we’re told that getting the vaccine will not do anything that a vaccine is supposed to so. I give up, bring on the asteroid because we, as a species, are just too stupid to survive”…

    “IF I GET VACCINATED…
    ●”If I get vaccinated can I stop wearing a mask(s)?”
    Government: “NO”
    ●”If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen, and will people be able to get back to work like normal?
    Government: “NO”
    ●”If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid?”
    Government: “Maybe. We don’t know exactly, but probably not.”
    ●”If I get vaccinated, at least I won’t be contagious to others – right?”
    Government: “NO. the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission.”
    ●”If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?”
    Government: “No one knows. All Covid “vaccines” are still in the experimental stage.”
    ● “If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?”
    Government: “NO”
    ● “If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?”
    Government: “NO”
    ● “So what’s the benefit of getting vaccinated?”
    Government: “Hoping that the virus won’t kill you.”
    ●”Are you sure the vaccine won’t injure or kill me?”
    Government: “NO”
    ●”If statistically the virus won’t kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated?”
    Government: “To protect others.”
    ●”So if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with?”
    Government: “NO”
    ● “If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long-term effects (still unknown), or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacture or the Government?”
    Government: “NO – the government and vaccine manufactures have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug”
    So to summarise, the Covid19 “vaccine”…
    Does not provide immunity
    Does not eliminate the virus
    Does not prevent death
    Does not guarantee you won’t get it
    Does not stop you from passing it on to others
    Does not eliminate the need for travel bans
    Does not eliminate the need for business closures
    Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns
    Does not eliminate the need for masking
    I am not anti-vaccine. I am pro-choice.
    Want the vaccine? Help yourself.
    Just don’t tell me your choice must also be my choice.”

    http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/02/20/february-20-2021-reader-tips/#comment-1412811

  18. kraka says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    O/T (sort of) On Monday it was said the Gladys B said in an interview “Monday morning, Gladys is on abc breakfast, live, and says, “The vaccine lowers symptoms. It does not stop you from getting the virus, nor does it prevent you from spreading it.”

    Were those her actual words. Ive told a lefty friend who called it fake news. I’d love to find the interview or the transcript and shove it in his face but cant find it anywhere.

    Any links appreciated

  19. kraka says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    it was said THAT

  20. Macspee says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Oh, and while we are at it, why does the Federal Government not legislate for quarantine and override all the states laws (see Constitution 51(ix)). At least then we wouldn’t be in the stupid situation we are now in when Queensland still will not receive visitors from Victoria

  21. Tintarella di Luna says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    Macspee says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:18 pm
    Oh, and while we are at it, why does the Federal Government not legislate for quarantine and override all the states laws (see Constitution 51(ix)). At least then we wouldn’t be in the stupid situation we are now in when Queensland still will not receive visitors from Victoria

    No need for legislation he just proclaims Federal jurisdiction over all quarantine as set out in the Constitution and the states can take care of the sick when and as required but not ScumMo he wanted to loved by everyone and set up a national gabinetto from which the states just mooned him over and over and over again.

  22. John of Mel says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Maybe this question is sort of “out there”, but how does anyone know what they actually injecting you with?
    Theoretically it can be anything. Who, apart from the manufacturer would know? Do medical authorities get vaccine samples and do meticulous analysis of what’s in them? And do they check the later deliveries with the control sample they received earlier?

  23. stackja says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    Regarding the jab. I await the advice of my GP.

  24. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    we’re told that … the vaccine will not do anything that a vaccine is supposed to do

    Exactly. So why will we be effectively compelled to take it and why would anyone who isn’t an idiot subject themselves to it?

    The observations in Ian’s comment above via SDA summarise neatly the insanity of this headlong rush to foist on the populace these useless and potentially dangerous “vaccines”.

    Yet more evidence that we are existing through the most absurd and destructive episode of mass hysteria in human history.

  25. calli says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    I’d love to find the interview or the transcript and shove it in his face but cant find it anywhere.

    Scroll down to the Ben Fordham interview 2:20 onwards.

  26. Viva says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Each individual has to do there own risk assessment with regard to the vaccine. If you are older you calculate the odds of getting really sick or even dying with the civic against possible side effects

    If you are younger the calculus perhaps is weighted against taking the vaccine

    As someone in the older age bracket I have made my risk assessment and will take the
    vaccine

    Having made that decision I expect those who decide otherwise not to insist on social and travel restrictions if they suddenly feel under threat

    We all are making our bed and we will all have to lie in it

  27. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    February 25, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    “The vaccine lowers symptoms. It does not stop you from getting the virus, nor does it prevent you from spreading it.”

    If that stupid, stupid woman did utter those words on our beloved ALPBC about the “vaccines” then the interview appears to have been memory holed. What she says in the Fordham interview is basically the same thing, but couched in very evasive terms.

  28. egg_ says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Each individual has to do there (sic) own risk assessment with regard to the vaccine ‘Rona. If you are older you calculate the odds of getting really sick or even dying

    Backdated to Feb. 2020.

  29. mh says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    The vaccine fiasco in Brisbane may, paradoxically, show just how safe vaccines are. If you can give four times the specified dose to people in their 80s and 90s and not cause a negative medical reaction in them, it’s pretty safe stuff.”

    Is this Greg Sheridan M.D. ?

  30. Penny says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Greg Sheridan (Peta Credlins favourite) painful
    So stupid to say that giving 4X the dose shows it’s safe is unbelievably stupid
    ITS THE LONG TERM EFFECTS THAT ARE THE CONCERN
    THE PHARMA COMPANIES HAVE SAID IN THEIR LITERATURE THAT THEY DONT KNOW WHAT THE LONG TERM EFFECTS WILL BE

  31. mh says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Ms Berejiklian said she “can’t wait” to get the vaccine.

    “I’m really looking forward to it, it will just make me feel more confident, it still means you have to be COVID-safe…because until the vast majority of the population has been vaccinated, the threat of community spread is still there, it’s massive.”
    The vaccine meant people were less likely to get seriously ill from the coronavirus if they happen to contract it, she said.
    “You won’t end up in the ICU, hopefully, and it also means you might have less likely chance of passing it on to others and that’s really important.

    Where the hell is she getting her advice from?

  32. Viva says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Egg:

    Thank you for pointing out the typo

    In February 2020 not much was known about the virus and it was eminently sensible for older people to act with caution

    It still makes sense to exercise caution if not for oneself but to protect older and/or sick relatives

    The vaccine largely liberates you from that worry so you can get on with your life

    Naturally there is still some risk for all sorts of reasons but all you can do is mitigate these as far as possible .For many if not most of us that entails being vaccinated

  33. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Where the hell is she getting her advice from?

    Out of Chant’s fundament.

  34. Lutz says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    A vaccine is not a drug to be administered. It is simply a fake virus simulator to make the immune system work. The waste is that 6 other people missed out. There cannot be a risk from an excess dose.

  35. H B Bear says:
    February 25, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    It’s so safe we can even stuff it up. Trust us.

  36. Baa Humbug says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    I have a theory about Greg Sheridan and others like him who seem to have shifted away from logic and reason.

    First take a look at these photos of Sheridan.

    Old days Sheridan

    https://murdochbooks.com.au/images/0-sheridan-greg-LRG.jpg

    Recent Sheridan

    https://www.dow.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Greg_Sheridan-400×425.jpg

    Do you see what I see?
    Formerly reasonable people turning into illogical fools……VEGANISM.

    Now that you’ve seen the difference, you will not be able to not see this effect in other nutcases who were reasonable before veganism.

  37. Joanna Smythe says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Has he had the vaccine. We have been told it can do strange things to the mind.

  38. Baa Humbug says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    It is simply a fake virus simulator to make the immune system work. The waste is that 6 other people missed out. There cannot be a risk from an excess dose.

    Old people die from things like the flu because their initial immune response is inadequate. The body then responds with a Cytokine Storm. This is what leads to dangerous inflammation, pneumonia and death (hence why they give anti-inflammatory drugs to COVID patients).

    Are you certain doctor, that some oldies with a compromised immune system won’t go into a cytokine storm situation with 6 times the dose of a weakened virus?

  39. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Humbug – has Sheridan confirmed this? I seem to remember hearing/reading somewhere he’d lost shitloads of weight because he was suffering various illnesses/adverse health conditions (m00zleyphobia being one of them).

